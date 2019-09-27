Log in
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.

(600016)
China Minsheng Banking : Notification Letter with Request Form to Registered H Shareholders

09/27/2019

中 國 民 生 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock Code 股份代號: 01988

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code 美元優先股股份代號: 04609)

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

30 September 2019

Dear H Shareholder,

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the ''Company'')

-Notice of Publication of Interim Report For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019 (''Current Corporate Communication'')

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.cmbc.com.cnand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') at www.hkexnews.hk, or, where applicable, the printed form of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed as requested. You may click ''Announcements and Disclosures'' under the heading ''Investors Relations'' on the home page of our website, and then select ''H share'' for downloading or viewing the Current Corporate Communication, or browse through the website of the Stock Exchange for the same.

If you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all the Company's Corporate Communication(Note) via the Company's website (''Website Version'') but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, you can request for the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication. Please complete the request form (the ''Request Form'') on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its H Share Regist rar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the ''H Share Registrar''), at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.cmbc.com.cnor the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. You may also send your request by email at cmbc.ecom@computershare.com.hkor by notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the H Share Registrar at the above address. The Company will promptly upon receipt of your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time choose either to receive the Company's Corporate Communication in printed form (in English version only, or in Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions), or the Website Version. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please send email at cmbc.ecom@computershare.com.hkor notice in writing (specifying your name, address and request) to the Company c/o its H Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

Hong Qi

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicabl e, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位 H 股股東：

中國民生銀行股份有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 發佈 2019630 日止 6 個月之中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已登載於本公司的網站 www.cmbc.com.cn及香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）的網站 www.hkexnews.hk，或按 閣下要求 附上本次公司通訊之印刷本（如適用）。 閣下可於本公司網站主頁按「投資者關係」欄目下「信息披露」，然後選取「H 股定期公告」以下載或閱覽本次公司通訊， 或在 聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。

（附註）

如 閣下已選擇（或被視為已同意）透過本公司網站收取本公司所有公司通訊 （「網上版本」），如因任何理由以致 閣下在收取或接收本次公司通訊上出現困 難， 閣下可要求收取本次公司通訊之印刷本。請填妥在本函背頁的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用申請表格下方的郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則毋須貼上郵票），

把申請表格寄回本公司之 H 股股份過戶登記處，香港中央證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請 表格亦 可於本公司網站 www.cmbc.com.cn或聯交所的網站 www.hkexnews.hk內下載。閣 下亦可將要求以電郵方式發送到電郵地址 cmbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk

以書面方式（註明 閣下的姓名、地址及要求）郵寄至 H 股股份過戶登記處之上述地址。本公司將因應 閣下的要求盡快向 閣下發送本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全 免。

閣下可以隨時選擇收取本公司公司通訊的印刷本（只收取英文印刷本，或只收取中文印刷本，或同時收取英文及中文印刷本），或網上版本。如 閣下日後需要更改所 選擇的本公司公司通訊之語言版本或收取方式，請發送電郵至 cmbc.ecom@computershare.com.hk 或以書面方式（註明 閣下的姓名、地址及要求）送交 H 股股份過戶

登記處。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正。

代表

中國民生銀行股份有限公司 董事長

洪崎

謹啟

2019 9 30

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出的任何文件，包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用），財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用），中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函及

(f)代表委任表格。

CCS6566MBCH

Request Form

申請表格

To: China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the ''Company'')

致： 中國民生銀行股份有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 01988)

（股份代號: 01988

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

（美元優先股股份代號: 04609

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in English/Chinese or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website, but I/we would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

本人我們已收取本次公司通訊之英文中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊，但現 在希望收取以下所列之本次公司通訊的印刷本：

(Please mark ''X'' in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

  • to receive a printed English version.
    僅收取一份英文印刷本。
  • to receive a printed Chinese version.
    僅收取一份中文印刷本。
  • to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions.
    同時收取英文及中文印刷本各一份。

Signature:

Contact telephone number:

Date:

簽名：

聯絡電話號碼：

日期：

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，公司將不予處理。

30092019 1 0

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to

return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 09:17:12 UTC
