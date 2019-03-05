China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 Febr…

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") 05/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01988

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 8,320,295,289

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

8,320,295,289 0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

(2) Stock code : 600016

Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 35,462,123,213

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

35,462,123,213 0

Balance at close of the month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

2. Preference SharesStock code :

4609

Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares")

Authorised share

0 capital Par value (USD) (RMB) (See Remark 1) 100 1,439,000,000 0 100 1,439,000,000 No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month 71,950,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

71,950,000

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :N/ADescription :N/ABalance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)

N/ABalance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :

53,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary sharesNo of preference shares USD Offshore

No. of other

(1) H Shares (2) A Shares Preference Shares classes of shares preceding month 8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213 71,950,000 N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 0 0 N/A Balance at close of the month 8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213 71,950,000 N/A Balance at close of

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the month

theretothereto as at close of the month

1. N/A

Granted

N/AExercised

N/ACancelled

N/ALapsed N/AN/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

N/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

N/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal value

Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the value month month month month N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total B. N/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/A

(Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant

N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

shares ofshares of

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. USD Offshore

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the USD Offshore Preference Shares

USD 4609

1,439,000,000

1,770,253,-1,439,000, 000

-

425 H Shares (See Remark 3)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

H SharesThe initial conversion price is HK$7.56 per HSubscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

Share, adjusted to HK$6.30 per H Share since 27 July 2018, subject to adjustment

(01/02/2016)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/AN/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) 0 (Other class) N/A

N/AN/A