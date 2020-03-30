China Minsheng Banking : 2019 Annual Results Announcement
03/30/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
2019 Annual Results Announcement
March 2020
Overview of business
During 2019, the Group took proactive measures in coping with the adjustments and changes in the internal and external operating environment and continued to promote the three major strategic positioning of becoming "a bank for the non-state-owned enterprises ("NSOEs"), a fintech-based bank and a bank of comprehensive services". Operating efficiency improved steadily with continuous optimization of operation structure. The Company has seen more technology and innovations introduction, more effective risk prevention, stable asset quality and sound operation across business lines
Significant improvement in operating efficiency with steady growth in profits
Operating efficiency continued to increase: operating incomewas RMB177,745 million, representing an increase of 15.30% yoy; net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was RMB53,819 million, representing an increase of 6.94% yoy; net interest margin (restated) was 2.11%, representing an increase of 0.24ppts yoy; cost-to-income ratio was 27.14%1, representing a decrease of 3.44ppts yoy
Returns to shareholders remained steady: RoAA was 0.87%1，representing an increase of 0.02ppts yoy
Asset and liability scale maintained coordinated growth: total assets amounted to RMB6,681,841 million, representing an increase of 11.46% as compared with the end of the previous year; total loans and advances to customers amounted to RMB3,487,601 million, representing an increase of 14.10% as compared with the end of the previous year; total deposits from customers amounted to RMB3,604,088 million, representing an increase of 13.79% as compared with the end of the previous year
Focus on NSOEs and continuous improvement in comprehensive services
Implemented strategies to support NSOEs and developed and promoted services for niche NSOE customers:By the end of reporting period, strategic NSOE customers amounted to 650, representing an increase of 83.62% as compared with the end of the previous year; daily average deposit amounted to RMB359,855 million, representing an increase of 86.20% as compared with the end of the previous year; total loans amounted to RMB 436,468 million, representing an increase of 113.00% as compared with the end of the previous year
Breakthrough in innovation for SME customers and enhanced value of customers of small business finance:During the reporting period, daily average deposits of SMEs amounted to RMB594,855 million, representing an increase of 12.83% as compared with the end of the previous year
Business development with technologies and achievements in digitalised transformation
Transformed business models with technologies and steady progress of digitalised transformation:As at the end of the reporting period, public online platform users of the Company amounted to 2,310.3 thousand, representing an increase of 27.50% as compared with the end of the previous year; retail online platform users amounted to 70,411.8 thousand, representing an increase of 18.74% as compared with the end of the previous year; total number of direct bank customers was 29,203 thousand
Coordinated business development with continuous enhancement in comprehensive service capabilities
Strengthened cross-selling among customers and products and enhanced synergy between the parent company and subsidiaries: during the reporting period, total operating income of subsidiaries amounted to RMB6,141 million, representing an increase of 9.45% yoy; net profit of subsidiaries amounted to RMB2,427 million and net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank amounted to RMB1,331 million, with an increase of 100.75% yoy
5 Strengthened risk prevention and control and maintained generally stable asset quality
TheNPL ratio was 1.56%, representing a decrease of 0.20% yoy; the allowance to NPLs and the allowance to total loans were 155.50% and 2.43%, representing increases of 21.45 ppts and 0.07 ppts respectively as compared with the end of the previous year
6 Expanded channels to replenish capital and strengthened capital capabilities
Actively grasped market opportunities and policy windows to replenish capitaland successfully issuedTier-2capital bonds of RMB40 billion, undated capital bonds of RMB40 billion and preference shares of RMB20 billion
At the end of the reporting period, net capital base amounted to RMB673,741 million1, representing an increase of 23.11% yoy; capital adequacy ratio was 13.17%,
representing an increase of 1.42 ppts as compared with the end of the previous year
