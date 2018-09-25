China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Approval of Capital Increase to a Subsidiary of the Company

Announcement on Approval of
Capital Increase to a Subsidiary of the Company
21 September 2018
Recently, the Company received the Reply on Capital Increase of China Minsheng Bank to CMBC International by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2018] No. 190), which approved HKD1 billion capital increase of the Company to CMBC International.
Board of Directors
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
