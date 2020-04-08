Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Mobile Limited    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/07
63.25 HKD   +2.02%
06:18aCoronavirus rout spurs China investors to dividend plays
RE
04/07Asian companies pose lower dividend risk due to stronger finances
RE
03/30ZTE : FY2019 Operating Revenue Hits RMB90 Billion
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coronavirus rout spurs China investors to dividend plays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/08/2020 | 06:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on a pedestrian overpass with an electronic board showing the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai

Wild swings in global equities markets are prompting brokers and fund managers to urge patience with a strategy still alien to many of China's momentum-driven stock investors: switch into companies offering high and stable dividends.

As companies around the world conserve cash by cutting dividends to survive the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese firms with stronger finances and state-backing hold out the prospect of being better able to sustain shareholder payouts.

Brokers believe Chinese corporate dividends will be worth seeking out as bonds become less rewarding, China's economy begins to recover quickly from the virus hit and officials continue with corporate reform to increase company payouts.

"Because the epidemic is better controlled in our country, we are more confident in the fundamentals of companies here," said Wang Wulei, an analyst at China Merchants Securities, who last month recommended seeking companies with payouts.

Some 641 A-share companies have announced 774.5 billion yuan ($109.6 billion) of dividends, more than 20% of 2019 net profits, Wang's analysis shows. The annualised return on the CSI dividend index, which tracks 100 stocks, was 3.3%.

By contrast, yields on 10-year Chinese government bonds fell to a fresh 17-year low of 2.503% on Tuesday, from 4.12% in January 2017.

Many of China's state-linked companies are leading the way on payouts. China Mobile last month lifted its 2019 dividend by 24% and pledged a steady payout in 2020.

Despite pressures on margins, banks including Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, and oil producers Sinopec and PetroChina also pressed ahead with payout plans.

"Companies are announcing more attractive dividend policies," said Catherine Yeung, investment director at Fidelity International. "But given the volatility, it might not be a key focus (for most investors) right now."

Sheldon Zhang, Shanghai-based fund manager at Schroder Investment Management, said some long-term investors started switching from bonds in March, although the numbers were still relatively small.

Chinese blue-chip shares <.CSI300> fell 11.5% in their biggest quarterly drop since the end of 2018, but fared better than many. The S&P 500 dived 20%, for example, in its worst three months since the fourth quarter of 2008.

Nomura's analysis shows 48 of 100 top Chinese companies, excluding financial institutions, have net cash - where cash piles exceed their total debts - compared with just 18 of top firms in the United States.

While some Chinese companies may cut dividends in the short term due to the global slowdown, sector leaders could expand market share and payouts, said Lirong Xu, chief investment officer at Franklin Templeton Sealand Fund Management in Shanghai.

"These companies have good business strategies, cashflows, and even though their dividend yields are currently low, they have plans to raise them," he added.

Graphic - China dividend bond yields:

IRON ROOSTERS RUFFLED

About 75% of companies pay dividends in China, and payout ratios climbed 6 percentage points between 2017 and 2019, according to reports by China Securities Index Company, a major index provider.

Regulators have for several years targeted so-called "iron roosters" - a term used for companies who do not pay dividends - as part of efforts to improve corporate governance by slowly weaning investors off their focus on quick capital appreciation instead of stable income.

Yield-seeking investors have also typically bought wealth management products or money market funds but these opportunities are narrowing as interest rates fall.

With interest rates likely to stay lower for longer, investors will seek better returns from other assets, such as high-yielding equities, said Lilian Leung, who manages JPMorgan Asset Management's China income fund.

In that respect, Chinese investors may begin to behave more like their peers in developed markets.

"What happens globally, institutional investors using high dividend yield stocks as alternatives to long-term bonds, will also happen in China," said Matthews Asia's Sherwood Zhang, who runs the firm's China and Asia income strategies.

Graphic - CSOP ETF dividend demand:

(Editing by Jennifer Hughes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Noah Sin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.96% 3.12 End-of-day quote.0.65%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.35% 3.01 End-of-day quote.0.33%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 2.02% 63.25 End-of-day quote.1.52%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 0.50% 4.03 End-of-day quote.0.50%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.12% 22653.86 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
NASDAQ 100 -0.40% 8049.30679 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.33% 7887.25968 Delayed Quote.-17.83%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.34% 2.99 End-of-day quote.-0.33%
S&P 500 -0.16% 2659.41 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
06:18aCoronavirus rout spurs China investors to dividend plays
RE
04/07Asian companies pose lower dividend risk due to stronger finances
RE
03/30ZTE : FY2019 Operating Revenue Hits RMB90 Billion
AQ
03/24Is the game back on? China doubles down on 5G future
AQ
03/19CHINA MOBILE : to Accelerate 5G Rollout as Full-Year Net Profit Falls
DJ
03/19CHINA MOBILE LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
03/19CHINA MOBILE LIMITED : Annual results
CO
03/17CHINA MOBILE : FDI surges 75% to $1.85 billion in July-February period
AQ
03/03EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank-backed CloudMinds blocked from exporting U.S. tech to China
RE
02/24China, Hong Kong stocks drop as coronavirus fears deepen
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 761 B
EBIT 2020 114 B
Net income 2020 108 B
Finance 2020 332 B
Yield 2020 5,37%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 1 177 B
Chart CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 66,98  CNY
Last Close Price 57,46  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jie Yang Chairman
Xin Dong Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Mo Chi Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Wah Yiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.52%167 065
AT&T INC.-23.03%215 760
T-MOBILE US10.32%106 926
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-0.16%97 737
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.71%78 508
KDDI CORPORATION2.01%68 633
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group