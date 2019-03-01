China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting,the 1st A Share C…

3. Ordinary share holders and preference share holders with resumed voting rights who attended the meeting and their shareholdings:
1) The 1stExtraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in 2019
A. Number of ordinary share holders and proxies attended the meeting
71
Of which: Number of A shareholders
67
Number of overseas listed foreign shareholders (H share)
4
B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by the shareholders attended the meeting (share)
17,224,070,002
Of which: Total number of shares held by A shareholders
14,366,173,084
Total number of shares held by overseas listed foreign shareholders (H share)
2,857,896,918
C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by the ordinary share holders attended the meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)
39.340152
Of which: Percentage of shares held by A shareholders in total shares
(%)
32.812653
Percentage of shares held by overseas listed foreign shareholders (%)
6.527499
2) The 1stA Share Class Meeting in 2019
A. Number of A shareholders and proxies attended the A share class meeting (including on-site and online-voting participants)
68
B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by A shareholders attended the A share class meeting (share)
14,418,993,754
C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by A shareholders attended the A share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)
40.660266
3) The 1st H Share Class Meeting in 2019
A. Number of H shareholders and proxies attended the H share class meeting
5
B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by H shareholders attended the H share class meeting (share)
2,853,944,380
C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by H shareholders attended the H share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)
34.300999
4) The 1st Preference Share Class Meeting in 2019
A. Number of preference shareholders and proxies attended the preference share class meeting
1
B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by preference shareholders attended the preference share class meeting (share)
38,366,500
C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by preference shareholders attended the preference share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)
53.323836
4. Compliance and Convention
The meeting was called by the Board of Directors of the Company, and were presided over by Chairman Hong Qi. Both on-site and online voting were adopted at the 1stEGM in 2019 and the 1stA Share Class Meeting in 2019, which complied with the rules andregulations under the Company Law of the PRC, the Detailed Rules for Implementation of
Online Voting at General Meeting of Listed Company by Shanghai Stock Exchange, as well as the Articles of Association of the Company. Online voting were made through the online voting system of Shanghai Stock Exchange by the A shareholders of the Company.
On-site voting was adopted at the 1stH Share Class Meeting in 2019 and the 1st
Preference Share Class Meeting in 2019.
5. Attendance of Directors, Supervisors and Board Secretary
1) All 15 Directors of the Company attended the meetings, among which, Vice
Chairmen Zhang Hongwei, Lu Zhiqiang, Liu Yonghao, Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di,
Weng Zhenjie, Liu Jipeng, Xie Zhichun, Peng Xuefeng and Tian Suning attended the meetings through conference call;
2) All 8 Supervisors of the Company attended the meetings, among which, Supervisors
Wang Hang, Zhang Bo, Wang Yugui and Bao Jiming attended the meetings through conference call;
3) Bai Dan, the Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary and Zhang Lixin, the lawyer, attended the meetings.
II. Discussion of Proposals
1. Proposals of non-cumulative voting
The 1stEGM in 2019
1.00 Proposal: Plan of the Non-public Issuance of the Offshore Preference Shares of
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
1.01 Proposal: Type and Scale of Securities to Be Issued