Note:
1
Group level
Continuous improvement in profitability and stable shareholder return
Net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company
(RMB million)
60,000
50,327
53,819
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
2018
2019
Basic earnings per share
(RMB)
1.50
1.14
1.22
1.20
0.90
0.60
0.30
0.00
2018
2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Return on weighted average equity
20.0%
12.94%12.40%
10.0%
0.0%
2018
2019
Return on average assets
1.0%
0.87%
0.85%
0.5%
0.0%
2018
2019
Stable revenue growth and improved operation efficiency
Operating income
(RMB million)
200,000
177,745
160,000154,161
120,000
80,000
40,000
0
2018
2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
Net interest margin1
2.40%
2.11%
2.00%1.87%
1.60%
1.20%
0.80%
0.40%
0.00%
2018
2019
Cost-to-income ratio2
40.0%
30.58%
30.0%
27.14%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
2018
2019
1
Restated net interest margin
2
Cost-to-income ratio = (operating and other operating expenses - tax and surcharges)/operating income
Proactive adjustment in business size and continuous optimisation of business structure
Total assets and total liabilities
(RMB million)
8,000,000
6,681,841
7,000,000
5,994,822
5,563,821
6,151,012
6,000,000
5,000,000
4,000,000
3,000,000
2,000,000
1,000,000
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Total assets Total liabilities
Net investment in trading and banking books
(RMB million)
2,400,000
1,970,017
2,184,305
1,800,000
1,200,000
600,000
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
As % of total
32.86%
32.69%
assets
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Total loans and advances to customers and deposits from customers
(RMB million)
4,000,000
3,487,601
3,604,088
3,056,746
3,167,292
3,000,000
2,000,000
1,000,000
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Loans and advances to
Deposits from customers
customers
Total debt securities issued
(RMB million)
1,000,000
817,225
800,000
674,523
600,000
400,000
200,000
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
As % of total
12.12%
13.29%
liabilities
Continually enhanced risk management and stable asset quality
Enhanced overall risk management
Established an overall risk management system to enhance risk management
Enhancedmoney-launderingrisk management system to lay a sound foundation for business development and reform and transformation
Further optimised internal control system and refined the operation mechanism of the internal control committee
Revised collaborative administrative measures for audit, risk management and internal control and compliance management departmentsand effectively promoted collaboration of these departments on aday-to-daybasis
Established and promoted a specialised operation and management mechanism for distressed assets to strengthen the efficiency of disposal of distressed assets; allocated additional resources to the collection and disposal of existing problem loans and non-performing assets. The assets quality remained generally stable and the allowance to NPLs has gradually improved
Strengthened the internal control and compliance guidance and management of affiliated institutions to ensure the compliant operation of Minsheng Bank and its affiliated institutions
Source:
Company's Annual Report
NPL ratio
2.0%
1.76%
1.56%
1.5%
1.0%
0.5%
0.0%
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Allowance to NPLs
200.0%
134.05%
155.50%
100.0%
0.0%
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Allowance to total loans
3.0%
2.36%
2.43%
2.0%
1.0%
0.0%
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Capital adequacy ratio remains sound with improved liquidity
Core tier-one capital adequacy
Tier-one capital adequacy ratio1
Capital adequacy ratio1
ratio1
10.0%
8.93%
8.89%
12.0%
10.28%
15.0%
13.17%
11.75%
8.0%
10.0%
9.16%
12.0%
6.0%
8.0%
9.0%
6.0%
4.0%
6.0%
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
2.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
31 December 2018 31 December 2019
31 December 2018 31 December 2019
31 December 2018 31 December 2019
Total equity to total assets ratio
Leverage ratio 2
Liquidity ratio1,3
10.0%
7.94%
8.0%
6.87%
75.0%
8.0%
7.19%
6.04%
54.06%
6.0%
51.64%
50.0%
6.0%
4.0%
4.0%
25.0%
2.0%
2.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
31 December 2018 31 December 2019
31 December 2018 31 December 2019
31 December 2018 31 December 2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
Calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) (《商业银行资本管理办法 (试行)》) and other relevant
1
regulatory provisions
2
Group level
3
Bank standalone
Strengthened corporate banking business with further improvement in professional abilities
