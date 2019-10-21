China Mobile : UNAUDITED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 941)
UNAUDITED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
FOR THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019
The unaudited financial data of the Group for the first three quarters of 2019:
Operating revenue was RMB566.7 billion, down by 0.2% over the same period last year; of which, revenue from telecommunications services was RMB513.0 billion, down by 1.0% over the same period last year
EBITDA was RMB225.5 billion, up by 5.3% over the same period last year
Profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB81.8 billion, down by 13.9% over the same period last year
In accordance with the Company's disclosure policy and in order to further enhance the transparency of the Group and provide additional information with which shareholders, investors and the general public may better appraise the business and financial position of the Group in a timely manner, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Mobile Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces certain selected unaudited key performance indicators of the Group for the first three quarters of 2019.
SELECTED UNAUDITED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Financial Data
For the period from
For the period from
1 January 2019 to
1 January 2018 to
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
Change
Operating Revenue (RMB)
566.7 billion
567.7 billion
-0.2%
Of which, Revenue from
513.0 billion
Telecommunications Services (RMB)
518.4 billion
-1.0%
Sales of Products and Others (RMB)
53.7 billion
49.3 billion
8.9%
EBITDA (RMB)
225.5 billion
214.1 billion
5.3%
EBITDA Margin
39.8%
37.7%
Profit before Taxation (RMB)
108.2 billion
122.4 billion
-11.6%
Profit Attributable to
81.8 billion
Equity Shareholders (RMB)
95.0 billion
-13.9%
Margin of Profit Attributable to
14.4%
Equity Shareholders
16.7%
Operating Data
As at
As at
30 September 2019/
30 June 2019/
For the period from
For the period from
1 January 2019 to
1 January 2019 to
30 September 2019
30 June 2019
Mobile Business
942 million
Total Customers
935 million
Net Additional Customers *
16.96 million
9.98 million
4G Customers
747 million
734 million
Average Revenue per User per Month (ARPU)
50.2
(RMB/user/month) *
52.2
Total Voice Usage (minutes) *
2,430.7 billion
1,612.6 billion
Average Minutes of Usage per User per Month (MOU)
290
(minutes/user/month) *
291
Handset Data Traffic (GB) *
48.39 billion
29.83 billion
Average Handset Data Traffic per User per Month (DOU)
6.6
(GB/user/month) *
6.2
SMS Usage (messages) *
617.2 billion
386.3 billion
Wireline Broadband Business
185 million
Total Customers
175 million
Net Additional Customers *
28.36 million
18.20 million
Average Revenue per User per Month (ARPU)
32.7
(RMB/user/month) *
32.9
During the first three quarters of 2019, the market experienced ever-intensifying competition within the telecommunications industry and from cross-sector players. The operating environment became more complex and was full of uncertainty. Confronted with these challenges, the Group has maintained a clear focus on high-quality development, supported by solid progress in its business transformation and upgrade. In addition, it has stepped up reforms and innovation, proactively laid out plans for 5G development and introduced measures to further reduce costs and increase operating efficiency. By taking these steps, the Group has reinforced its competitive advantage in terms of scale and strengthened its leading position in the industry.
The Group's total number of mobile customers was around 942 million as at 30 September 2019. Among them, 4G customers amounted to 747 million, representing a net increase of
34.33 million for the first three quarters of the year. Data traffic business maintained sound growth momentum with handset data traffic recording a year-on-year increase of 124%. Handset data DOU reached 6.6GB, representing a year-on-year increase of 116%. Voice business continued with its downward trajectory with total voice usage (minutes) declining by 8.2% year-on-year. Buoyed by the rapid growth of corporate SMS, total SMS usage rose by 40.9% year-on-year. Mobile ARPU was RMB50.2 for the first three quarters of the year.
Buoyed by the Group's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of broadband products and cultivate digital family ecology, the number of wireline broadband customers continued to demonstrate sound growth momentum. As at 30 September 2019, the total number of wireline broadband customers was 185 million, with a net increase of 28.36 million for the first three quarters of the year. Wireline broadband ARPU amounted to RMB32.7.
The Group's telecommunications services revenue went down by 1.0% year-on-year to RMB513.0 billion for the first three quarters of 2019. Due to the rapid decline in data traffic upside and the carryover effect resulting from the complete cancellation of domestic data "roaming" charges effective July 2018, the Group's telecommunications services revenue, on a year-on-year comparison basis, faced headwinds during the first three quarters of the year. The Group will continue to promote the integrated development of the "four growth engines" and endeavour to enhance product bundling, integrated sales and marketing as well as synergistic operations, expanding its market presence and striving to restore growth in telecommunications services revenue for the full year. For the first three quarters of the year, the Group's revenue from the sales of products increased by 8.9% year-on-year to RMB53.7 billion.
Affected by the year-on-year decrease in revenue, spending on business transformation and rising rigid expenditures, profit attributable to equity shareholders fell by 13.9% year-on- year to RMB81.8 billion for the first three quarters of 2019. Margin of profit attributable to equity shareholders was 14.4% with ongoing industry-leading profitability. For the first three quarters of the year, EBITDA recorded a year-on-year increase of 5.3% and reached RMB225.5 billion, which was partly attributable to the implementation of the new accounting standard on leases (IFRS/HKFRS 16).
While undertaking business transformation, the Group will optimise resource allocation by adhering to the principle of ensuring a sufficient budget for areas essential to promote growth, while reducing and controlling expenses on certain selected areas. The Group will continue to step up measures to reduce costs and enhance efficiency with a focus on deploying resources with precision and high effectiveness, striking a balance between the Group's short-term performance and long-term development. The Group will maintain good profitability and strive to achieve an ongoing positive development in profit attributable to equity shareholders during the course of the year, thereby continuously creating value for investors.
The Board wishes to remind investors that the above performance indicators are based on the Group's unaudited management accounts. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such data.
In the meantime, investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
China Mobile Limited
Yang Jie
Chairman
Hong Kong, 21 October 2019
