China Mobile : RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 941)

RE-DESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the announcement of China Mobile Limited (the "Company") dated 11 May 2020 in relation to the appointment of Mr. Dong Xin as a Director and President of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. ("CMCC"), the Company's ultimate controlling shareholder.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that, as proposed by the Nomination Committee of the Company and after review and approval by the Board, Mr. Dong Xin has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 13 August 2020. Following such appointment, Mr. Dong Xin serves as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Dong, age 54, joined the Board in March 2017. Mr. Dong is also a Director and President of CMCC and a Director and President of China Mobile Communication Co., Ltd. In May 2018, Mr. Dong was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of China Tower Corporation Limited (listed in Hong Kong). Mr. Dong formerly served as a deputy director of Corporate Finance Division of Finance Department of the former Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, a director of Economic Adjustment Division of the Department of Economic Adjustment and Communication Clearing of the former Ministry of Information Industry of China, director general of the Finance Department and Planning and Construction Department of CMCC, chairman and president of Hainan Mobile, Henan Mobile and Beijing Mobile, Vice President and Chief Accountant of CMCC. Mr. Dong received a Bachelor's degree from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in 1989, a Master's degree in financial and accounting management from Australian National University, and a Doctoral degree in business administration jointly issued by Shanghai Jiao Tong University and ESC Rennes School of Business, France. Mr. Dong is a senior engineer and senior accountant with many years of extensive experience in the operation and management of the telecommunications industry and in financial management.

The Company has not entered into any service contract with Mr. Dong which provides for a specified length of service. Mr. Dong will continue to be duly subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. As proposed by the Board, Mr. Dong will continue to receive an annual director's fee of HK$180,000 as approved by the shareholders of the