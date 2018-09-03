Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Minsheng Banking Corp.    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP. (600016)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 7th Session BOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 7th Session BOD

30 August 2018

The 11th meeting of the 7th session of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on 30 August 2018 in Beijing. The meeting notice was sent out via email on 16 August 2018. The meeting was convened by Chairman Hong Qi and presided over by Vice Chairman Liang Yutang under Chairman Hong Qi's entrustment. Of all 16 Directors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 8 Directors attended the meeting in person and 8 Directors, being Chairman Hong Qi, Vice Chairman Zhang Hongwei, Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di, Liu Jipeng, Li Hancheng, Xie Zhichun and Tian Suning attended the meeting by teleconference. All 8 Supervisors who were entitled to attend the meeting as non-voting delegates participated in the meeting. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC, the Articles of Association of the Company and the Rules of Procedures of the Board of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

1. Resolution on the 2018 Interim Report (Text and Abstract) of the Company Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

2. Resolution on Capital Management Report for the First Half of 2018 of China Minsheng Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

3. Resolution on Disclosing Information on Capital Structure and Leverage Ratio of the Company in the First Half of 2018

For details, please refer to the website of the Company.

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

4. Resolution on Issuing Unfixed Term Capital Bonds at Home and Abroad in the Next 3 Years

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

5. Resolution on Initiating the Establishment of a Financial Asset Investment Company

The Board of Directors of the company consented the resolution on initiating the establishment of a finance asset investment company. The Company will fulfill itsinformation disclosure obligation according to progress.

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

6. Resolution on the 2018 Annual Budget of Minsheng Art Institutions Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

7. Resolution on Donating Beijing Minsheng Modern Art Museum for the Construction of "Minsheng Cultural Ecological Park" Project

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

8. Resolution on Group Credit Granting to Legend Holdings Ltd.

For details, please refer to the website of the Company.

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

9. Resolution on Signing Cooperation Framework Agreement on Agency Sales of Financial Products between Anbang Insurance Group Co. Ltd. and the Company For details, please refer to the website of the Company.

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

10. Resolution on Revising Liquidity Risk Management Measures of China Minsheng Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

11. Resolution on Revising the Bank Book Interest Rate Risk Management Measures of China Minsheng Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 14 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 14:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING COR
04:47pCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the ..
PU
08/31CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Minsheng Bank 1H net up 5.5% to RMB29.6b; no div
AQ
08/31CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Approval of Senior Managements’ Q..
PU
08/31CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Minsheng Bank recorded a net profit of RMB29,618 millio..
PU
08/30CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Disclosure of Leverage Ratio for the first half o&helli..
PU
08/20CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/30CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO ADJUSTMENT ON THE CONVERSIO..
PU
07/17ADB funding to boost green transport efforts
AQ
07/17ADB funding to boost green transport efforts
AQ
07/09CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNOUNCEM..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/22PRO WEEKLY DIGEST : Focusing On Companies Facing Increasing Competitive Threats 
2017CHINA MINSHENG BANK : Negatively Impacted By Weak Asset Quality And Margin Press.. 
2016How China Corporate Debt May Trigger A Banking Crisis 
2016WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF (CXSE) July Summary 
2016WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises ETF (CXSE) June Summary 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 149 B
EBIT 2018 83 254 M
Net income 2018 51 396 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,89%
P/E ratio 2018 5,20
P/E ratio 2019 5,02
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 6,29  CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng President & Executive Director
Qi Hong Chairman
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yong Hao Liu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.-14.61%43 686
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%238 080
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.