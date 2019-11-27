Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Minsheng Banking Corp.    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.

(600016)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 12th Extraordinary Meeting of the 7th Session BOD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:38pm EST

Announcement on Resolutions of the 12th Extraordinary Meeting

of the 7th Session BOD

27 November 2019

The 12th extraordinary meeting of the 7th session of the Board of Directors of the Company was held by the means of mail voting. The meeting notice and meeting documents were sent out via email on 22 November 2019. As at the voting deadline on 27 November 2019, all 14 voting tickets sent to the Directors were collected. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on Business Cooperation Framework Agreement on Financial Products Agency Sales between the Company and Huaxia Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

For details, please refer to the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of the Company (www.cmbc.com.cn).

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote. Zhang Hongwei, the related-party Director, withdrew from the voting.

  1. Resolution on Acquisition Loans to the Subsidiary Wholly Owned by Giant Investment Co., Ltd.
    For details, please refer to the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of the Company (www.cmbc.com.cn).
    Voting result: Affirmative: 12 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 1 vote. Director Xie Zhichun abstained from the voting.
    Shi Yuzhu, the related-party Director, withdrew from the voting.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING COR
11/27CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Resolutions of the 12th Extraordinary M..
PU
11/27CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Continuing connected transactions business cooperation ..
PU
11/06CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
10/30CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 3Q Net Profit Rose 6.4%
DJ
10/30CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement Distribution of Dividends for Offshore Pre..
PU
10/27CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement regarding completion of non-public issuanc..
PU
10/27CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
10/27CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : An announcement has just been published by the issuer i..
PU
09/27CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notification Letter with Request Form to Registered H S..
PU
09/02CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 168 B
EBIT 2019 116 B
Net income 2019 52 274 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 5,17x
P/E ratio 2020 4,93x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 259 B
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,93  CNY
Last Close Price 6,15  CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng General Manager, President & Executive Director
Qi Hong Chairman
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer
Yong Hao Liu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.8.03%37 141
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.70%412 919
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.84%299 987
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%288 038
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.64%227 582
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group