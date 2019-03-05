China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 Febr…

Log in
03/05/2019 | 04:35am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") 05/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01988

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 8,320,295,289

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

8,320,295,289 0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

(2) Stock code : 600016

Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 35,462,123,213

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

35,462,123,213 0

Balance at close of the month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

2. Preference SharesStock code :

4609

Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares")

Authorised share

0

capital

Par value

(USD)

(RMB)

(See Remark 1)

100

1,439,000,000

0

100

1,439,000,000

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of preference shares

Balance at close of preceding month 71,950,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

71,950,000

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :N/ADescription :N/ABalance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)

N/ABalance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :

53,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary sharesNo of preference shares USD Offshore

No. of other

(1) H Shares

(2) A Shares

Preference Shares

classes of shares

preceding month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

71,950,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

71,950,000

N/A

Balance at close of

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant issued pursuant

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the month

theretothereto as at close of the month

1. N/A

Granted

N/AExercised

N/ACancelled

N/ALapsed N/AN/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

N/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

N/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal value

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

value

month

month

month

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total B.

N/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/A

(Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

shares ofshares of

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. USD Offshore

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the USD Offshore Preference Shares

USD 4609

1,439,000,000

1,770,253,-1,439,000, 000

-

425 H Shares (See Remark 3)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

H SharesThe initial conversion price is HK$7.56 per HSubscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

Share, adjusted to HK$6.30 per H Share since 27 July 2018, subject to adjustment

(01/02/2016)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/AN/AN/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

0

(Other class)

N/A

N/AN/A

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
