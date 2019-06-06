China Mobile : Announcement with respect to Obtaining Operating Permit for 5th Generation Digital Cellular Mobile Service (5G)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 941)

OBTAINING OPERATING PERMIT

FOR 5TH GENERATION DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (5G)

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that it has been informed by its controlling shareholder China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (the "Parent Company") that, on 6 June 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China granted the basic telecommunications service operating permit for "5th Generation Digital Cellular Mobile Service (5G)" to the Parent Company, and at the same time allowed the Parent Company to expand the scope of operations of all "LTE/4th Generation Digital Cellular Mobile Service (LTE FDD)" related businesses including voice services, data services and mobile Internet of Things (IoT) to the whole country.

The Company will devote its full efforts to assist the Parent Company in fully implementing the "5G+" plan, continue to work together with various industry players in meticulously planning and promoting 5G development, and drive the optimization of standards, advancements in devices, enrichment of applications and construction of the ecosystem in respect of 5G. The Company will carry out solid work on 5G network construction and business operations to provide customers with comprehensive, high-quality and efficient information and communications services, thereby supporting the Company's sustainable, healthy and high-quality growth.

By Order of the Board

China Mobile Limited

Yang Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019