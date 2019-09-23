China Merchants Port : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

24 September 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

- Notification of publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled at any time to change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Current Corporate Communication or all future Corporate Communications(Note) of the Company by providing reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and returning it to the Company c/o the Share Registrar, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to cmport.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to read the website version of the Company's Current Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such website version, the Company will, upon your request in writing or by e-mail, promptly send the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge. You may also request a printed copy in the other language if you have received either the English or the Chinese version.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please call the service hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Fu Gangfeng

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, including but not limited to: (a) the annual reports (containing the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report); (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

招商局港口控股有限公司（「本公司」）

－有關2019 中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司本次公司通訊（中、英文版）已於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk 及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk 登載。

倘 閣下欲更改本公司本次公司通訊或所有日後公司通訊（附註）之收取方式及╱或語言版本， 閣下有權隨時透過本公司股份 過戶登記處（「股份過戶登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17M 樓，預先給 予本公司合理時間的書面通知，或可簡單透過填妥本函背面的變更申請表，使用變更申請表下方的已預付郵費郵寄標籤（如 在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票），經股份過戶登記處交回本公司。 閣下亦可將已填妥的變更申請表的掃描副本電郵至cmport.

ecom@computershare.com.hk。變更申請表亦可於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk 或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk 下載。

閣下如已選擇（或被視為已同意）閱覽在本公司網站登載的本次公司通訊的網上版本以代替收取印刷本，但因任何理由以致 在收取或接收本次公司通訊網上版本時出現困難，本公司將應 閣下書面或電郵要求盡快向 閣下寄發本次公司通訊的印刷 本，費用全免。若 閣下已收取中文或英文版本的本次公司通訊， 閣下亦可要求索取另一種語言版本的印刷本。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午6 時正）致電股份過 戶登記處熱線(852) 2862 8688 查詢。

代表

招商局港口控股有限公司

主席

付剛峰

謹啟

二零一九年九月二十四日