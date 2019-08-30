China Merchants Port : INSIDE INFORMATION - INTERIM REPORT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - CHINA MERCHANTS PORT GROUP CO., LTD. FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

INSIDE INFORMATION

INTERIM REPORT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT GROUP CO., LTD. FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).

China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd. ("CMPG") is a substantial shareholder of the Company whose A shares and B shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, CMPG is interested in approximately 40.55% of the total issued shares of the Company.

Pursuant to the relevant listing rules of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, CMPG is required to publish its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "CMPG Interim Report") which contains financial information and certain operating statistics about the operations of the Group.

On 30 August 2019, CMPG released the CMPG Interim Report, details of which are appended to this announcement. The CMPG Interim Report is also available in the public domain (www.cninfo.com.cn).

Shareholders and potential investors should note that the CMPG Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises which are different from the accounting standards the Company adopts to prepare and present its financial information. As a result, the information contained in the CMPG Interim Report may differ substantially from the data disclosed in the interim and annual reports previously published