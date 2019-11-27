China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 12th Extraordinary Meeting of the 7th Session BOD

Announcement on Resolutions of the 12th Extraordinary Meeting

of the 7th Session BOD

27 November 2019

The 12th extraordinary meeting of the 7th session of the Board of Directors of the Company was held by the means of mail voting. The meeting notice and meeting documents were sent out via email on 22 November 2019. As at the voting deadline on 27 November 2019, all 14 voting tickets sent to the Directors were collected. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on Business Cooperation Framework Agreement on Financial Products Agency Sales between the Company and Huaxia Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

For details, please refer to the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of the Company (www.cmbc.com.cn).

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote. Zhang Hongwei, the related-party Director, withdrew from the voting.

Resolution on Acquisition Loans to the Subsidiary Wholly Owned by Giant Investment Co., Ltd.

For details, please refer to the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of the Company (www.cmbc.com.cn).

Voting result: Affirmative: 12 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 1 vote. Director Xie Zhichun abstained from the voting.

Shi Yuzhu, the related-party Director, withdrew from the voting.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.