China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Approval of the Issuance of Financial Bonds of the Company

Announcement on Approval of the Issuance of Financial Bonds of the Company

21 September 2018

Recently, the Company received the Reply on the Issuance of Special Financial Bonds for Small Business of China Minsheng Bank by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2018] No. 189), which approved the Company to issue financial bonds of up to RMB80 billion in the national interbank bond market. The proceeds will be used to extend loans to small and micro enterprises.

The above matter is subject to the approval of the People's Bank of China. The Company will actively promote related works and timely fulfill the information disclosure obligation.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.