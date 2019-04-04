China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Marc…
04/04/2019 | 05:37am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "
Company")
Date Submitted
04/04/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01988
Description :
H Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
8,320,295,289
1.00
8,320,295,289
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
8,320,295,289
1.00
8,320,295,289
(2) Stock code :
600016
Description :
A Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
35,462,123,213
1.00
35,462,123,213
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
35,462,123,213
1.00
35,462,123,213
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-
Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("
USD Offshore
Stock code :
4609 Description : Preference Shares")
Authorised share
No. of
capital
preference
Par value
(USD)
shares
(RMB)
(See Remark 1)
Balance at close of preceding month
71,950,000
100
1,439,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
71,950,000
100
1,439,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
53,715,547,702
(TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND
(See Remark 2)
PREFERENCE SHARES
) (RMB) :
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
shares
USD Offshore
No. of other
(1) H Shares
(2) A Shares
Preference Shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
8,320,295,289
35,462,123,213
71,950,000
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
0
0
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
8,320,295,289
35,462,123,213
71,950,000
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
N/A
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
Nominal value
during the
issued
Currency
Exercised
Nominal value
month
pursuant
at close of
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
4. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class ) N/A
March 2019
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Amount at
month
pursuant
Currency of
Converted
Amount at
pursuant
thereto as at
close of
thereto
close of the
amount
preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. USD Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger
event pursuant to the
1,770,253,
terms and conditions
425 H
with respect to the USD
Shares
Offshore Preference
1,439,000,
(See
Shares
USD
1,439,000,000
-
000
-
Remark 3)
Stock code (if listed)
4609
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
H Shares
The initial conversion
price is HK$7.56 per H
Share, adjusted to
HK$6.30 per H Share
since 27 July 2018,
Subscription price
subject to adjustment
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
(01/02/2016)
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
0
(Preference shares)
0
(Other class)
N/A
March 2019
