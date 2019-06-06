Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Mobile Ltd.    0941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LTD.

(0941)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Mobile : Announcement with respect to Obtaining Operating Permit for 5th Generation Digital Cellular Mobile Service (5G)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 941)

OBTAINING OPERATING PERMIT

FOR 5TH GENERATION DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (5G)

This announcement is made by China Mobile Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that it has been informed by its controlling shareholder China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (the "Parent Company") that, on 6 June 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China granted the basic telecommunications service operating permit for "5th Generation Digital Cellular Mobile Service (5G)" to the Parent Company, and at the same time allowed the Parent Company to expand the scope of operations of all "LTE/4th Generation Digital Cellular Mobile Service (LTE FDD)" related businesses including voice services, data services and mobile Internet of Things (IoT) to the whole country.

The Company will devote its full efforts to assist the Parent Company in fully implementing the "5G+" plan, continue to work together with various industry players in meticulously planning and promoting 5G development, and drive the optimization of standards, advancements in devices, enrichment of applications and construction of the ecosystem in respect of 5G. The Company will carry out solid work on 5G network construction and business operations to provide customers with comprehensive, high-quality and efficient information and communications services, thereby supporting the Company's sustainable, healthy and high-quality growth.

In the meantime, investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Mobile Limited

Yang Jie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 June 2019

- 1 -

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this announcement may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yang Jie, Mr. Li Yue and Mr. Dong Xin as executive directors and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Mr. Paul Chow Man Yiu, Mr. Stephen Yiu Kin Wah and Dr. Yang Qiang as independent non-executive directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Mobile Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA MOBILE LTD.
02:29aChina issues 5G licences in timely boost for Huawei
RE
02:27aChina issues 5G licences in timely boost for Huawei
RE
02:19aCHINA MOBILE : Announcement with respect to Obtaining Operating Permit for 5th G..
PU
01:50aChina grants first 5G commercial licenses to 4 companies
AQ
01:29aChina issues 5G licenses to four companies
AQ
01:28aHSI opens up 40 pts at 26,935; H-share down 3 pts to 10,341
AQ
06/05China says foreign firms welcome to participate in 5G market
RE
06/05China to Grant 5G Licenses Today
DJ
06/05CHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 192 pts at 26,953 midday; turnover at HK$44.9bn
AQ
06/05HSI opens up 354 pts at 27,116; H-share up 116 pts to 10,457
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 754 B
EBIT 2019 123 B
Net income 2019 117 B
Finance 2019 383 B
Yield 2019 4,60%
P/E ratio 2019 10,81
P/E ratio 2020 10,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
Capitalization 1 267 B
Chart CHINA MOBILE LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 74,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bing Shang Chairman
Xin Dong Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Mo Chi Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-5.64%183 935
AT&T10.30%226 895
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP36.75%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC2.19%77 328
T-MOBILE US19.93%63 389
KDDI CORP7.05%60 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About