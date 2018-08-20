Log in
China Minsheng Banking : Date of Board Meeting

08/20/2018 | 01:46am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國民生銀行股份有限公司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

Date of Board Meeting

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 30 August 2018 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for publication.

By Order of the Board

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

Hong Qi

Chairman

Beijing, PRC

17 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Hong Qi, Mr. Liang Yutang and Mr. Zheng Wanchun; the non-executive directors are Mr. Zhang Hongwei, Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Liu Yonghao, Mr. Shi Yuzhu, Mr. Wu Di, Mr. Song Chunfeng and Mr. Weng Zhenjie; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Jipeng, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Xie Zhichun, Mr. Peng Xuefeng, Mr. Liu Ningyu and Mr. Tian Suning.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 23:45:06 UTC
