China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Marc…

0
04/04/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company")

Date Submitted

04/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01988

Description :

H Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

(2) Stock code :

600016

Description :

A Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-

Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore

Stock code : 4609 Description : Preference Shares")

Authorised share

No. of

capital

preference

Par value

(USD)

shares

(RMB)

(See Remark 1)

Balance at close of preceding month

71,950,000

100

1,439,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

71,950,000

100

1,439,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

53,715,547,702

(TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND

(See Remark 2)

PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

shares

USD Offshore

No. of other

(1) H Shares

(2) A Shares

Preference Shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

71,950,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

71,950,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

Nominal value

during the

issued

Currency

Exercised

Nominal value

month

pursuant

at close of

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Amount at

month

pursuant

Currency of

Converted

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

close of

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.USD Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger

event pursuant to the

1,770,253,

terms and conditions

425 H

with respect to the USD

Shares

Offshore Preference

1,439,000,

(See

Shares

USD

1,439,000,000

-

000

-

Remark 3)

Stock code (if listed)

4609

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

H Shares

The initial conversion

price is HK$7.56 per H

Share, adjusted to

HK$6.30 per H Share

since 27 July 2018,

Subscription price

subject to adjustment

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(01/02/2016)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

0

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:36:07 UTC