In active response to the new changes and challenges in market and regulatory environment, the Company captured the crucial opportunities arising from the shift in growth drivers of corporate banking business and adopted reform and business development as two major strategies, so as to promote development through transformation. It also pressed ahead with the NSOE strategy, strengthened segmented management of different customer groups, improved the quality and structure of liabilities and assets, accelerated product innovation and upgrading as well as facilitated the transformation from an extensive style to a capital- saving business model. As a result, the corporate banking business was continuously expanded
Total corporate loans1
Number of domestic corporate customers with
deposits of the Company1
(RMB million)
(Thousands)
2,400,000
1,822,835
2,071,935
1,400
1,167.9
1,297.4
1,800,000
1,200
1,000
1,200,000
800
600
600,000
400
200
0
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Further adoption of new investment banking business framework
3 Effectively promoted investment banking business system reform and further implemented new investment banking framework
3Achievements have been witnessed in key areas with the establishment of a fundamental customer base and strengthened management based on project classifications
3 Ranked No.9 among lead underwriters in the interbank bond market1
3 In respect of asset securitisation, the Company introduced innovative products and successfully launched the first consolidated fund units securitisation project for enterprises owned by the central government/state- owned enterprises in China, the first utility corridor PPP + ABS project in China and the first scalable REITs project in China
Transformation and upgrading of corporate banking business driven by transaction banking
Focused on the financial demands from daily production and operation of
3customers, improved and optimised the new transaction banking service solutions
3 Modified settlement and cash management business according to changes in customers' demands and further enriched its product offering
3International business maintained sound development with remarkable improvements in market competitiveness
3 Continuous upgrading of digital service capabilities to effectively improve customers' experience
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
1
Bank standalone
Rapid growth of retail banking business and customer base
In accordance with the strategic deployment of reform and transformation for its retail banking, the Company implemented reform and transformation measures in an orderly manner. With the successful implementation of various reforms, retail banking business recorded rapid income growth and high-quality development
Net operating income from retail business as % of operating income of the Company1
50%
40%
37.63%
39.15%
30%
20%
10%
0%
2018
2019
Balance of retail loans1
(RMB million)
1,600,000
1,397,216
1,217,894
1,200,000
800,000
400,000
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Financial assets of retail customers1
# of retail customers with deposits1
(RMB million)
(Thousands)
2,000,000
1,650,120
1,836,975
50,000
38,394.5
41,859.7
40,000
1,600,000
1,200,000
30,000
800,000
20,000
400,000
10,000
0
0
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
1
Bank standalone
Rapid expansion in small business finance activities with further promotion of new business model
The Company further promoted the new business model of small business finance, enhanced product and service innovation, consolidated customer base and further enhanced comprehensive financial services. Loans increased significantly and sources of income were diversified. Fintech support was strengthened to improve smart services and digital management
Loans to small and micro enterprises1
(RMB million)
Total savings deposits of the community (small business) outlets1
(RMB million)
500,000
444,560
406,938
400,000
120,000.0
100,000.0
103,179
300,000
200,000
100,000
80,000.0
60,000.0
40,000.0
20,000.0
78,732
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
0.0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Balance of financial assets of community outlets1
# of customers of community outlets1
(RMB million)
(Thousands)
300,000
284,060
8,000
6,267.2
6,696.5
253,706
6,000
250,000
4,000
2,000
200,000
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
1
Bank standalone
Innovations in credit card business and deepening transformation of private banking business
