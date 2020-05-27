China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 18th Extraordinary Meeting of the 7th Session BOD

Announcement on Resolutions of the 18th Extraordinary Meeting

of the 7th Session BOD

26 May 2020

The 18 th extraordinary meeting of the 7th session of the Board of Directors of the Company was held in Beijing on 26 May 2020 . The meeting notice and meeting documents were sent out by email on 21 May 2020. The meeting was convened and presided over by Chairman Hong Qi. Of all 15 Directors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 2 Directors attended the meeting in person and 12 Directors, being Vice Chairmen Zhang Hongwei and Lu Zhiqiang, Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di, Song Chunfeng, Weng Zhenjie, Liu Jipeng, Li Hancheng, Xie Zhichun, Peng Xuefeng, Liu Ningyu and Tian Suning, attended the meeting by teleconference. Vice Chairman Liu Yonghao did not attend the meeting, nor entrusted others to attend, because of participating in the 2020 NPC & CPPCC National Committee sessions. Of all 9 Supervisors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 9 Supervisors attended the meeting as non-voting delegates. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on 2020 Unified Credit Granting by the Group to China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Voting result: Affirmative: 12 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote; Withdrawal: 1 vote.

Resolution on 2020 Unified Credit Granting by the Group to Orient Group Co., Ltd.

Voting result: Affirmative: 12 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote; Withdrawal: 1 vote.