China Molybdenum    603993

CHINA MOLYBDENUM

(603993)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Molybdenum : COMPLETION OF BHR EQUITY ACQUISITION

0
09/27/2019 | 08:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 03993)

COMPLETION OF BHR EQUITY ACQUISITION

We refer to the announcements (the "Announcements") of China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 19 June 2019 and 18 September 2019 in relation to the acquisition of total equity of BHR Newwood Investment Management Limited (the "BHR Equity Acquisition"). Capitalized terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements, unless otherwise stated herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 27 September 2019, the BHR Equity Acquisition has been completed. By indirectly holding 100% equity interests in BHR through CMOC Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporate in Hong Kong, the Company acquired 24% equity interests in Tenke Mining which are indirectly held by BHR through BHR DRC. After completion of the BHR Equity Acquisition, the Company indirectly holds 80% equity interests in Tenke Mining.

The Tenke Fungurume Mining Complex owned by Tenke Mining hosts one of the largest, highest-grade producing copper cobalt mines in the world and is able to maintain a relatively high level of profitability with great potential for future development. Through the BHR Equity Acquisition, the discourse power and control of the Company in such mines was enhanced, and the profitability and risk-resisting capability of the Company was further reinforced.

By Order of the Board

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.*

Li Chaochun

Chairman

Luoyang City, Henan Province, the PRC, 27 September 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's executive directors are Mr. Li Chaochun and Mr. Li Faben; the Company's non-executive directors are Mr. Guo Yimin, Mr. Yuan Honglin and Mr. Cheng Yunlei; and the Company's independent non-executive directors are Mr. Wang Gerry Yougui, Ms. Yan Ye and Mr. Li Shuhua.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Molybdenum Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 12:27:07 UTC
