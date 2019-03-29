China Merchants Port : Net Profit Beats Estimates, Rising 20.2%

By Kenan Machado



HONG KONG--China Merchants Port Holdings Co on Friday reported a 20.2% rise in 2018 net profit due to a one-time gain from selling its stake in a port operator.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese port investor said net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 was 7.25 billion Hong Kong dollars ($923.6 million) compared with HK$6.03 billion a year earlier. Revenue for the period rose 17% to HK$10.16 billion.

The earnings beat estimates of a net profit of HK$6.96 billion on revenue of HK$9.66 billion, according to a FactSet poll of nine analysts.

The company's board proposed a final dividend of 73 Hong Kong cents a share.

The past year's net profit included a gain of HK$3.73 billion net of tax from the sale of the group's stake in Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf Holdings Ltd. (000022.SZ), China Merchants Port said.

Throughput of containers handled rose 6% from a year earlier to 109.06 million 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, a measure of a ship's cargo carrying capacity, the company said. Throughput of bulk cargoes handled dropped 1% to 502 million metric tons, China Merchants Port said.

