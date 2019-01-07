China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Dece…

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") 07/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
(THE FOLLOWING SHOWS MOVEMENTS IN THE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES (AS OPPOSED TO AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL) OF THE COMPANY AS THE COMPANY IS INCORPORATED IN THE PRC.)
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01988
Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
8,320,295,289 0
1.00
8,320,295,289 0
Balance at close of the month
8,320,295,289
1.00
8,320,295,289
(2) Stock code :
600016
Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary sharesPar value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
35,462,123,213 0
1.00
35,462,123,213 0
Balance at close of the month
35,462,123,213
1.00
35,462,123,213
2. Preference SharesStock code :
4609
Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares")
Authorised share capital
No. of preference shares
Par value (RMB)
(USD) (See Remark 1)
Balance at close of preceding month
71,950,000
100
1,439,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
71,950,000
100
1,439,000,000
Stock code :N/ADescription :N/ANo. of other classes of shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/AN/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :
53,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary sharesNo of preference shares USD Offshore
(1) H Shares
(2) A Shares Preference Shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
8,320,295,289
35,462,123,213
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
0
0
Balance at close of the month
8,320,295,289
35,462,123,213
71,950,000
0
71,950,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant issued pursuant
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
the month
GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
1. N/A
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
N/A N/A
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)1. N/A
Currency of nominal value N/ANominal value at close of preceding month N/A
Exercised Nominal value pursuantduring the at close of theNo. of new No. of newshares ofshares of
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
N/AN/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
N/A N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
N/A N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
N/A N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/AN/A N/AN/A
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
during the
pursuant
Currency
month
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
1,770,253
,425 H
Shares
(See
Remark
-
3)
N/A
N/A
of amount Amount at close Converted
Class and descriptionoutstandin g
of preceding month
during the Amount at closemonthof the month
1. USD Offshore
Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the USD Offshore Preference Shares
USD 4609
1,439,000,000
-1,439,000, 000
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
H Shares
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
The initial conversion price is HK$7.56 per H Share, adjusted to HK$6.30 per H Share since 27 July 2018, subject to adjustment
(01/02/2016)
2. N/A
N/AN/AN/AN/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/AN/A N/AN/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0
(Preference shares) 0
(Other class) N/A