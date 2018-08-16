China Minerals Announces Name Change and New Trading Symbol

Log in
08/16/2018 | 10:55pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") announces that the Company proposes to change its corporate name to "Wildsky Resources Inc." The name change shall be effective on August 22, 2018. Concurrent with the proposed name change, the Company will adopt "WSK" as the new trading symbol for its common shares. The proposed name change is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also wishes to announce that, concurrent with the name change, the Company will grant 950,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to the Company.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corporation is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to build an international mining company.

For more information on China Minerals, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.chinamineralsmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

signed by "Wenhong Jin"

Wenhong Jin
President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in China Minerals' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although China Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and China Minerals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.


Managers
NameTitle
Wenhong Jin President & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Feng Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Bernard H. Kahlert Independent Director
Zheng Zhou Director
Mao Sun Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINERALS MINING CORP-49.78%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-9.54%18 104
BARRICK GOLD CORP-25.25%12 148
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.03%11 610
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-13.77%8 957
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 233
