China Mobile : Non-Registered Holders - Notification Letter and Request Form

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(根據公司條例於香港註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號 : 941)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

23 August 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (1),

China Mobile Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available under "Financial Reports" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.chinamobileltd.comand are also available on the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete the Request Form overleaf and send it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp needs to be affix ed if posted in Hong Kong).

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Mobile Limited

Wong Wai Lan, Grace

Company Secretary

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders. "Non-registeredholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications (as defined in the Request Form overleaf). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form overleaf.

各位非登記持有人 (1)：

中國 移動有限 公司（「本公司 」）

2019 年中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊文 件」）之發佈通 知

本公司的本次公司 通訊文件的中 、英文版本已上載於本公 司網站 (www.chinamobileltd.com)投資者關 係 項下的「財務報告」欄目及 香 港 交易所披露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。

如 閣下欲 收取本次 公司通訊 文 件 及所有日 後公司通 訊文件 之 印 刷本，請填 妥本函背 面的申請 表 格，並使用 隨附之郵 寄標籤 把 表 格寄 回本公司之香港股 份過戶處香港 證券登記有限公司 (如在香港投 寄 則毋須貼上郵票 )，地址為香港 灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中 心 17M

樓。

如 閣下對上述任 何內容有任何 疑問，請致電本公 司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五上午 9 時正至 下午 6 時正（ 公 眾假期除外）或電 郵至 ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代表 中國移動有限公司 公司秘書 黃蕙蘭 謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 3 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向非登記持有人發出，"非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本 公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊文件(定義見本函件背面的申請表格)。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之所有本公司股份，則無需理會本函 件及背面的申請表格。

CHMH-26082019-1(21)

