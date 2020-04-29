China Minsheng Banking : 1Q Net Profit Rises 5.4%

By Justina Lee



China Minsheng Banking Corp.'s first-quarter net profit increased 5.4% compared with year earlier as it was boosted by higher net interest income.

Net profit was 16.65 billion yuan ($2.35 billion), while operating income rose 12% to CNY49.33 billion, the company said late Wednesday.

The Beijing-based bank's net interest income rose 22% to CNY26.92 billion.

China Minsheng's non-performing loan ratio was 1.55% as of March 31, down 0.01 percentage point from the end of 2019.

