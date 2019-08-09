China Mobile : Announcement with respect to Connected Transactions Assets Transfer Agreements

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 941)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

ASSETS TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

THE ASSETS TRANSFER AGREEMENTS

The Board announces that on 9 August 2019, the Purchasers (being the subsidiaries of the Company in the Relevant Provinces) entered into the Assets Transfer Agreements with the Vendors (being the subsidiaries of CMCC in the Relevant Provinces), pursuant to which, the Purchasers agreed to acquire from the Vendors the Sale Assets, which comprise, among other things, the properties and buildings, land use rights, machinery and equipment, transmission pipelines and optic fibers in relation to the "Village Connect" project, at an aggregate consideration of RMB873,013,500 (equivalent to approximately HK$977,366,972).

Completion has taken place on 9 August 2019.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

CMCC is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company and hence a connected person of the Company. As each of the Vendors is a subsidiary of CMCC, each of the Vendors is also a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the Assets Transfer Agreements constitute connected transactions for the Company under Rule 14A.25 of the Listing Rules.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio in respect of the transactions contemplated under Assets Transfer Agreements on an aggregate basis is above 0.1% but below 5%, the transactions contemplated thereunder are classified as connected transactions under Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules which are only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements set out in the Listing Rules but are exempt from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules. Details of the Assets Transfer Agreements will be included in the annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rules 14A.49, 14A.71 and 14A.72 of the Listing Rules.