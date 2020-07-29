China Mining International : Proposed Subscription Of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
07/29/2020 | 05:56am EDT
Proposed Subscription Of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
General Announcement
Jul 29, 2020 17:46
New
Proposed Subscription of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
SG200729OTHR38H1
Ho Kok Weng
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Please refer to the attached announcement in relation to the completion of the proposed subscription of 29,300,000 new ordinary shares.
China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 09:55:01 UTC
Toute l'actualité sur CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL
Sales 2019
5,03 M
0,72 M
0,72 M
Net income 2019
-23,4 M
-3,34 M
-3,34 M
Net cash 2019
30,6 M
4,37 M
4,37 M
P/E ratio 2019
-0,64x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
28,9 M
4,15 M
4,13 M
EV / Sales 2018
3,24x
EV / Sales 2019
9,27x
Nbr of Employees
47
Free-Float
49,9%
