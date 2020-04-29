Log in
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
News 
News

China Minsheng Banking : 1Q Net Profit Rises 5.4%

04/29/2020 | 09:14pm EDT

By Justina Lee

China Minsheng Banking Corp.'s first-quarter net profit increased 5.4% compared with year earlier as it was boosted by higher net interest income.

Net profit was 16.65 billion yuan ($2.35 billion), while operating income rose 12% to CNY49.33 billion, the company said late Wednesday.

The Beijing-based bank's net interest income rose 22% to CNY26.92 billion.

China Minsheng's non-performing loan ratio was 1.55% as of March 31, down 0.01 percentage point from the end of 2019.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 187 B
EBIT 2020 135 B
Net income 2020 54 684 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,79%
P/E ratio 2020 4,74x
P/E ratio 2021 4,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,12x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 208 B
Managers
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng General Manager, President & Executive Director
Qi Hong Chairman
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer
Yong Hao Liu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.1.73%34 964
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.61%166 129
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.48%59 509
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.23%43 385
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD2.51%42 828
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.52%38 684
