Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Minsheng Banking Corp.    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.

(600016)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting,the 1st A Share C…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:09am EST

Announcement on Resolutions of the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting, the 1st A

Share Class Meeting, the 1st H Share Class Meeting and the 1st Preference Share

Class Meeting in 2019

26 February 2019

Notice of Important Content

Proposals being vetoed at the meeting: None

I. Convention and Attendance

  • 1. Time: 26 February 2019

  • 2. Venue: Xihua Hall, 11th Floor, Minzu Hotel, No.51 Fuxingmennei Ave., Xicheng District,

Beijing, China

3. Ordinary share holders and preference share holders with resumed voting rights who attended the meeting and their shareholdings:

1) The 1st Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in 2019

A. Number of ordinary share holders and proxies attended the meeting

71

Of which: Number of A shareholders

67

Number of overseas listed foreign shareholders (H share)

4

B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by the shareholders attended the meeting (share)

17,224,070,002

Of which: Total number of shares held by A shareholders

14,366,173,084

Total number of shares held by overseas listed foreign shareholders (H share)

2,857,896,918

C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by the ordinary share holders attended the meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)

39.340152

Of which: Percentage of shares held by A shareholders in total shares

(%)

32.812653

Percentage of shares held by overseas listed foreign shareholders (%)

6.527499

2) The 1st A Share Class Meeting in 2019

A. Number of A shareholders and proxies attended the A share class meeting (including on-site and online-voting participants)

68

B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by A shareholders attended the A share class meeting (share)

14,418,993,754

C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by A shareholders attended the A share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)

40.660266

3) The 1st H Share Class Meeting in 2019

A. Number of H shareholders and proxies attended the H share class meeting

5

B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by H shareholders attended the H share class meeting (share)

2,853,944,380

C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by H shareholders attended the H share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)

34.300999

4) The 1st Preference Share Class Meeting in 2019

A. Number of preference shareholders and proxies attended the preference share class meeting

1

B. Total number of shares carrying voting rights held by preference shareholders attended the preference share class meeting (share)

38,366,500

C. Percentage of shares carrying voting rights held by preference shareholders attended the preference share class meeting in total shares carrying voting rights of the Company (%)

53.323836

4. Compliance and Convention

The meeting was called by the Board of Directors of the Company, and were presided over by Chairman Hong Qi. Both on-site and online voting were adopted at the 1st EGM in 2019 and the 1st A Share Class Meeting in 2019, which complied with the rules andregulations under the Company Law of the PRC, the Detailed Rules for Implementation of

Online Voting at General Meeting of Listed Company by Shanghai Stock Exchange, as well as the Articles of Association of the Company. Online voting were made through the online voting system of Shanghai Stock Exchange by the A shareholders of the Company.

On-site voting was adopted at the 1st H Share Class Meeting in 2019 and the 1st

Preference Share Class Meeting in 2019.

  • 5. Attendance of Directors, Supervisors and Board Secretary

  • 1) All 15 Directors of the Company attended the meetings, among which, Vice

    Chairmen Zhang Hongwei, Lu Zhiqiang, Liu Yonghao, Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di,

    Weng Zhenjie, Liu Jipeng, Xie Zhichun, Peng Xuefeng and Tian Suning attended the meetings through conference call;

  • 2) All 8 Supervisors of the Company attended the meetings, among which, Supervisors

    Wang Hang, Zhang Bo, Wang Yugui and Bao Jiming attended the meetings through conference call;

  • 3) Bai Dan, the Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary and Zhang Lixin, the lawyer, attended the meetings.

II. Discussion of Proposals

1. Proposals of non-cumulative voting

The 1st EGM in 2019

1.00 Proposal: Plan of the Non-public Issuance of the Offshore Preference Shares of

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

1.01 Proposal: Type and Scale of Securities to Be Issued

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

A Share

14,361,586,445

99.968073

733,679

0.005107

3,852,960

0.026820

H Share

2,836,191,111

99.240497

20,186,669

0.706347

1,519,138

0.053156

Total

Ordinary

Shares

17,197,777,556

99.847351

20,920,348

0.121460

5,372,098

0.031189

1.02 Proposal: Maturity

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Shareholder

Type

Affirmative

Negative

Abstention

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

A Share

14,361,585,725

99.968068

734,399

0.005112

3,852,960

0.026820

H Share

2,851,573,460

99.778737

4,804,320

0.168107

1,519,138

0.053156

Total Ordinary

Shares

17,213,159,185

99.936654

5,538,719

0.032157

5,372,098

0.031189

1.03 Proposal: Method of Issuance

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Shareholder

Type

Affirmative

Negative

Abstention

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

A Share

14,361,604,725

99.968201

715,399

0.004979

3,852,960

0.026820

H Share

2,851,573,460

99.778737

4,804,320

0.168107

1,519,138

0.053156

Total Ordinary

Shares

17,213,178,185

99.936764

5,519,719

0.032047

5,372,098

0.031189

1.04 Proposal: Placees

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Shareholder

Type

Affirmative

Negative

Abstention

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

A Share

14,361,585,725

99.968068

734,399

0.005112

3,852,960

0.026820

H Share

2,851,573,460

99.778737

4,804,320

0.168107

1,519,138

0.053156

Total Ordinary

Shares

17,213,159,185

99.936654

5,538,719

0.032157

5,372,098

0.031189

1.05 Proposal: Nominal Value and Issue Price

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Affirmative

Negative

Abstention

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

A Share

14,361,586,445

99.968073

733,679

0.005107

3,852,960

0.026820

H Share

2,851,573,460

99.778737

4,804,320

0.168107

1,519,138

0.053156

Total Ordinary

Shares

17,213,159,905

99.936658

5,537,999

0.032153

5,372,098

0.031189

1.06 Proposal: Dividend Distribution Provisions

Result: Approved

Voting Result:

Shareholder

Type

Affirmative

Negative

Abstention

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

Number of

Votes

Percentage

(%)

A Share

14,361,604,725

99.968201

715,399

0.004979

3,852,960

0.026820

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 10:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING COR
05:09aCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Resolutions of the 1st Extraordinary Ge..
PU
02/08CHINA JANUARY NEW BANK LOANS SEEN SU : Reuters Poll
RE
01/31CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2..
PU
01/31CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Minsheng Bank year net up 1% to RMB50.33bn
AQ
01/22China prosecutors order arrest of four ex-executives at Huarong for bribery
RE
01/22China prosecutors order arrest of four executives at Huarong for alleged brib..
RE
01/11CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notice of the first preference share class meeting for ..
PU
01/11CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notice of the first h share class meeting for 2019
PU
01/11CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notice of the first extraordinary general meeting for 2..
PU
01/07CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securit..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 165 B
EBIT 2019 87 339 M
Net income 2019 53 576 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 5,34
P/E ratio 2020 5,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 320 B
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,98  CNY
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng President & Executive Director
Qi Hong Chairman
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yong Hao Liu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.13.96%47 745
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.72%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%298 120
BANK OF AMERICA19.85%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%238 842
WELLS FARGO8.29%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.