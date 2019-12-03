Log in
China National Building Material : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2019

12/03/2019 | 10:03pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of IssuerChina National Building Material Company Limited (Stock Code: 03323)

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

Date Submitted

04/12/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(3323) Page 1 of 11

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

N/A

(3323) Page 2 of 11

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of Ordinary Shares

No of

Preference

No. of Domestic

No. of Unlisted

(1)

(2)

Shares

Shares

Foreign Shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

3,868,697,794

N/A

N/A

4,454,898,633

111,174,235

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

3,868,697,794

N/A

N/A

4,454,898,633

111,174,235

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

(3323) Page 3 of 11

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

(

/ /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) Nil

(3323) Page 4 of 11

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) Nil

(3323) Page 5 of 11

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares

No. of new shares of

of issuer issued

issuer which may be

during the month

issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close of

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

Nil

(3323) Page 6 of 11

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of

shares of

new

issuer issued

shares of

during the

issuer

month

which

pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as

at close

of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price :

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price :

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

3.

Placing

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price :

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

AGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

(3323) Page 7 of 11

No. of new

No. of

shares of

new

issuer issued

shares of

during the

issuer

month

which

pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as

at close

of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price :

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

8.

Consideration

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

issue

price :

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

(3323) Page 8 of 11

No. of new

No. of

shares of

new

issuer issued

shares of

during the

issuer

month

which

pursuant

may be

thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as

at close

of the

Type of Issue

month

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

issuable (Note 1)

10. Others

At

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

price :

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary Shares) Nil

(Preference Shares)

N/A

(Domestic Shares)

N/A

(Unlisted Foreign Shares)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in Ordinary Shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in Preference Shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in Domestic Shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in Unlisted Foreign Shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share

Capital").)

(3323) Page 9 of 11

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
    Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

(3323) Page 10 of 11

Remarks (if any):

N/A

Submitted by:

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Title:

H Share Registrar

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
  3. "Identical" means in this context:
    • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
    • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
    • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
  5. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

(3323) Page 11 of 11

Disclaimer

CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 03:02:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 238 B
EBIT 2019 32 585 M
Net income 2019 11 069 M
Debt 2019 174 B
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 5,37x
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 57 975 M
Chart CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China National Building Material Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,18  CNY
Last Close Price 6,87  CNY
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shou Peng President & Executive Director
Jiang Lin Cao Chairman
Xin Hua Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue An Chen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xing Tai Cui Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED42.59%8 285
CRH PLC50.35%30 089
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY43.30%18 739
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.72%17 224
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC57.47%16 751
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG25.25%14 771
