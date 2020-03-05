Log in
China Merchants Securities : Announcement on the Key Financial Information for February 2020

03/05/2020 | 06:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6099)

Announcement on the Key Financial Information for February 2020

This announcement is made by China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Rules on Strengthening the Supervision and Administration of Listed Securities Companies ( 關於加強上市證券公司監管的規定》) (as amended in 2010) promulgated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the key financial information of the Company for February 2020 prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises is hereby disclosed.

Your attention is drawn to the following:

Scope of disclosure:

  1. The Company and its subsidiary, China Merchants Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("CMS Asset Management").
  2. The figures disclosed are unaudited and unconsolidated, subject to the finalized figures in the periodical reports of the Company.

The Company and CMS Asset Management

Key financial information for February 2020

Unit: RMB

February 2020

February 29, 2020

Name of company

Operating income

Net profit

Net assets

The Company

1,476,646,293.43

700,052,029.99

79,428,485,307.71

CMS Asset Management

78,023,543.74

50,078,518.78

4,279,763,604.71

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

HUO Da

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

March 5, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. HUO Da and Mr. XIONG Jiantao; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. SU Min, Mr. SU Jian, Mr. XIONG Xianliang, Ms. PENG Lei, Mr. HUANG Jian, Mr. WANG Daxiong and Mr. WANG Wen; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. XIANG Hua, Mr. XIAO Houfa, Mr. XIONG Wei, Mr. HU Honggao and Mr. WONG Ti.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 11:32:05 UTC
