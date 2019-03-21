China Mobile : 2018 Net Profit Rises on Tower Unit Listing

By Kenan Machado

HONG KONG--China Mobile Ltd. Thursday reported a 3.1% rise in 2018 net profit on a one-time windfall from the August listing of Chinese mobile-tower builder China Tower Corp.

Net profit for the year ended December rose to 117.8 billion yuan (US$17.63 billion) from CNY114.3 billion a year earlier. Operating revenue fell 0.5% from a year ago to CNY736.82 billion.

The Chinese telecommunications giant said the August listing of China Tower helped add CNY13.86 billion in income from investments using the equity method of accounting, versus CNY9.95 billion a year earlier. The telecom-tower builder sold just over HK$54 billion (US$6.88 billion) of stock in one of the world's biggest initial share sales of 2018. Shares of China Tower have jumped more than 47% from the initial public offering price of HK$1.26.

"The value of traditional telecommunications business rapidly diminished, coupled with multiple challenges from a complex and rapidly changing policy environment," said Yang Jie, who was named chairman effective Thursday.

Its board recommended a final dividend of HK$1.39 a share.

China Mobile has 713 million users on its 4G network as of 2018, with handset data traffic surging 182.1% from a year earlier on tariff cuts. The number of household broadband customers rose a net 37.4 million during the period, bringing the total to 147 million, China Mobile said.

The stock fell 1.3% to HK$86.15 after trading resumed post the lunch break.

