China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Dece…

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") 07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01988

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

8,320,295,289 0

1.00

8,320,295,289 0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

(2) Stock code :

600016

Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

35,462,123,213 0

1.00

35,462,123,213 0

Balance at close of the month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

2. Preference SharesStock code :

4609

Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares")

Authorised share capital

No. of preference shares

Par value (RMB)

(USD) (See Remark 1)

Balance at close of preceding month

71,950,000

100

1,439,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

71,950,000

100

1,439,000,000

Stock code :N/ADescription :N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/AN/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :

53,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary sharesNo of preference shares USD Offshore

(1) H Shares

(2) A Shares Preference Shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

0

0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

71,950,000

0

71,950,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the month

thereto thereto as at close of the month

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. N/A

N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

N/A N/A

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)1. N/A

Currency of nominal value N/ANominal value at close of preceding month N/A

Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of theNo. of new No. of newshares ofshares of

issuer issuer which

issued may beduring the monththeretomonth N/Amonth N/A

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/AN/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

N/A N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

N/A N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

N/A N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/AN/A N/AN/A

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued during the pursuant Currency month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month 1,770,253 ,425 H Shares (See Remark - 3) N/A N/A of amount Amount at close Converted

Class and descriptionoutstandin g

of preceding month

during the Amount at closemonthof the month

1. USD Offshore

Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the USD Offshore Preference Shares

USD 4609

1,439,000,000

-1,439,000, 000

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

H Shares

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

The initial conversion price is HK$7.56 per H Share, adjusted to HK$6.30 per H Share since 27 July 2018, subject to adjustment

(01/02/2016)

2. N/A

N/AN/AN/AN/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/AN/A N/AN/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0

(Preference shares) 0

(Other class) N/A