China Merchants Port : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders

10/10/2019

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

11 October 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(s)(Note 1),

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

  • Notification of publication of Extraordinary General Meeting and Form of Proxy for Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held at Island Ballroom, Level 5, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong, Two Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong, on Monday, 28 October 2019 at 9:30 a.m.(Note 2). The Current Corporate Communication of the Company (in English and Chinese) is available on the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you wish to receive the printed version(s) of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 3) of the Company, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, using the pre-paid postage mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an e-mail with a scanned copy of the completed Request Form to cmport.ecom@computershare.com. hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cmport.com.hk or the website of HKEx at www. hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to the above, please call the service hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Fu Gangfeng

Chairman

Note 1: This Letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registeredHolder " means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this Letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Note 2: If there is (i) a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above, or (ii) a "black" rainstorm warning signal in force at 9:00 a.m. on 28 October 2019:

  1. but no longer in force after 12:00 noon on 28 October 2019, the Meeting will be postponed to 2:00 p.m. on the same day and will be held at the registered office of the Company at 38th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong; or
  1. and remain in force after 12:00 noon on 28 October 2019, the Meeting will be rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. on the following Business Day at the registered office of the Company and will be held at the registered office of the Company at 38th Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

Note 3: Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, including but not limited to: (a) the annual reports (containing the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report); (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位非登記持有人（附註1

招商局港口控股有限公司（「本公司」）

－有關股東特別大會通函及股東特別大會之代表委任表格（「本次公司通訊」）之登載通知

本公司之股東特別大會（「大會」）將於二零一九年十月二十八日（星期一）上午九時三十分假座香港中區法院道太古廣場二期港島香格 里拉大酒店五樓香島殿舉行（附註2。本公司本次公司通訊（中、英文版）已於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk及香港交易及結算所有限 公司（「香港交易所」）網站www.hkexnews.hk登載。

倘 閣下欲收取本公司本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊（附註3的印刷本，請填妥本函背面的申請表格，使用申請表格下方的已 預付郵費郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票），經本公司股份過戶登記處（「股份過戶登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公 司，地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17M 樓，交回本公司。 閣下亦可將已填妥的申請表格的掃描副本電郵至cmport. ecom@computershare.com.hk。申請表格亦可於本公司網站www.cmport.com.hk或香港交易所網站www.hkexnews.hk下載。

如 閣下對上述事項有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正）致電股份過戶登記 處熱線(852) 2862 8688查詢。

代表

招商局港口控股有限公司

主席

付剛峰

謹啟

二零一九年十月十一日

附註1： 此為致本公司股份非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通

知，表示欲收取公司通訊）。倘 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表格。 附註2： 倘(i)八號或以上熱帶氣旋警告訊號，或(ii)「黑色」暴雨警告訊號於二零一九年十月二十八日上午九時正生效：

  1. 惟於二零一九年十月二十八日中午十二時正後不再生效，則大會將延期至同日下午二時正，且將會於本公司註冊辦事處（地址為香港干諾道中168200號信德中 心招商局大廈38樓）舉行；或
  2. 並於二零一九年十月二十八日中午十二時正後持續生效，則大會將改期至本公司註冊辦事處下一個營業日的上午九時三十分，且將會於本公司註冊辦事處（地址 為香港干諾道中168200號信德中心招商局大廈38樓）舉行。

附註3： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何本公司證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告（載有董事會報告及其年度賬目連 同核數師報告以及（如適用）其財務摘要報告)(b)中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

Name(s) and Address of Non-registered Holder(s):

CCS6821

CMHH_NRH

非登記持有人之姓名及地址：

Request Form 申 請 表 格

To: China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company")

致： 招商局港口控股有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 00144)

（股份代號：00144

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人吾等希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊及所有 貴公司日後之公司通訊*(Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)（請在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to receive the printed English version ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version ONLY; OR 僅收取中文印刷本

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions. 同時收取中、英文印刷本

Contact telephone number:

聯絡電話號碼：

Signature(s)

Date:

簽名：

日期：

Notes附註：

  1. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this Request Form shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Letter to Non-registered Holder(s) dated 11 October 2019.
    除本文另有界定外，本申請表格中所用詞彙與日期為20191011日致非登記持有人之函件所界定者具有相同涵義。
  2. This Request Form is to be completed by Non-registered Holder(s) of the shares in the Company ("Non-registeredHolder" means such person or company whose shares are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/
    she/it wishes to receive the Corporate Communications). Please complete all your details clearly.
    本申請表格應由公司股份非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指所持有的公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向公司發出通 知，表示欲收取公司通訊）填寫。請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本申請表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本申請表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上作出的特別指示，公司將不予處理。

Personal Information Collection Statement 收集個人資料聲明：

  1. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
    本聲明中所指的「個人資料」具有香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《私隱條例》」）中「個人資料」的涵義。
  2. Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions
    and/or requests as stated in this form.
    閣下是自願向公司提供個人資料。若 閣下未能提供足夠資料，公司可能無法處理 閣下在本表格上所述的指示及或要求。
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes,
    and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
    公司可就任何所說明的用途，將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給公司的附屬公司、股份過戶登記處，及或其他公司或團體，並將在適當期間保留該等個人資料作核實 及記錄用途。
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be made in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
    閣下有權根據《私隱條例》的條文查閱及或修改 閣下的個人資料。任何該等查閱及或修改個人資料的要求均須以書面方式向香港中央證券登記有限公司（地址為香 港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓）的個人資料私隱主任提出。
  • Corporate Communications refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities or the investing public, including but not limited to: (a) the annual reports (containing the directors' report and its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report); (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e)
    a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何本公司證券持有人或投資大眾參照或採取行動之任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)年度報告（載有董事會報告及其年度賬目連 同核數師報告以及（如適用）其財務摘要報告）；(b)中期報告及（如適用）其中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

No postage stamp is required if posted in Hong Kong.

簡便回郵號碼Freepost No. 37

香港Hong Kong

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:25:05 UTC
