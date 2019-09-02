China Minsheng DIT : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS 0 09/02/2019 | 05:45am EDT Send by mail :

China Minsheng DIT Group Limited 中民築友智造科技集團有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) （於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock code / 股份代號：726) N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函 3 September 2019 Dear Non-registered holder(s) (Note 1), China Minsheng DIT Group Limited (the "Company") - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication" (Note 2)) The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://cmdrawin.todayir.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications either in printed form in both Chinese and English versions or in Chinese version only or in English version only, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to th e contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company 's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://cmdrawin.todayir.comor the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify the Company's Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company. Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company 's Share Registrar telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to cmdrawin.ecom@computershare.com.hk. By order of the Board of China Minsheng DIT Group Limited Yin Jun Chairman and Executive Director Note 1 This letter is addressed to Non -registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side. Note 2 Corporate Communication means any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information and action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f ) a proxy form. 各位非登 記持有 人( 附 註 1) ： 中 民築 友智造 科技 集團有 限公司 （「本公 司」） 二 零一九 年中 期報告 （「 本次公 司通 訊文件 ( 附 註 2) 」） 之 刊發 通知 本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件中 、英文版 本已上 載於本 公司網 站 http://cmdrawin.todayir.com及香港聯合 交易所 有限公 司("聯交 所") 網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。 儘管 閣 下早前 曾向本 公司作 出公司通 訊文件 語言版 本或收 取方式的 選擇，但仍 可以隨 時更 改有關選 擇，轉為收 取中、英文 印 刷本 、 僅收 取中 文 印刷 本 、僅 收取 英 文印 刷本 或 以網 上 方式 收取 ， 費用 全免 。 如 閣下 欲 收 取本 次 公司 通訊 文 件之 印 刷本 ，請 填妥 在 本函 背 面 的申 請 表格 ， 並使 用 隨附 之 郵 寄標 籤 寄回 本 公司 香 港股 份 過 戶登 記 分處 ， 香港 中 央證 券 登 記有 限 公司 （「 股份 過戶 登 記處 」）（ 如 在香 港 投寄 ，毋 須 貼上 郵 票 ；否 則 ，請 貼 上適 當 的郵 票）。 股份 過 戶登 記 處地 址 為香 港 灣 仔皇 后 大道 東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。申 請表格 亦可於本 公司網 站 http://cmdrawin.todayir.com或聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk 內下載。 請注 意 閣 下填 寫 於申 請 表格 上的 指 示將 適用 於 日後 發 送予 閣下 之 本公 司所 有 公司 通 訊， 直至 閣下 通知 本 公司 股 份過 戶登 記處另外 之安排 或 閣 下在任 何時候停 止持有 本公司 股份。 如 閣下對 本函內 容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公 司 股份 過戶登 記處 電話熱線 (852)2862 8688，辦公 時間為星 期一至 五（ 公眾假 期除 外）上午9時 正至下 午6時正或 電郵至cmdrawin.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 承董事會命 中 民築 友智造 科 技集 團有限 公司 主席兼執 行董事 誾軍 2 0 1 9 年 9 月 3 日 附 註 1 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希 望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。 附 註 2 公司通訊乃指公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告以及（如適 用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。 SEGH-03092019-1(0) CCS6379SEGH_NRH Request Form 申請表格 To: China Minsheng DIT Group Limited (the "Company") 致： 中民築友智造科技集團有限公司（「本公司」） c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經 香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong 合和中心 17M 樓 You do NOTneed to complete this request form if you have received the documents in the language or in the manner you want. 倘 閣下收到的公司通訊文件之語言版本或送遞方式符合 閣下的意願，則毋須填寫本申請表格。 I/We would like to receive the all Corporate Communications# of the Company as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之全 部 公司通訊文件(1)（「公司通訊文件」）： (Please mark "X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號) to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或 to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅 收取公 司通訊 文件之中 文 印刷本 ；或 to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取所有公司通訊的英文及中文印刷本。 Name(s) of Non-registered Holder(s): Signature: 非登記持有人姓名： 簽名： (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫) Contact telephone number: Date: 聯絡電話號碼： 日期： Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清楚填 妥所有 資 料。 This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securi ties Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications).

