China Mobile : Registered Shareholders - Notification Letter and Change Request Form

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(根據公司條例於香港註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號 : 941)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

23 August 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Mobile Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporat e Communications are available under "Financial Reports" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.chinamobileltd.comand are also available on the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. The Current Corporate Communications (if applicable) in printed form is/are enclosed pursuant to prior arrangements.

If you would like to receive the other language version of the Current Corporate Communications in printed form, or change the choice of language and means of receiving future Corporate Communications * at any time, please complete the Change Request Form overleaf (which may also be downloaded from the Company's website or the HKEXnews website) and send it to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no stamp needs to be affixed if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed Change Request Form to ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk. There is no fee payable for filing these requests.

For those shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Mobile Limited

Wong Wai Lan, Grace

Company Secretary

" Corporate Communications " refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to: (a) annual reports; (b) interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms.

各 位 股 東 ：

中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( w w w. c h i n a m o b i l e l t d . c o m) 投 資 者 關 係 項 下 的 「 財 務 報 告 」 欄 目 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k) ， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 適 用 ) 已 按 預 先 安 排

隨 函 附 上 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 或 在 任 何 時 候 欲 更 改 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 *的 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 ， 請 填 妥 在 本 函 背面 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 （ 本 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 下 載 ）， 並 使用隨附 之 郵寄

標籤把表格 寄回本公 司之香港 股 份過戶處 香 港 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （如在香 港投寄則 毋須貼上 郵 票），地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 變 更 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk。有 關

申 請 費 用 全 免 。

已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 股 東 ， 如 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 本 公 司 將 應 閣 下 要 求 盡 快 寄 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 閣 下 對 本 函 件 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）， 或 電 郵 至 ChinaMobile.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代 表 中 國 移 動 有 限 公 司 公 司 秘 書 黃 蕙 蘭

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 8 月 2 3 日

" 公司通訊文件 " 指根據香港聯合交易所有限公司證券上市規則第 1.01 條定義所載，本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的 任何文件，包括但不限於： (a) 年度報告； (b) 中期報告； (c) 會議通告； (d) 上市文件； (e) 通函；及 (f) 代表委任表格。

CHMH-26082019-1(21)

