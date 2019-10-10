China Merchants Port : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

11 October 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s)(Note 1),

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

Notification of publication of Extraordinary General Meeting and Form of Proxy for Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held at Island Ballroom, Level 5, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong, Two Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong, on Monday, 28 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m.(Note 2). The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 3) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to cmport.ecom@computershare.com. hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk or the website of HKEx at www. hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please call the service hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Fu Gangfeng

Chairman

Note 1: This Letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registeredHolder " means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this Letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note 2: If there is (i) a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or (ii) a "black" rainstorm warning signal in force at 9:00 a.m. on 28 October 2019:

but no longer in force after 12:00 noon on 28 October 2019, the Meeting will be postponed to 2:00 p.m. on the same day and will be held at the registered office of the Company at 38th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong; or

and remain in force after 12:00 noon on 28 October 2019, the Meeting will be rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. on the following Business Day at the registered office of the Company and will be held at the registered office of the Company at 38th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

Note 3: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, including but not limited to: (a) the annual reports (containing the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report); (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人（附註1）：

招商局港口控股有限公司（「本公司」）

－有關股東特別大會通函及股東特別大會之代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司之股東特別大會（「大會」）將於二零一九年十月二十八日（星期一）上午九時三十分假座香港中區法院道太古廣場二期港島香格 里拉大酒店五樓香島殿舉行（附註2）。本公司本次公司通訊（中、英文版）已於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限 公司（「香港交易所」）網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。

倘 閣下欲收取本公司本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註3）的印刷本，請填妥本函背面的申請表格，使用申請表格下方的已 預付郵費郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票），經本公司股份過戶登記處（「股份過戶登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公 司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17M 樓，交回本公司。 閣下亦可將已填妥的申請表格的掃描副本電郵至cmport. ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表格亦可於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正）致電股份過戶登記 處熱線(852) 2862 8688查詢。

代表

招商局港口控股有限公司

主席

付剛峰

謹啟

二零一九年十月十一日

附註1： 此為致本公司股份非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通

知，表示欲收取公司通訊）。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表格。 附註2： 倘(i)八號或以上熱帶氣旋警告訊號，或(ii)「黑色」暴雨警告訊號於二零一九年十月二十八日上午九時正生效：