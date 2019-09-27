China Minsheng DIT : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting (the ''SGM'') of China Minsheng DIT Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Kennedy Room, Level 7, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 2:30 p.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing, with or without amendments the following special resolution and the following ordinary resolutions of the Company:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. ''THAT subject to and conditional upon the necessary approval of the Registrar of Companies in Bermuda having been obtained, the existing English name of the

Company be changed from ''China Minsheng DIT Group Limited'' to ''DIT Group Limited'' and the secondary name of the Company in Chinese be changed from ''中民 築友智造科技集團有限公司'' to ''築友智造科技集團有限公司'' (collectively the ''Change of Company Name''); and any director of the Company (the ''Director'') be and is hereby authorized to arrange for the implementation and giving effect to the Change of Company Name, deal with and handle the compliance with the related legal and regulatory requirements (including all necessary registration and filing) and all related and incidental matters and do all acts, deeds and things which he deems necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient for such purpose, including the making of any necessary certification, signing for and on behalf of the Company any related document, notice and correspondence, and where necessary affixing the common seal of the Company thereto.''