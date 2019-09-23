Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd    0144   HK0144000764

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD

(0144)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Merchants Port : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:12am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

24 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

- Notification of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled at any time to change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Current Corporate Communication or all future Corporate Communications(Note) of the Company by providing reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and returning it to the Company c/o the Share Registrar, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to cmport.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to read the website version of the Company's Current Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such website version, the Company will, upon your request in writing or by e-mail, promptly send the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge. You may also request a printed copy in the other language if you have received either the English or the Chinese version.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please call the service hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Fu Gangfeng

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, including but not limited to: (a) the annual reports (containing the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report); (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

招商局港口控股有限公司（「本公司」）

－有關2019 中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司本次公司通訊（中、英文版）已於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk 及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk 登載。

倘 閣下欲更改本公司本次公司通訊或所有日後公司通訊（附註）之收取方式及或語言版本， 閣下有權隨時透過本公司股份 過戶登記處（「股份過戶登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17M 樓，預先給 予本公司合理時間的書面通知，或可簡單透過填妥本函背面的變更申請表，使用變更申請表下方的已預付郵費郵寄標籤（如 在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票），經股份過戶登記處交回本公司。 閣下亦可將已填妥的變更申請表的掃描副本電郵至cmport.

ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk 或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk 下載。

閣下如已選擇（或被視為已同意）閱覽在本公司網站登載的本次公司通訊的網上版本以代替收取印刷本，但因任何理由以致 在收取或接收本次公司通訊網上版本時出現困難，本公司將應 閣下書面或電郵要求盡快向 閣下寄發本次公司通訊的印刷 本，費用全免。若 閣下已收取中文或英文版本的本次公司通訊， 閣下亦可要求索取另一種語言版本的印刷本。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午6 時正）致電股份過 戶登記處熱線(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

代表

招商局港口控股有限公司

主席

付剛峰

謹啟

二零一九年九月二十四日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何本公司證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告 （載有董事會報告及其年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）其財務摘要報告）；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通 告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

+ Name(s) and Address of Registered Shareholder(s):

CCS6579

CMHH

登記股東之姓名及地址：

Change Request Form 變更申請表

To: China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

致：

招商局港口控股有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00144)

（股份代號：00144

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Part A - I/We have already received printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to read the Current Corporate Communication published on the Company's website. I/we would like to request the following printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication:

甲部－本人吾等已收取本次公司通訊之中文英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）閱覽在公司網站登載的本次公司通訊，本人吾等欲要求索取下 列所示之本次公司通訊的印刷本：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

the printed English version; OR 英文印刷本；或

the printed Chinese version; OR 中文印刷本；或

both the printed English and Chinese versions.

中、英文印刷本。

Part B - I/We would like to change the choice of language and means of receipt of all future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

乙部－本人吾等欲更改以下列方式收取 貴公司所有日後公司通訊* 的語言版本及收取方式：

(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk in place of receiving printed copies, and to receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's website; OR

閱覽所有日後在公司網站www.cmport.com.hk 登載的公司通訊，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在公司網站登載的通知信函；

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊的英文印刷本

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取所有日後公司通訊的中文印刷本

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊的中、英文印刷本

Contact telephone number:

聯絡電話號碼：

Signature:

Date:

簽名：

日期：

Notes 附註：

  1. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this Change Request Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Letter to Registered Shareholder(s) dated 24 September 2019.
    除本文另有界定外，本變更申請表中所用詞彙與日期為2019924 日致登記股東之函件所界定者具有相同涵義。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions given on this Change Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本變更申請表上作出的特別指示，公司將不予處理。

Personal Information Collection Statement 收集個人資料聲明：

  1. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests
    as stated in this form.
    閣下是自願向公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for
    such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
    公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處，及或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road
    East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東183 號合和中心17M 樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。
  • Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, including but not limited to: (a) the annual reports (containing the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary
    financial report); (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何本公司證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(a) 年度報告（載有董事會報告及其年度賬目連同核數師報告以 及（如適用）其財務摘要報告）；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

閣下寄回此變更申請表時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

24092019  1  0

Disclaimer

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDI
05:12aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered..
PU
09/23CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with..
FA
09/20CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Discloseable and connected transaction - non-acceptance o..
PU
08/30CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Inside information - interim report of the substantial sh..
PU
06/10CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with..
FA
05/27CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : The myth of ‘debt trap' in China-Africa cooperation
AQ
05/23CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Tanzania's China-backed $10 billion port plan stalls over..
AQ
05/23CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Tanzania's China-backed $10 bln port plan stalls over ter..
RE
05/22CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Myth of 'debt trap' in China-Africa cooperation
AQ
05/21CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : The myth of “debt trap” in China-Africa Coope..
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 9 608 M
EBIT 2019 7 938 M
Net income 2019 8 214 M
Debt 2019 32 953 M
Yield 2019 8,40%
P/E ratio 2019 5,08x
P/E ratio 2020 8,35x
EV / Sales2019 7,90x
EV / Sales2020 7,50x
Capitalization 42 935 M
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 18,53  HKD
Last Close Price 12,56  HKD
Spread / Highest target 95,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Tao Bai Managing Director & Executive Director
Gang Feng Fu Chairman
Ling Wen Chief Financial Officer
Ying Hay Kut Independent Non-Executive Director
Yip Wah Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-11.55%5 477
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD19.11%20 162
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 794
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-1.81%11 096
MISC BHD--.--%8 291
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group