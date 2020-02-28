China Minsheng Banking : ANNOUNCEMENT - POSTPONEMENT OF THE CHANGE OF SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; POSTPONEMENT OF THE CHANGE OF SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD; CONVENING OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

Postponement of the Change of Session of the Supervisory Board
To implement corresponding measures in response to the outbreak of epidemic, the change of session of the supervisory board of the Company (the "Supervisory Board") has to be postponed accordingly. The terms of office of the supervisors of the seventh session of the Supervisory Board will be extended till the election of new members of the Supervisory Board at the shareholders' general meeting and the meeting of the employee representatives.
All members of the seventh session of the Supervisory Board of the Company sincerely undertake to perform their duties as supervisors in accordance with the requirements of laws, administrative regulations and the articles of association of the Company to ensure normal operation of the Supervisory Board before the election of new members of the Supervisory Board at the shareholders' general meeting and the meeting of the employee representatives of the Company.
Upon the end of the epidemic, the Company will proactively proceed with the change of session of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the laws and regulations.
The abovementioned proposal will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Company for consideration.
Convening of the First Extraordinary General Meeting For 2020
The Board has approved to convene the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for 2020 (the "EGM"). The Board has authorised the secretary to the Board to determine the time and venue of the EGM according to the actual situation as well as the way of voting according to the requirements of regulatory authorities, despatch the notice of the EGM to shareholders in due course and take charge of specific matters regarding the convening of the EGM.
By Order of the Board
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Hong Qi
Chairman
Beijing, PRC
28 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hong Qi and Mr. Zheng Wanchun; the non- executive directors are Mr. Zhang Hongwei, Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Liu Yonghao, Mr. Shi Yuzhu, Mr. Wu Di, Mr. Song Chunfeng and Mr. Weng Zhenjie; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Jipeng, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Xie Zhichun, Mr. Peng Xuefeng, Mr. Liu Ningyu and Mr. Tian Suning.