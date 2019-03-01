China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting,the 1st A Share C…

Announcement on Resolutions of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting, the 1st A

Share Class Meeting, the 1st H Share Class Meeting and the 1st Preference Share

Class Meeting in 2019

26 February 2019

Notice of Important Content

Proposals being vetoed at the meeting: None

I. Convention and Attendance

1. Time: 26 February 2019

2. Venue: Xihua Hall, 11th Floor, Minzu Hotel, No.51 Fuxingmennei Ave., Xicheng District,

Beijing, China

3. Ordinary share holders and preference share holders with resumed voting rights who attended the meeting and their shareholdings:

1) The 1st Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in 2019

A. Number of ordinary share holders and proxies attended the meeting 71 Of which: Number of A shareholders 67 Number of overseas listed foreign shareholders (H share) 4 B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by the shareholders attended the meeting (share) 17,224,070,002 Of which: Total number of shares held by A shareholders 14,366,173,084 Total number of shares held by overseas listed foreign shareholders (H share) 2,857,896,918 C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by the ordinary share holders attended the meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%) 39.340152 Of which: Percentage of shares held by A shareholders in total shares (%) 32.812653 Percentage of shares held by overseas listed foreign shareholders (%) 6.527499

2) The 1st A Share Class Meeting in 2019

A. Number of A shareholders and proxies attended the A share class meeting (including on-site and online-voting participants) 68 B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by A shareholders attended the A share class meeting (share) 14,418,993,754 C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by A shareholders attended the A share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%) 40.660266

3) The 1st H Share Class Meeting in 2019

A. Number of H shareholders and proxies attended the H share class meeting 5 B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by H shareholders attended the H share class meeting (share) 2,853,944,380 C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by H shareholders attended the H share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%) 34.300999

4) The 1st Preference Share Class Meeting in 2019

A. Number of preference shareholders and proxies attended the preference share class meeting 1 B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by preference shareholders attended the preference share class meeting (share) 38,366,500 C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by preference shareholders attended the preference share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%) 53.323836

4. Compliance and Convention

The meeting was called by the Board of Directors of the Company, and were presided over by Chairman Hong Qi. Both on-site and online voting were adopted at the 1st EGM in 2019 and the 1st A Share Class Meeting in 2019, which complied with the rules andregulations under the Company Law of the PRC, the Detailed Rules for Implementation of

Online Voting at General Meeting of Listed Company by Shanghai Stock Exchange, as well as the Articles of Association of the Company. Online voting were made through the online voting system of Shanghai Stock Exchange by the A shareholders of the Company.

On-site voting was adopted at the 1st H Share Class Meeting in 2019 and the 1st

Preference Share Class Meeting in 2019.

5. Attendance of Directors, Supervisors and Board Secretary

1) All 15 Directors of the Company attended the meetings, among which, Vice Chairmen Zhang Hongwei, Lu Zhiqiang, Liu Yonghao, Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di, Weng Zhenjie, Liu Jipeng, Xie Zhichun, Peng Xuefeng and Tian Suning attended the meetings through conference call;

2) All 8 Supervisors of the Company attended the meetings, among which, Supervisors Wang Hang, Zhang Bo, Wang Yugui and Bao Jiming attended the meetings through conference call;

3) Bai Dan, the Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary and Zhang Lixin, the lawyer, attended the meetings.

II. Discussion of Proposals

1. Proposals of non-cumulative voting

The 1st EGM in 2019

1.00 Proposal: Plan of the Non-public Issuance of the Offshore Preference Shares of

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

1.01 Proposal: Type and Scale of Securities to Be Issued

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

A Share 14,361,586,445 99.968073 733,679 0.005107 3,852,960 0.026820 H Share 2,836,191,111 99.240497 20,186,669 0.706347 1,519,138 0.053156 Total Ordinary Shares 17,197,777,556 99.847351 20,920,348 0.121460 5,372,098 0.031189

1.02 Proposal: Maturity

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Shareholder Type Affirmative Negative Abstention Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) A Share 14,361,585,725 99.968068 734,399 0.005112 3,852,960 0.026820 H Share 2,851,573,460 99.778737 4,804,320 0.168107 1,519,138 0.053156 Total Ordinary Shares 17,213,159,185 99.936654 5,538,719 0.032157 5,372,098 0.031189

1.03 Proposal: Method of Issuance

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Shareholder Type Affirmative Negative Abstention Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) A Share 14,361,604,725 99.968201 715,399 0.004979 3,852,960 0.026820 H Share 2,851,573,460 99.778737 4,804,320 0.168107 1,519,138 0.053156 Total Ordinary Shares 17,213,178,185 99.936764 5,519,719 0.032047 5,372,098 0.031189

1.04 Proposal: Placees

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Shareholder Type Affirmative Negative Abstention Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) A Share 14,361,585,725 99.968068 734,399 0.005112 3,852,960 0.026820 H Share 2,851,573,460 99.778737 4,804,320 0.168107 1,519,138 0.053156 Total Ordinary Shares 17,213,159,185 99.936654 5,538,719 0.032157 5,372,098 0.031189

1.05 Proposal: Nominal Value and Issue Price

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Affirmative Negative Abstention Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) Number of Votes Percentage (%) A Share 14,361,586,445 99.968073 733,679 0.005107 3,852,960 0.026820 H Share 2,851,573,460 99.778737 4,804,320 0.168107 1,519,138 0.053156 Total Ordinary Shares 17,213,159,905 99.936658 5,537,999 0.032153 5,372,098 0.031189

1.06 Proposal: Dividend Distribution Provisions

Result: Approved

Voting Result: