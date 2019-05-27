Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Merchants Securities CO., LTD.    600999   CNE100000HK9

CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(600999)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Merchants Securities : Hong Kong regulator fines China Merchants $3.4 million for IPO failure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 06:30am EDT
A panel displays global stock indexes at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities watchdog has fined the local unit of investment bank China Merchants Securities Co Ltd (CMS) HK$27 million ($3.4 million) for breaching its code of conduct on initial public offerings (IPOs) in the city.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) fined CMS for its work as one of the sponsors, or lead underwriters, on the listing application of China Metal Recycling (CMR), a now-defunct scrap merchant, the regulator said.

The latest sanction follows regulatory action taken against the other joint sponsor UBS Group AG for its failures in relation to the listing application of CMR and two other companies, it said in a statement on Monday.

In March, the SFC banned UBS from leading IPOs in the city for a year, while fining it and rivals including Morgan Stanley a combined $100 million for due diligence failures on a series of share listings.

The watchdog in February this year had also suspended the licence of a former senior banker at CMS for breaching its IPO code of conduct.

In 2009, CMS and UBS sponsored the $231-million IPO of CMR.

CMR in 2013 became the first firm in Hong Kong to be wound up by the SFC, which pushed ahead with the liquidation before it had finished investigating whether the company overstated its financial position in its IPO prospectus, in a bid to take control of CMR's assets.

CMS representatives in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The SFC investigation found that CMS and UBS had "failed in their due diligence as joint sponsors to address a number of unusual facts and findings" on CMR and its customers during the listing process, the regulator said in its statement on Monday.

The fine imposed on CMS is the latest in a series of measures taken by the SFC.

The watchdog has been cracking down on investment banks in Asia's financial hub for their work as IPO sponsors, who take the lead in share offerings and collect a larger proportion of fees.

($1 = 7.8493 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES
06:30aCHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES : Hong Kong regulator fines China Merchants $3.4 mill..
RE
02/27CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES : HK regulator suspends former China brokerage exec f..
RE
2018China's Innovent Biologics looks to raise up to $422 million in HK IPO - sour..
RE
2016China's Postal Savings Bank files for potential $10 billion IPO
RE
2016'China's Fedex' takes backdoor route to $6.6 billion listing
RE
2016China Merchants Securities to Slash Size of Hong Kong IPO
DJ
2016Citigroup's Chinese Partner Orient Securities Files for Hong Kong IPO
DJ
2016China's CCB buys majority stake in LME ring dealer Metdist
RE
2016Exclusive - China Merchants Group joins race to buy Baltic Exchange
RE
2016CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES : Data Paint Gloomy Picture
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 16 167 M
EBIT 2019 7 329 M
Net income 2019 6 188 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 17,21
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,87x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,47x
Capitalization 94 915 M
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Securities CO., LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target -5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Tao Xiong President, Chief Operating Officer, Director & VP
Da Huo Chairman
Linda Lei Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lei Peng Non-Executive Director
Xiao Bing Fang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.13.51%13 758
MORGAN STANLEY8.35%72 269
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP15.53%70 607
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)4.14%57 739
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY25.36%32 828
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD158.32%21 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About