China Mobile : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Mobile Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Li Yue ("Mr. Li") has resigned from his positions as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company by reason of age with effect from 11 October 2019. Mr. Li has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board takes this opportunity to acknowledge Mr. Li's outstanding contributions to the Company with the highest regard and deepest gratitude.

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