The Company targeted at millennial customers and took into account of features and preferences of the customer group in brand positioning, product design, business channels and scenarios. The private banking business of the Company was further reformed with enhanced efficiency as a result of the "three reforms" in respect of the classified customer management system for wealth management, comprehensive services for entrepreneurs and the cooperation between personal and corporate banking businesses, and the product system was in compliance with the new regulations on asset management. All major indicators achieved historical breakthroughs
Transaction volume of credit card business1
Balance of accounts receivable from credit card business1
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
3,000,000
2,480,530
500,000
445,881
450,000
2,500,000
2,211,625
393,249
400,000
2,000,000
350,000
300,000
1,500,000
250,000
1,000,000
200,000
150,000
500,000
100,000
50,000
0
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
2018
2019
# of credit cards issued1
# of eligible private banking customers
(Thousands)
70,000
57,456
25,000
19,250
21,998
60,000
49,547
20,000
50,000
15,000
40,000
30,000
10,000
20,000
5,000
10,000
0
0
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
1
Bank standalone
2
Represents the number of eligible private banking customers with financial assets of more than RMB8 million
Optimised financial markets business with continuous improvement in profitability
The interbank business continued to be dually driven by customer groups and products. The Company further strengthened interbank customer group management and optimised business structure, and achieved stable and healthy development with sound risk management and control
Balance of assets under custody1
Transaction volume of domestic
spot settlement of the Company1
(RMB trillion)
(USD million)
Transaction volume of RMB foreign exchange options1
(USD million)
12
800,000
736,758
10.0 +
700,000
10
8.7
600,000
120,000
100,000
112,308112,819
8
509,143
500,000
6
400,000
4
300,000
200,000
2
100,000
0
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
2018
2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
1
Bank standalone
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
20182019
Promoting Internet finance business to build an Internet finance ecosystem
In accordance with the strategic positioning of "a fintech-based bank", the Company focused on the pain points in customer needs, fully leveraged emerging financial technologies, proactively explored new internet finance development models and continuously innovated platforms, products and services of direct bank, retail internet finance and online payment. as a result, customer experience was improved while the Company maintained first-tier status among commercial banks in terms of market share
# of direct banking customers1
# of mobile payment transactions via debit cards 1
(Thousands)
(Thousands)
32,000
29,203.0
80,000
63,253
28,000
24,000
19,171.3
20,000
40,000
16,000
12,000
8,000
4,000
0
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
# of retail online platform customers1
# of corporate users of online platform1
(Thousands)
(Thousands)
80,000
70,411.8
3,000
2,310.3
70,000
59,299.8
60,000
1,812.0
50,000
1,500
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
1
Bank standalone
Promotion of international development strategy and stable expansion of global network
The Hong Kong Branch actively followed the Company's development strategy, implemented reform and transformation as well as
the three-year development plan. Capitalising on the cross-border synergy with the Head Office and focusing on the strategic opportunities arising from the "Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area" and others, the Hong Kong Branch served as an important overseas business platform of the Company and recorded steady business growth and continuous improvement in efficiency
Steady business growth of the Hong Kong Branch with continuous improvement in efficiency
Capitalising on the cross-border synergy with the Head Office and grasping the strategic opportunities arising from the "Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area" and others, the Hong Kong Branch focused on providing professionalcross-borderfinancial solutions for quality customers and strengthened the professional services in capital market and new economic sectors
The Hong Kong Branchfocused on the capital market, expanded its featured business and recorded a remarkable income from investment banking businesses, such as syndicated loans, loans for merger and acquisition and structured financing. Cooperation with State Power Investment Corporation, China Duty Free International Limited and Mutual Fund of Greater Bay Area and other enterprises with high influence in the industry were successfully launched, giving full play to the overseas business platform
