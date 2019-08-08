China Mobile : 1st Half Earnings Fall, Largely as Expected -- Earnings Review

By Martin Mou

China Mobile Ltd. (0941.HK) reported earnings results for the first half of 2019 on Thursday. Here's how it did:

NET PROFIT: Net profit in first half of the year fell 15% on year to 56.06 billion yuan ($7.94 billion). The earnings were slightly below the CNY56.12 billion estimate from FactSet.

OPERATING REVENUE: Operating revenue was CNY389.43 billion, down 0.6% on year. Revenue from telecommunications services declined 1.3% to CNY351.43 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--INDUSTRY WEAKNESS WEIGHED: China Mobile attributed the weaker results to intensifying competition in an almost-saturated market and the government's drive to lower data charges. A tougher market squeezed its margins, as evidenced by lower revenues from telecommunications services even though it added nearly 10 million customers in the first half.

--5G ACCELERATION: The company provided more details on its 5G plan, a strategy that has gained importance as carriers find it increasingly difficult to boost results by relying on user growth in the saturated 4G market. China Mobile said it will aim for low costs in its 5G rollout by nurturing synergies between its 5G and 4G networks. Moreover, it will leverage other emerging technologies such as cloud computing to expand use of its 5G services.

