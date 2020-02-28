China Minsheng Banking : ANNOUNCEMENT - POSTPONEMENT OF THE CHANGE OF SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; POSTPONEMENT OF THE CHANGE OF SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD; CONVENING OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 民 生 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POSTPONEMENT OF THE CHANGE OF SESSION

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CONVENING OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

Postponement of the Change of Session of the Board of Directors

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that to implement corresponding measures in response to the outbreak of epidemic, the change of session of the Board has to be postponed accordingly. The terms of office of the directors of the seventh session of the Board will be extended till the election of the eighth session of the Board at the shareholders' general meeting.

All members of the seventh session of the Board of the Company sincerely undertake to perform their duties as directors in accordance with the requirements of laws, administrative regulations and the articles of association of the Company to ensure normal operation of the Company before the election of the eighth session of the Board at the shareholders' general meeting of the Company.

Upon the end of the epidemic, the Company will proactively proceed with the change of session of the Board in accordance with the laws and regulations.

The abovementioned proposal will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Company for consideration.