China Minsheng Banking : 2019 Net Profit Rose 6.9% on Higher Interest Income

By Ben Otto



China Minsheng Banking Corp.'s net profit increased 6.9% in 2019, boosted by higher interest income.

Net profit was 53.82 billion yuan ($7.58 billion), while operating income rose 15% to CNY177.75 billion, the company said late Monday.

The Beijing-based bank's net interest income rose 28% to CNY97.94 billion.

China Minsheng's non-performing loan ratio was 1.56% as of Dec. 31, down 0.20 percentage point from the end of 2018.

For 2020, China Minsheng said it is "inevitable" that the banking sector will suffer in the short term due to the spread of Covid-19.

"We are of the view that the epidemic will cause a negative impact on the economy in the short term, but will not change the trend towards growth in the long term," it said.

