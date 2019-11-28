China Merchants Securities : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Circular, Notice, Reply Slip and Proxy Form of 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting

(Note)

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code/股份代號: 6099)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

November 29, 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular, Notice, Reply Slip and Proxy Form of 2020 First Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/en/index.htmland the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKE X") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in the English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/en/index.htmlor the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or send an email to chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

HUO Da

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the report of the board of directors, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ：

招 商 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

2020 年 第 一 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 、 通 告 、 回 條 及 委 任 表 格 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 檔 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站（ www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/cn/index.html）及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司「( 香 港 交 易 所 」)披 露 易 網 站（ www.hkexnews.hk），歡 迎 瀏 覽。或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本（ 如 適 用 ）。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 按「 投 資 者 關 係 」 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本、或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本，費 用 全 免。如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本，請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站

www.newone.com.cn/public/tzzgx/cn/index.html ） 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk ） 內 下 載 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式，請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到

股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇。如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件，股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求，我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵

至 chinamerchantssecurities.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承 董 事 會 命

招 商 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 霍 達

董 事 長

2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 2 9 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同審計報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通 函；及 (f) 委任代表表格。

MERH-29112019-1(0)