China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 Febr…

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") 05/03/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 01988
Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month 8,320,295,289
Increase/(decrease)
0
1.00
8,320,295,289 0
Balance at close of the month
8,320,295,289
1.00
8,320,295,289
(2) Stock code : 600016
Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month 35,462,123,213
Increase/(decrease)
0
1.00
35,462,123,213 0
Balance at close of the month
35,462,123,213
1.00
35,462,123,213
2. Preference SharesStock code :
4609
Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares")
Authorised share
0
|
capital
|
Par value
|
(USD)
|
(RMB)
|
(See Remark 1)
|
100
|
1,439,000,000
|
0
|
100
|
1,439,000,000
|
No. of other
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
classes of
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of preference shares
Balance at close of preceding month 71,950,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
71,950,000
3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :N/ADescription :N/ABalance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)
N/ABalance at close of the month
N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :
53,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary sharesNo of preference shares USD Offshore
No. of other
|
(1) H Shares
|
(2) A Shares
|
Preference Shares
|
classes of shares
|
preceding month
|
8,320,295,289
|
35,462,123,213
|
71,950,000
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
8,320,295,289
|
35,462,123,213
|
71,950,000
|
N/A
Balance at close of
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
share option
|
issuer issued during issuer which may be
|
scheme
|
the month pursuant issued pursuant
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the month
theretothereto as at close of the month
1. N/A
Granted
N/AExercised
N/ACancelled
N/ALapsed N/AN/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
N/AN/AN/AN/A
N/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
N/AN/AN/AN/A
N/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal value
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total B.
N/A
N/A N/A
N/AN/AN/A
N/A N/A
N/AN/AN/A
N/A N/A
N/AN/AN/A
N/A N/A
N/A
(Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
shares ofshares of
Class and description 1. USD Offshore
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the USD Offshore Preference Shares
USD 4609
1,439,000,000
1,770,253,-1,439,000, 000
-
425 H Shares (See Remark 3)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
H SharesThe initial conversion price is HK$7.56 per HSubscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
Share, adjusted to HK$6.30 per H Share since 27 July 2018, subject to adjustment
(01/02/2016)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
N/A
N/A N/A
N/A
N/AN/AN/A
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
0
|
(Preference shares)
|
0
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
N/AN/A