CHINA MOBILE LTD.

(0941)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/07
63.15 HKD   -0.86%
03:59aCHINA MOBILE : 1st Half Earnings Fall, Largely as Expected -- Earnings Review
DJ
01:39aCHINA MOBILE : 1st Half Net Profit Falls 15% Amid Industry Weakness
DJ
01:15aCHINA MOBILE : 2019 Interim Results Presentation
PU
China Mobile : 1st Half Earnings Fall, Largely as Expected -- Earnings Review

08/08/2019 | 03:59am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Mobile Ltd. (0941.HK) reported earnings results for the first half of 2019 on Thursday. Here's how it did:

NET PROFIT: Net profit in first half of the year fell 15% on year to 56.06 billion yuan ($7.94 billion). The earnings were slightly below the CNY56.12 billion estimate from FactSet.

OPERATING REVENUE: Operating revenue was CNY389.43 billion, down 0.6% on year. Revenue from telecommunications services declined 1.3% to CNY351.43 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--INDUSTRY WEAKNESS WEIGHED: China Mobile attributed the weaker results to intensifying competition in an almost-saturated market and the government's drive to lower data charges. A tougher market squeezed its margins, as evidenced by lower revenues from telecommunications services even though it added nearly 10 million customers in the first half.

--5G ACCELERATION: The company provided more details on its 5G plan, a strategy that has gained importance as carriers find it increasingly difficult to boost results by relying on user growth in the saturated 4G market. China Mobile said it will aim for low costs in its 5G rollout by nurturing synergies between its 5G and 4G networks. Moreover, it will leverage other emerging technologies such as cloud computing to expand use of its 5G services.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LTD. -0.86% 63.15 End-of-day quote.-15.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.23% 7.06585 Delayed Quote.2.69%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 748 B
EBIT 2019 121 B
Net income 2019 116 B
Finance 2019 393 B
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,73x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 1 158 B
Chart CHINA MOBILE LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,46  CNY
Last Close Price 56,57  CNY
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bing Shang Chairman
Xin Dong Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Mo Chi Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-15.18%164 866
AT&T18.99%248 146
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-25.94%95 749
NTT DOCOMO INC6.67%80 088
T-MOBILE US20.23%66 032
KDDI CORP2.04%58 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
