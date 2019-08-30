China Merchants Port : INSIDE INFORMATION - INTERIM REPORT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - CHINA MERCHANTS PORT GROUP CO., LTD. FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/30/2019 | 09:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 00144)
INSIDE INFORMATION
INTERIM REPORT OF THE SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT GROUP CO., LTD. FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
This announcement is made by China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).
China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd. ("CMPG") is a substantial shareholder of the Company whose A shares and B shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As at the date of this announcement, CMPG is interested in approximately 40.55% of the total issued shares of the Company.
Pursuant to the relevant listing rules of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, CMPG is required to publish its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "CMPG Interim Report") which contains financial information and certain operating statistics about the operations of the Group.
On 30 August 2019, CMPG released the CMPG Interim Report, details of which are appended to this announcement. The CMPG Interim Report is also available in the public domain (www.cninfo.com.cn).
Shareholders and potential investors should note that the CMPG Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises which are different from the accounting standards the Company adopts to prepare and present its financial information. As a result, the information contained in the CMPG Interim Report may differ substantially from the data disclosed in the interim and annual reports previously published
by the Company. Public investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon the relevant information. Holders of securities issued by the Company and the public investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited
Fu Gangfeng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Fu Gangfeng, Mr. Su Jian, Mr. Xiong Xianliang, Mr. Bai Jingtao, Mr. Ge Lefu, Mr. Wang Zhixian and Mr. Zheng Shaoping as executive directors; and Mr. Kut Ying Hay, Mr. Lee Yip Wah Peter, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Bong Shu Ying Francis as independent non-executive directors.
China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd.
Interim Report 2019
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT GROUP CO., LTD.
INTERIM REPORT 2019
Date of Disclosure: 31 August 2019
China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd.
Interim Report 2019
Table of Contents
Part I Important Notes, Table of Contents and Definitions...........................................................
Part II Corporate Information and Key Financial Information ...................................................
Part III. Business Highlights .............................................................................................................
PART IV Performance Discussion and Analysis ..........................................................................
Part V Significant Events ................................................................................................................
Part VI Share Changes and Shareholder Information.................................................................
Part VII Preferred Shares ...............................................................................................................
Part VIII Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management .........................................................
Part IX Corporate Bonds ................................................................................................................
Part X Financial Statements ...........................................................................................................
Part XI Documents Available for Reference .................................................................................
China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd.
Interim Report 2019
Part I Important Notes, Table of Contents and Definitions
The Board of Directors (or the "Board"), the Supervisory Committee as well as the directors, supervisors and senior management of China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby guarantee the factuality, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this Report and its summary, and shall be jointly and severally liable for any misrepresentations, misleading statements or material omissions therein.
Bai Jingtao, the Company's legal representative, Wen Ling, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and Sun Ligan, the person-in-charge of the accounting organ hereby guarantee that the financial statements carried in this Report are factual, accurate and complete.
All the directors of the Company attended in person the Board meeting for the review of this Report and its summary.
Any forward-looking statements such as future plans or development strategies mentioned herein shall not be considered as the Company's promises to investors. And investors are reminded to exercise caution when making investment decisions.
Possible risks faced by the Company and countermeasures have been explained in "Part IV Performance Discussion and Analysis" herein, which investors are kindly reminded to pay attention to.
Securities Times, Ta Kung Pao (HK) and www.cninfo.com.cn have been designated by the Company for information disclosure. And all the information disclosed by the Company shall be subject to what's disclosed on the aforesaid media.
The Company has no interim dividend plan, either in the form of cash or stock.
This Report and its summary have been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese versions shall prevail.
