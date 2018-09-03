China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 7th Session BOD

Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 7th Session BOD

30 August 2018

The 11th meeting of the 7th session of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 30 August 2018 in Beijing. The meeting notice was sent out via email on 16 August 2018. The meeting was convened by Chairman Hong Qi and presided over by Vice Chairman Liang Yutang under Chairman Hong Qi's entrustment. Of all 16 Directors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 8 Directors attended the meeting in person and 8 Directors, being Chairman Hong Qi, Vice Chairman Zhang Hongwei, Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di, Liu Jipeng, Li Hancheng, Xie Zhichun and Tian Suning attended the meeting by teleconference. All 8 Supervisors who were entitled to attend the meeting as non-voting delegates participated in the meeting. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC, the Articles of Association of the Company and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

1. Resolution on the 2018 Interim Report (Text and Abstract) of the Company Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

2. Resolution on Capital Management Report for the First Half of 2018 of China Minsheng Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

3. Resolution on Disclosing Information on Capital Structure and Leverage Ratio of the Company in the First Half of 2018

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

4. Resolution on Issuing Unfixed Term Capital Bonds at Home and Abroad in the Next 3 Years

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

5. Resolution on Initiating the Establishment of a Financial Asset Investment Company

The Board of Directors of the company consented the resolution on initiating the establishment of a finance asset investment company. The Company will fulfill itsinformation disclosure obligation according to progress.

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

6. Resolution on the 2018 Annual Budget of Minsheng Art Institutions Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

7. Resolution on Donating Beijing Minsheng Modern Art Museum for the Construction of "Minsheng Cultural Ecological Park" Project

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

8. Resolution on Group Credit Granting to Legend Holdings Ltd.

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Resolution on Signing Cooperation Framework Agreement on Agency Sales of Financial Products between Anbang Insurance Group Co. Ltd. and the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

10. Resolution on Revising Liquidity Risk Management Measures of China Minsheng Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

11. Resolution on Revising the Bank Book Interest Rate Risk Management Measures of China Minsheng Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited