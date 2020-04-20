Log in
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
China Mobile : 1Q Net Profit Fell 0.8% as Phone Sales Slumped Amid Pandemic

04/20/2020 | 09:49pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Mobile Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter fell 0.8% from a year earlier, as sales of hardware products slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the January-to-March period came in at 23.5 billion yuan ($3.32 billion), compared with CNY23.7 billion over the same period last year, the telecom carrier said late Monday.

Revenue declined 2.0% to CNY181.3 billion, mainly dragged by significantly lower sales of smartphones and other devices, it said.

Revenue from telecom services, China Mobile's main business, held up with a 1.8% growth.

Net-profit margin also improved by 0.2 percentage point to 13.0%, the Chinese company said.

"Currently, measures to prevent and control COVID-19 are still underway and some impact may carry over," China Mobile said, adding it will continue to reduce costs and enhance efficiency.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

