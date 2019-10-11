Log in
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(0941)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/10
65.2 HKD   +0.15%
04:36aCHINA MOBILE : Resignation of executive director and chief executive officer
PU
10/09U.S. adds eight Chinese firms to trade blacklist
RE
10/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
China Mobile : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 941)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Mobile Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Li Yue ("Mr. Li") has resigned from his positions as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company by reason of age with effect from 11 October 2019. Mr. Li has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board takes this opportunity to acknowledge Mr. Li's outstanding contributions to the Company with the highest regard and deepest gratitude.

By Order of the Board

China Mobile Limited

Yang Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yang Jie and Mr. Dong Xin as executive directors and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Mr. Paul Chow Man Yiu, Mr. Stephen Yiu Kin Wah and Dr. Yang Qiang as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

China Mobile Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:02 UTC
