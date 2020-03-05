China Merchants Securities : Announcement on the Key Financial Information for February 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement on the Key Financial Information for February 2020

This announcement is made by China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Rules on Strengthening the Supervision and Administration of Listed Securities Companies 《( 關於加強上市證券公司監管的規定》) (as amended in 2010) promulgated by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the key financial information of the Company for February 2020 prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises is hereby disclosed.

Your attention is drawn to the following:

Scope of disclosure:

The Company and its subsidiary, China Merchants Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd. (" CMS Asset Management "). The figures disclosed are unaudited and unconsolidated, subject to the finalized figures in the periodical reports of the Company.

The Company and CMS Asset Management

Key financial information for February 2020

Unit: RMB February 2020 February 29, 2020 Name of company Operating income Net profit Net assets The Company 1,476,646,293.43 700,052,029.99 79,428,485,307.71 CMS Asset Management 78,023,543.74 50,078,518.78 4,279,763,604.71

March 5, 2020

