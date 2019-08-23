China Mobile : Non-Registered Holders - Notification Letter and Request Form

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(根據公司條例於香港註冊成立之有限公司)
(Stock Code 股份代號 : 941)
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
23 August 2019
Dear Non-registered holder (1),
China Mobile Limited (the "Company")
-
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available under "Financial Reports" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.chinamobileltd.comand are also available on the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporate Communications in printed form, please complete the Request Form overleaf and send it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp needs to be affix ed if posted in Hong Kong).
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
China Mobile Limited
Wong Wai Lan, Grace
Company Secretary
Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders. "Non-registeredholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications (as defined in the Request Form overleaf). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form overleaf.
各位非登記持有人 (1)：
中國 移動有限 公司（「本公司 」）
-
2019 年中 期報告（「本次 公司通訊文 件」）之發佈通 知
本公司的本次公司 通訊文件的中 、英文版本已上載於本公 司網站 (www.chinamobileltd.com)投資者關 係 項下的「財務報告」欄目及 香 港 交易所披露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。
如 閣下欲 收取本次 公司通訊 文 件 及所有日 後公司通 訊文件 之 印 刷本，請填 妥本函背 面的申請 表 格，並使用 隨附之郵 寄標籤 把 表 格寄 回本公司之香港股 份過戶處香港 證券登記有限公司 (如在香港投 寄 則毋須貼上郵票 )，地址為香港 灣 仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中 心 17M
樓。
如 閣下對上述任 何內容有任何 疑問，請致電本公 司電話熱線 (852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五上午 9 時正至 下午 6 時正（ 公 眾假期除外）或電 郵至 ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk。
代表 中國移動有限公司 公司秘書 黃蕙蘭 謹啟
2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 3 日
附註：(1) 此函件乃向非登記持有人發出，"非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本 公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊文件(定義見本函件背面的申請表格)。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之所有本公司股份，則無需理會本函 件及背面的申請表格。
Request Form 申請表格
To: China Mobile Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 941)
致：
中國移動有限公司（「本公司」）(股份代號：941)
c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited
經香港證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號
183 Queen's Road East,
合和中心 17M 樓
Wanchai, Hong Kong
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communications and all future Corporat e Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之本次公司通訊文件及所有日後公司通訊文件*：
(Please mark ONLY ONE（ X）of the following boxes)
(請僅在下列其中一個空格內劃上「X」符號)
to receive the printed English version ONLY; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version ONLY; OR
僅收取中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions.
同時收取英文及中文印刷本。
Signature(s)
Contact telephone number
Date
簽 名
聯 絡電 話號 碼
日 期
Notes 附 註 ：
The above instruction will apply to all the Company's Corporate Communications* to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have share holdings in the Company.
上 述 指 示 適 用 於 發 送 予 閣下 之 所 有 公 司 通 訊文 件 *， 直至 閣下經香港證券登記有限公司通知本公司另外的安排或於任何時候不再持有本公司的股份。
Please complete all your details clearly. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or is otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。 如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders. "Non-registeredholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communications.
此函件乃向非登記持有人發出，"非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊文件。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
為 免 存 疑 ， 本 公 司 將不 接 受 任 何 在本 申 請 表 格上 的 額 外 手 寫 指 示 。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
收 集 個 人 資 料 聲 明
"Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 48 6 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
本 聲 明 中 所 指 的 「 個人 資 料 」 具 有香 港 法 例第 486 章 《 個 人 資 料（ 私 隱 ） 條 例》（「《 私隱條 例 》」） 中 「 個 人 資料 」 的 涵 義 。
Your supply of Personal Data to China Mobile Limited is on a voluntary basis. Where there is any failure to provide sufficient information, China Mobile Limited may not be able to process your instructions and/or requests as stated in this form.
閣 下 是 自 願 向 中 國 移動 有 限 公 司 提供 個 人 資 料。 若 閣 下 未 能 提 供足 夠 資 料 ， 中國 移 動 有 限公 司 可 能 無 法 處 理 閣 下 在 本 表 格上 所 述 的 指示 及 ╱ 或 要 求 。
Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by China Mobile Limited to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.
中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司 可 就 任 何 所 說 明 的 用途 ， 將 閣 下 的 個 人 資 料 披 露 或 轉 移 給 中 國 移動 有 限公 司 的 附 屬 公 司 、 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 、 及╱ 或 其他 公 司 或 團 體 ， 並 將 在 適 當 期 間 保 留
該 等 個 人 資 料 作 核 實及 紀 錄 用 途 。
(iv) You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in ac cordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
閣 下 有 權 根 據 《 私 隱 條 例 》 的 條 文 查 閱及 ╱ 或修 改 閣 下 的 個 人 資 料 。 任 何 該 等 查 閱及 ╱ 或修 改 個 人 資 料 的 要 求 均 須 以 書 面 方 式 向香 港 證券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 ） 的 個 人 資料 私 隱 主 任 提 出 。
* "Corporate Communications" refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of hold ers of any of the Company's securities as defined in Rule
郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL
閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
香港證券登記有限公司
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
Hong Kong Registrars Limited
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope
簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37
when returning this Request Form to us.
香港 Hong Kong
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
