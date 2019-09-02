China Minsheng DIT : NOTIFICATION LETTER AND REQUEST FORM TO NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS

China Minsheng DIT Group Limited
中民築友智造科技集團有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）
(Stock code / 股份代號：726)
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
3 September 2019
Dear Non-registered holder(s) (Note 1),
China Minsheng DIT Group Limited (the "Company")
- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication" (Note 2))
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://cmdrawin.todayir.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.
You may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications either in printed form in both Chinese and English versions or in Chinese version only or in English version only, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to th e contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company 's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Share Registrar"), by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at http://cmdrawin.todayir.comor the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.
Please note that your instruction on the Request Form will apply to all future Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify the Company's Share Registrar to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company 's Share Registrar telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to cmdrawin.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
By order of the Board of
China Minsheng DIT Group Limited
Yin Jun
Chairman and Executive Director
Note 1 This letter is addressed to Non -registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
Note 2 Corporate Communication means any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information and action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f ) a proxy form.
各位非登 記持有 人( 附 註 1) ：
中 民築 友智造 科技 集團有 限公司 （「本公 司」）
-
二 零一九 年中 期報告 （「 本次公 司通 訊文件 (附 註 2)」） 之 刊發 通知
本公司的 本次公 司通訊 文件中 、英文版 本已上 載於本 公司網 站 http://cmdrawin.todayir.com及香港聯合 交易所 有限公 司("聯交 所") 網站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡迎瀏覽。
儘管 閣 下早前 曾向本 公司作 出公司通 訊文件 語言版 本或收 取方式的 選擇，但仍 可以隨 時更 改有關選 擇，轉為收 取中、英文 印 刷本 、 僅收 取中 文 印刷 本 、僅 收取 英 文印 刷本 或 以網 上 方式 收取 ， 費用 全免 。 如 閣下 欲 收 取本 次 公司 通訊 文 件之 印 刷本 ，請
填妥 在 本函 背 面 的申 請 表格 ， 並使 用 隨附 之 郵 寄標 籤 寄回 本 公司 香 港股 份 過 戶登 記 分處 ， 香港 中 央證 券 登 記有 限 公司 （「 股份 過戶 登 記處 」）（ 如 在香 港 投寄 ，毋 須 貼上 郵 票 ；否 則 ，請 貼 上適 當 的郵 票）。 股份 過 戶登 記 處地 址 為香 港 灣 仔皇 后 大道 東 183 號合和中 心 17M 樓。申 請表格 亦可於本 公司網 站 http://cmdrawin.todayir.com或聯交所網站 www.hkexnews.hk 內下載。
請注 意 閣 下填 寫 於申 請 表格 上的 指 示將 適用 於 日後 發 送予 閣下 之 本公 司所 有 公司 通 訊， 直至 閣下 通知 本 公司 股 份過 戶登 記處另外 之安排 或 閣 下在任 何時候停 止持有 本公司 股份。
如 閣下對 本函內 容有任 何疑問，請致 電本公 司 股份 過戶登 記處 電話熱線 (852)2862 8688，辦公 時間為星 期一至 五（ 公眾假 期除 外）上午9時 正至下 午6時正或 電郵至cmdrawin.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
承董事會命
中 民築 友智造 科 技集 團有限 公司
主席兼執 行董事
誾軍
2 0 1 9 年 9 月 3 日
附 註 1 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希 望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。
附 註 2 公司通訊乃指公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度帳目連同核數師報告以及（如適 用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。
