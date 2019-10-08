China Minsheng Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited

中 國 民 生 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 245)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited (the ''Company'') dated 3 October 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the placing of new shares of the Company under general mandate. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to provide potential investors and Shareholders with the following further information on the Placing as follows:

The Company has carefully considered and reviewed its existing financial resources, given the majority of its current cash and bank balance is subject to restrictions (including the financial resources requirements for its licensed entities, the foreign exchange control restrictions, etc.), as at 30 September 2019, the Company's immediately deployable cash is approximately HK$300 million. The Company is of the view that the Placing represents a fair and reasonable means to raise additional funds for the Group's operations and to participate in further investment opportunities (as elaborated below), and is in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Under the Placing Agreement, Completion is expected to take place on the fifth Business Day after the date of the Placing Agreement (or such other date as may be agreed by the Company and the Placing Agents). As at the date of this announcement, the Company is still in the process of applying for the approval to list and permission to deal in the Placing Shares with the Stock Exchange. The Company is actively cooperating with the Stock Exchange in the listing approval application, and in any event, the Long Stop Date for the Placing shall be 30 October 2019. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when required under the Listing Rules.