China Mobile : Announcement with respect to Increase of Annual Cap for Network Assets Leasing Agreement and Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to Telecommunications Services

Reference is made to the announcement dated 9 August 2018 of the Company where the Company announced, among others, that the Company and CMCC agreed to renew the Network Assets Leasing Agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2019, and the annual cap for the transactions under the Network Assets Leasing Agreement for the year ending 31 December 2019.

Reference is also made to the announcement dated 9 August 2019 of the Company where the Company announced that the subsidiaries of the Company in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and directly-administered municipality entered into the Assets Transfer Agreements with the subsidiaries of CMCC in such provinces, autonomous regions and directly- administered municipality for the acquisition of the telecommunication network operation assets related to the "Village Connect" project.

I N C R E A S E O F A N N U A L C A P F O R T H E N E T W O R K A S S E T S L E A S I N G AGREEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2019

Pursuant to the Network Assets Leasing Agreement, the Company and its subsidiaries on the one hand and CMCC and its subsidiaries on the other will lease their respective telecommunications network operation assets (the "Network Assets") to each other in return for a leasing fee (the "Assets Leasing Fees").

The annual cap for the Assets Leasing Fees payable by the Company to CMCC and its subsidiaries under the Network Assets Leasing Agreement for the year ending 31 December 2019 is RMB3,500 million (equivalent to approximately HK$3,918 million). The MIIT granted the basic telecommunications service operating permit for 5G to CMCC in June this year. In order to lay a solid foundation for the Company's 5G development, the scale of Network Assets leased, especially convergence rooms and transmission pipelines for 5G business applications, will increase. Despite the acquisition of the telecommunication network operation assets related to the "Village Connect" project by the subsidiaries of the Company from the subsidiaries of CMCC pursuant to the Assets Transfer Agreements will eliminate the leasing fees for the remaining part of 2019 in respect of such assets, the annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2019 in respect of the Network Assets Leasing Agreement will still not be sufficient and therefore the Board decided that the annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2019 shall increase to RMB5,000 million (equivalent to approximately HK$5,598 million).

The amounts of Assets Leasing Fees payable by the Company to CMCC and its subsidiaries under the Network Assets Leasing Agreement for the year ended 31 December 2018 and for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were RMB2,308 million (equivalent to approximately HK$2,584 million) and RMB857 million (equivalent to approximately HK$959 million), respectively.

As at the date of this announcement, the total Assets Leasing Fees paid by the Group under the Network Assets Leasing Agreement has not exceeded the annual cap stated in the announcement of the Company dated 9 August 2018.

Save for the increase in the annual cap for the Network Assets Leasing Agreement for the year ending 31 December 2019, the terms and conditions of the Network Assets Leasing Agreement remain unchanged.