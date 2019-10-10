China Merchants Port : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

11 October 2019

Dear Registered Shareholder(s),

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

Notification of publication of Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting and Form of Proxy for Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Island Ballroom, Level 5, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong, Two Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong, on Monday, 28 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m.(Note 1). The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled at any time to change your means of receipt and/or choice of language of the Current Corporate Communication or all future Corporate Communications(Note 2) of the Company by providing reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or simply completing the Change Request Form on the reverse side and returning it to the Company c/ o the Share Registrar, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to cmport.ecom@computershare. com.hk. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk or the website of HKEx at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have agreed) to read the website version of the Company's Current Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to such website version, the Company will, upon your request in writing or by e-mail, promptly send the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication to you free of charge. You may also request a printed copy in the other language if you have received either the English or the Chinese version of the Current Corporate Communication.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please call the service hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Fu Gangfeng

Chairman

Note 1: If there is (i) a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or (ii) a "black" rainstorm warning signal in force at 9:00 a.m. on 28 October 2019:

but no longer in force after 12:00 noon on 28 October 2019, the Meeting will be postponed to 2:00 p.m. on the same day and will be held at the registered office of the Company at 38th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong; or

and remain in force after 12:00 noon on 28 October 2019, the Meeting will be rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. on the following Business Day at the registered office of the Company and will be held at the registered office of the Company at 38th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

Note 2: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, including but not limited to: (a) the annual reports (containing the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report); (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位登記股東：

招商局港口控股有限公司（「本公司」）

－有關股東特別大會通函及股東特別大會之代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司之股東特別大會將於二零一九年十月二十八日（星期一）上午九時三十分假座香港中區法院道太古廣場二期港島香格里拉大酒店五 樓香島殿舉行（附註1）。本公司本次公司通訊（中、英文版）已於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港交易 所」）網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。

倘 閣 下 欲 更 改 本 公 司 本 次 公 司 通 訊 或 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊（ 附 註 2 ）之 收 取 方 式 及 ╱ 或 語 言 版 本 ， 閣 下 有 權 隨 時 透 過 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處（「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 ， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 ， 預 先 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知 ， 或 可 簡 單 透 過 填 妥 本 函 背 面 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 使 用 變 更 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 已 預 付 郵 費 郵 寄 標 籤（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ）， 經 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 交 回 本 公 司 。 閣 下 亦 可 將 已 填 妥 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 至 c m p o r t . e c o m @ c o m p u t e r s h a r e . c o m . h k 。 變 更 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 www.cmport.com.hk或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

閣下如已選擇（或被視為已同意）閱覽在本公司網站登載的本次公司通訊的網上版本以代替收取印刷本，但因任何理由以致在收取或接收 本次公司通訊網上版本時出現困難，本公司將應 閣下書面或電郵要求盡快向 閣下寄發本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。若 閣下 已收取中文或英文版本的本次公司通訊， 閣下亦可要求索取另一種語言版本的印刷本。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正）致電股份過戶登記處 熱線(852) 2862 8688查詢。

代表

招商局港口控股有限公司

主席

付剛峰

謹啟

二零一九年十月十一日

附註1：倘(i)八號或以上熱帶氣旋警告訊號，或(ii)「黑色」暴雨警告訊號於二零一九年十月二十八日上午九時正生效：

a. 惟於二零一九年十月二十八日中午十二時正後不再生效，則大會將延期至同日下午二時正，且將會於本公司註冊辦事處（地址為香港干諾道中168至

200號信德中心招商局大廈38樓）舉行；或

b. 並於二零一九年十月二十八日中午十二時正後持續生效，則大會將改期至本公司註冊辦事處下一個營業日的上午九時三十分，且將會於本公司註冊 辦事處（地址為香港干諾道中168至200號信德中心招商局大廈38樓）舉行。

附註2：公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何本公司證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告（載有董事會報告及其 年度賬目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）其財務摘要報告）；(b)中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任 表格。