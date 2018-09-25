China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Approval of Capital Increase to a Subsidiary of the Company

Announcement on Approval of

Capital Increase to a Subsidiary of the Company

21 September 2018

Recently, the Company received the Reply on Capital Increase of China Minsheng Bank to CMBC International by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2018] No. 190), which approved HKD1 billion capital increase of the Company to CMBC International.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.