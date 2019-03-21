Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Mobile Ltd.    0941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LTD.

(0941)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/20
87.25 HKD   +0.29%
01:54aCHINA MOBILE : 2018 Net Profit Rises on Tower Unit Listing
DJ
01:40aCHINA MOBILE : 2018 Annual Results Press Release
PU
01:00aCHINA MOBILE : Announcement with respect to 2018 Annual Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Mobile : 2018 Net Profit Rises on Tower Unit Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 01:54am EDT

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--China Mobile Ltd. Thursday reported a 3.1% rise in 2018 net profit on a one-time windfall from the August listing of Chinese mobile-tower builder China Tower Corp.

Net profit for the year ended December rose to 117.8 billion yuan (US$17.63 billion) from CNY114.3 billion a year earlier. Operating revenue fell 0.5% from a year ago to CNY736.82 billion.

The Chinese telecommunications giant said the August listing of China Tower helped add CNY13.86 billion in income from investments using the equity method of accounting, versus CNY9.95 billion a year earlier. The telecom-tower builder sold just over HK$54 billion (US$6.88 billion) of stock in one of the world's biggest initial share sales of 2018. Shares of China Tower have jumped more than 47% from the initial public offering price of HK$1.26.

"The value of traditional telecommunications business rapidly diminished, coupled with multiple challenges from a complex and rapidly changing policy environment," said Yang Jie, who was named chairman effective Thursday.

Its board recommended a final dividend of HK$1.39 a share.

China Mobile has 713 million users on its 4G network as of 2018, with handset data traffic surging 182.1% from a year earlier on tariff cuts. The number of household broadband customers rose a net 37.4 million during the period, bringing the total to 147 million, China Mobile said.

The stock fell 1.3% to HK$86.15 after trading resumed post the lunch break.

Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MOBILE LTD.
01:54aCHINA MOBILE : 2018 Net Profit Rises on Tower Unit Listing
DJ
01:40aCHINA MOBILE : 2018 Annual Results Press Release
PU
01:00aCHINA MOBILE : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
01:00aCHINA MOBILE : Announcement with respect to 2018 Annual Results
PU
01:00aCHINA MOBILE : 2018 Annual Results Presentation
PU
01:00aCHINA MOBILE : Announcement with respect to Appointment of Executive Director an..
PU
03/20HSI opens down 109 pts at 29,357; H-share -45 pts to 11,641
AQ
03/18HSI opens up 100 pts at 29,112; H-share up 29 pts to 11,538
AQ
03/16CHINA MOBILE : Sneak peek into China`s latest 5G development
AQ
03/15OpenStack Foundation Announces First Open Infrastructure Summit in China
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 746 B
EBIT 2018 119 B
Net income 2018 114 B
Finance 2018 427 B
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 13,31
P/E ratio 2019 13,10
EV / Sales 2018 1,47x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 1 523 B
Chart CHINA MOBILE LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 76,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bing Shang Chairman
Xin Dong Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Mo Chi Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LTD.17.19%226 918
AT&T6.90%223 491
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP56.60%108 592
NTT DOCOMO INC2.33%75 270
T-MOBILE US13.28%61 718
KDDI CORP-4.32%57 631
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.