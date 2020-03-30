China Minsheng Banking : 2019 Net Profit Rose 6.9% on Higher Interest Income

Log in
03/30/2020 | 08:43pm EDT

By Ben Otto

China Minsheng Banking Corp.'s net profit increased 6.9% in 2019, boosted by higher interest income.

Net profit was 53.82 billion yuan ($7.58 billion), while operating income rose 15% to CNY177.75 billion, the company said late Monday.

The Beijing-based bank's net interest income rose 28% to CNY97.94 billion.

China Minsheng's non-performing loan ratio was 1.56% as of Dec. 31, down 0.20 percentage point from the end of 2018.

For 2020, China Minsheng said it is "inevitable" that the banking sector will suffer in the short term due to the spread of Covid-19.

"We are of the view that the epidemic will cause a negative impact on the economy in the short term, but will not change the trend towards growth in the long term," it said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 173 B
EBIT 2019 122 B
Net income 2019 52 941 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,28%
P/E ratio 2019 4,70x
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 245 B
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 6,01  CNY
Last Close Price 5,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng General Manager, President & Executive Director
Qi Hong Chairman
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer
Yong Hao Liu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-9.51%34 515
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%164 375
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.38%62 303
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.12%44 603
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-17.22%42 358
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.12%41 674
