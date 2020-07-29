Log in
CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BHD)
China Mining International : Proposed Subscription Of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares

07/29/2020 | 05:56am EDT
News Proposed Subscription Of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
BackJul 29, 2020
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 29, 2020 17:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Subscription of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
Announcement Reference SG200729OTHR38H1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached announcement in relation to the completion of the proposed subscription of 29,300,000 new ordinary shares.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 356,314 bytes)

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 09:55:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 5,03 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net income 2019 -23,4 M -3,34 M -3,34 M
Net cash 2019 30,6 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,64x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 4,15 M 4,13 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
EV / Sales 2019 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mining International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ying Hui Guo Executive Chairman
Kok Weng Ho Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ling Ling Dong Executive Director
Jin Cheng Ning Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-61.76%4
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-22.25%34 679
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.23%32 937
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.72%30 087
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.88%29 056
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.83%27 510