此函件 乃向本公司 之非登 記持 有人（「 非登 記持有 人」指股份存放 於 中央 結算 及交收 系統 的 人士或公 司，透 過 香港中央結算有限公司 不時向本公司發出 通 知， 希望收到 公司 通訊）發出 。 3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise inc orrectly completed will be void. 如在 本表格作出 超過一項 選擇 、 或未 有作 出 選擇 、或 未 有簽 署、 或 在 其他 方 面 填 寫不 正 確 ， 則本 表 格 將 會作 廢 。 4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communication s to be sent to Shareholders of the Company until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing to the Company's Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen 's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong or send a notice to the Company's Branch Share Registrar's email at cmdrawin.ecom@computershare.com.hk. 上述 指示適用於 將來寄發 予公 司 股東 之所 有 公司 通訊 ， 直至 閣 下 發 出合 理 書 面 通知 予 公 司股 份 過 戶 登記 分 處 ， 香港 中央 證券登 記有 限公司 ，地 址為香 港灣仔皇后 大 道東 183 號合和 中心 17M 樓 ，或 把 通知 以電 郵 方式 發送 至 cmdrawin.ecom@computershare.com.hk 予公 司 股 份 過戶 登 記 分 處另 作 選 擇 為止 。 5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Form. A ny other instructions inserted on this Form will be void. 為免 存疑，本公 司恕不接 受此 表 格上 提供 的 任何 其他 指 示。 任何 在 此 表格 上 提 供 的額 外 指 示 將視 作 無 效 。 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" defined in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which will include your name and contact telephone number.

Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for receiving Corporate Commu nications in your chosen manners (the "Purposes"). However, failure to supply your Personal Data may result in us or our third party service providers unable to process your re quest for the Purposes. We may transfer your Personal Data to our subsidiaries, Share Registrars, agent, contract or, third party service provider and/or other bodies who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the informati on or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your Personal Data will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purpos es and for our verification and record purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the respective Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of the Personal Data should be in writing and sent by mail to the Company at the above address. 收集 個人資料聲 明 本聲明中的「個人 資料」相等於《個 人資料（私 隱）條例 》（第 486 章）（「《 私隱 條例 》」）所定義的「 個人 資料 」，當中 包括 閣下的姓 名、聯 絡電 話號碼，及電郵與 登 記地 址。 閣下 的個人資料 是自願提 供，以 用於 處理 閣下 選擇 的 方式 予以 收 取 公司 通 訊（「 該 等 用 途 」）。倘 若 閣 下未 能 提 供 上述 個 人 資 料，本 公 司 或第 三 者 服 務供 應商可 能無 法就該等用途處 理 閣下 的 指示 。本 公 司可 就該 等 用途 將 閣 下 的 個 人 資 料轉 移 給 本 公司 的 附 屬 公 司 、股 票 登 記 處、 代 理 人 、承 辦 商 、 第三 者 服 務 供 應商 及／ 或為 本 公司提供行政、 電 腦及其 他服 務的團 體， 以及其 他獲 法例 授 權而 要求取得有關資料的人士或其他與 上述所列出的該等用途 有 關以 及 需 要 接收 有 關資 料 之 人 士。 個人資 料將 就履 i 行上 述該等 用途 所需 的 時間 保留 作 核實 及紀 錄 用途 。 閣下 有權根據《 私隱條例 》，查 閱及 ／ 或更 正相 關 個人 資料 。 任何 有 關 查 閱 及／ 或 更 正 相關 個 人 資 料的 要 求 均 須以 書 面 方 式郵 寄 至 本 公司 之 上 述 地址 。 Corporate Communication means any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information and action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors ' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊乃指公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於： (a) 董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告以及（如適用）財務摘要報告；

(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告； (c) 會議通告； (d) 上市文件； (e) 通函；及 (f) 代表委任表格。  郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。 香港中央證券登記有限公司 如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。 Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope 簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37 to return this Request Form to us . 香港 Hong Kong No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong. 03092019 1 0 Attachments Original document

