China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD

(0144)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

China Merchants Port : Net Profit Beats Estimates, Rising 20.2%

0
03/29/2019 | 01:09am EDT

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--China Merchants Port Holdings Co on Friday reported a 20.2% rise in 2018 net profit due to a one-time gain from selling its stake in a port operator.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese port investor said net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 was 7.25 billion Hong Kong dollars ($923.6 million) compared with HK$6.03 billion a year earlier. Revenue for the period rose 17% to HK$10.16 billion.

The earnings beat estimates of a net profit of HK$6.96 billion on revenue of HK$9.66 billion, according to a FactSet poll of nine analysts.

The company's board proposed a final dividend of 73 Hong Kong cents a share.

The past year's net profit included a gain of HK$3.73 billion net of tax from the sale of the group's stake in Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Ltd. (000022.SZ), China Merchants Port said.

Throughput of containers handled rose 6% from a year earlier to 109.06 million 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, a measure of a ship's cargo carrying capacity, the company said. Throughput of bulk cargoes handled dropped 1% to 502 million metric tons, China Merchants Port said.

Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 9 646 M
EBIT 2018 6 322 M
Net income 2018 8 293 M
Debt 2018 29 126 M
Yield 2018 6,28%
P/E ratio 2018 6,63
P/E ratio 2019 8,35
EV / Sales 2018 8,65x
EV / Sales 2019 8,51x
Capitalization 54 343 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Tao Bai Managing Director & Executive Director
Gang Feng Fu Chairman
Ling Wen Chief Financial Officer
Ying Hay Kut Independent Non-Executive Director
Yip Wah Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD15.77%6 923
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD34.94%24 084
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 280
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.52%11 002
MISC BHD--.--%7 321
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 098
