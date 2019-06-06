Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd    000831   CNE000000WS2

CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD

(000831)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weapon of choice? China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:33am EDT
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese rare earth prices are set to climb further beyond multi-year highs hit following a flurry of state media reports that Beijing could weaponize its supply-dominance of the prized minerals in its trade war with Washington.

Rare earths, a group of 17 elements that appear in low concentrations in the ground, are used in a wide-range of products stretching from lasers and military equipment to magnets found in consumer electronics.

China supplied 80% of the rare earths imported by the United States from 2014 to 2017, with Chinese state newspapers last month reporting Beijing could use that as leverage in the ongoing trade dispute between the two.

"(Magnet-related rare earths) are the ideal materials to weaponize ... because they are so critical to high-demand, highly-competitive, price-sensitive industries," said Ryan Castilloux, managing director of Adamas Intelligence, a consultancy that tracks rare earths markets.

"(Such rare earths) are collectively responsible for over 90% of the demand market's value each year ... (so they) will yield the most juice for the squeeze," Castilloux said by email from Toronto, adding that prices were set to keep rising.

Prices of dysprosium metal, used in magnets, high-powered lamps and nuclear control rods, are currently assessed by Asian Metal at their highest since June 2015 at 2,025 yuan ($292.98) per kg.

That is up nearly 14 percent from May 20, the day Chinese President Xi Jinping visited a rare earth plant, sparking speculation the materials could be the next front in the Sino-U.S. trade war.

(GRAPH
IC: Rare earth export prices perk up after China rattles trade war saber -

The price of neodymium metal, critical to the production of some magnets used in motors and turbines, has risen to its highest since last July at $63.25 a kg, up about 30% since May 20, according to Asian Metal.

The price of gadolinium oxide, used in medical imaging devices and fuel cells, is up 12.6 percent from May 20 at 192,500 yuan a tonne, the highest in five years.

Asian Metal is a research and price reporting agency that covers rare earth elements.

Chinese rare earth prices started to move "right after China announced the import ban" on rare earths from Myanmar, said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

The state-run Securities Times reported on May 13 that customs in the southwestern province of Yunnan would ban imports of rare earths from neighboring Myanmar, a key supplier of middle-heavy rare earth feedstock, from May 15.

"But then a couple of days later, you can see a big movement in the prices - so that was mainly because of this possible weaponizing of rare earths," Lau said.

"If China indeed weaponizes rare earths, the U.S. will not have enough supply because it needs some lead time to build their own processing capacity, which currently is zero," she added.

Another analyst, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said that six major rare earth producers in China held the most stocks in the spot market, giving them power over prices.

The six major producers are China Minmetals Rare Earth Co, Chinalco Rare Earth & Metals Co, Guangdong Rising Nonferrous, China Northern Rare Earth Group, China Southern Rare Earth Group and Xiamen Tungsten.

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Shivani Singh; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Tom Daly and Shivani Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD End-of-day quote.
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO. 0.57% 12.46 End-of-day quote.42.08%
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CORPORATION 0.70% 14.3 End-of-day quote.18.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH
02:33aWeapon of choice? China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in tra..
RE
2018Chinese shares fall further, key index hits over-two-year low
AQ
2017Rio Tinto, China's Minmetals sign deal on exploration
RE
2016Electric car revolution brightens outlook for a medley of metals
RE
2013China State Auditor Finds Irregularities at Huaneng, Other State Firms
DJ
More news
Chart CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD
Duration : Period :
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Long Bin Wang General Manager
Jiong Hui Wang Chairman
Jin Yan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Yuan Wang Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ji Jun Gong Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD2 187
INDUSTRIAS PENOLES SAB DE CV-4.20%4 563
TIANQI LITHIUM CORP--.--%4 480
JINDUICHENG MOLYBDENUM CO LTD9.63%3 097
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD-10.84%2 934
ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.50%2 768
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About