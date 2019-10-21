China Mobile : UNAUDITED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS FOR THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2019

During the first three quarters of 2019, the market experienced ever-intensifying competition within the telecommunications industry and from cross-sector players. The operating environment became more complex and was full of uncertainty. Confronted with these challenges, the Group has maintained a clear focus on high-quality development, supported by solid progress in its business transformation and upgrade. In addition, it has stepped up reforms and innovation, proactively laid out plans for 5G development and introduced measures to further reduce costs and increase operating efficiency. By taking these steps, the Group has reinforced its competitive advantage in terms of scale and strengthened its leading position in the industry.

The Group's total number of mobile customers was around 942 million as at 30 September 2019. Among them, 4G customers amounted to 747 million, representing a net increase of

34.33 million for the first three quarters of the year. Data traffic business maintained sound growth momentum with handset data traffic recording a year-on-year increase of 124%. Handset data DOU reached 6.6GB, representing a year-on-year increase of 116%. Voice business continued with its downward trajectory with total voice usage (minutes) declining by 8.2% year-on-year. Buoyed by the rapid growth of corporate SMS, total SMS usage rose by 40.9% year-on-year. Mobile ARPU was RMB50.2 for the first three quarters of the year.

Buoyed by the Group's ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of broadband products and cultivate digital family ecology, the number of wireline broadband customers continued to demonstrate sound growth momentum. As at 30 September 2019, the total number of wireline broadband customers was 185 million, with a net increase of 28.36 million for the first three quarters of the year. Wireline broadband ARPU amounted to RMB32.7.

The Group's telecommunications services revenue went down by 1.0% year-on-year to RMB513.0 billion for the first three quarters of 2019. Due to the rapid decline in data traffic upside and the carryover effect resulting from the complete cancellation of domestic data "roaming" charges effective July 2018, the Group's telecommunications services revenue, on a year-on-year comparison basis, faced headwinds during the first three quarters of the year. The Group will continue to promote the integrated development of the "four growth engines" and endeavour to enhance product bundling, integrated sales and marketing as well as synergistic operations, expanding its market presence and striving to restore growth in telecommunications services revenue for the full year. For the first three quarters of the year, the Group's revenue from the sales of products increased by 8.9% year-on-year to RMB53.7 billion.

Affected by the year-on-year decrease in revenue, spending on business transformation and rising rigid expenditures, profit attributable to equity shareholders fell by 13.9% year-on- year to RMB81.8 billion for the first three quarters of 2019. Margin of profit attributable to equity shareholders was 14.4% with ongoing industry-leading profitability. For the first three quarters of the year, EBITDA recorded a year-on-year increase of 5.3% and reached RMB225.5 billion, which was partly attributable to the implementation of the new accounting standard on leases (IFRS/HKFRS 16).