Individual business of the Hong Kong Branch continued to grow rapidly. The number of customers who had opened accounts for personal wealth management exceeded 57,600, with total deposits of HKD4,120 million. The sales of "Minsheng Insurance", a high-end retail banking product series, recorded 440 transactions with the total insurance premium amount exceeding HKD10 billion, effectively driving the growth of high-end private banking customer base
Bond investment balance of Hong Kong Branch
# of customers who had opened accounts for personal
wealth management with Hong Kong Branch
(HKD million)
(Thousands)
70,000
54,668
63,031
70
57.6 +
60,000
60
50,000
50
40.0
+
40,000
40
30,000
30
20,000
20
10,000
10
0
0
31 December 2018
31 December 2019
2018
2019
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Prospects
In the coming three years, the Company will commit to becoming a benchmark bank with distinctive features, increased value and continuous innovation. It will also strategically position itself as a bank for NSOEs, a fintech-based bank and a bank with comprehensive services
A bank for NSOEs
A fintech-based bank
A bank with comprehensive services
Focus on large- and medium-sizehigh-quality
NSOEs, enterprises along the upstream and downstream of the supply chain of core enterprises and small and micro enterprises
Serve as a financial butler of NSOEs and their senior management withintegrated, customised and comprehensive financial services and strive to become the host bank and preferred bank of NSOEs
Vigorously develop direct banking, online small business loans and credit card online customer acquisitionto enhance fintech capabilities
Enhance its scientific and technological strengthto promotetechnology-empoweredbusinesses and build an Internet banking business with the best customer experience in China
•
Expedite its business layout diversificationand establishcross-sellingand business coordination mechanisms under its "One Minsheng" strategy
Provide its customers with comprehensive financial services withthe integration of commercial, investment and transaction banking and the combination of capital, intelligence and commerce
Prioritise its customers and provide integrated and comprehensive services through the cooperation of front, middle and back offices
"3+3+5" strategy deployment
Strengthen three primary businesses, namely direct banking, small business finance and investment banking
Consolidate three leading businesses, namely credit card, supply chain finance and asset management
Enhance five major business segments, namely corporate finance, retail finance, financial markets, Internet finance and comprehensive operation
Transform into a benchmark bank of the industry principally engaging indigitalised, light-capital and comprehensive business in addition to the traditional business
Make greater reform and innovation efforts, revitalise the structure by innovative mechanisms and systems of major management aspects, and establish a customer-oriented operation and management system and extensively enhance professional management to facilitate and support the implementation of business development strategies
Appendix: Overview of key financial indicators
Income statement highlights
(RMB million, except per share
2019
2018
Growth (%)
data)
Operating income
177,745
154,161
↑
15.30
↑
Of which: Net interest income
97,943
76,680
27.73
↑
Net non-interest income
79,802
77,481
3.00
↑
Profit before income tax
64,738
58,785
10.13
Net profit attributable to equity
↑
53,819
50,327
6.94
shareholders of the Company
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
1.22
1.14
↑
7.02
Key profitability indicators (%)
2019
2018
Change (ppt)
Return on average assets
0.87
0.85
↑
0.02
Return on weighted average
12.40
12.94
↓
-0.54
equity
Net interest margin (restated)
2.11
1.87
↑
0.24
Net fee and commission income
29.42
31.22
↓
-1.80
to operating income ratio
Cost-to-income ratio1
27.14
30.58
↓
-3.44
Balance sheet highlights
31 Dec
31 Dec
(RMB million)
2019
2018
Growth (%)
Total assets
6,681,841
5,994,822
↑
11.46
Of which: Total loans and
3,487,601
3,056,746
↑
14.10
advances to customers
Total liabilities
6,151,012
5,563,821
↑
10.55
Of which: Deposits from
3,604,088
3,167,292
↑
13.79
customers
Total equity attributable to
↑
equity shareholders of the
518,845
420,074
23.51
Company
31 Dec
31 Dec
Assets quality indicators (%)
2019
2018
Change (ppt)
NPL ratio
1.56
1.76
↓
-0.20
Allowance to total loans
2.43
2.36
↑
0.07
Capital adequacy ratio
indicators (%)2
Core tier-one capital
8.89
8.93
↓
-0.04
adequacy ratio
Tier-one capital adequacy
10.28
9.16
↑
1.12
ratio
Capital adequacy ratio
13.17
11.75
↑
1.42
Source:
Company's Annual Report
Note:
1
Cost-to-income ratio = (operating and other operating expenses - tax and surcharges) / operating income
2
Calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) and other relevant regulatory provisions
