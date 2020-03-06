Log in
China National Building Material : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COUPON RATE OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2020 CORPORATE BONDS (FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION AND CONTROL)

03/06/2020 | 04:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE COUPON RATE OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2020 CORPORATE BONDS

(FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION AND CONTROL)

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcement on the issuance of the first tranche of 2020 corporate bonds (For COVID-19 Prevention and Control) by China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 4 March 2020. According to relevant laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, the Company published the "Announcement on the Coupon Rate of the Public Issuance of the First Tranche of 2020 Corporate Bonds (For COVID-19 Prevention and Control) by China National Building Material Company Limited" on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

- 1 -

Please refer to http://www.sse.com.cn/disclosure/bond/announcement/company/ for details and for reference only.

By order of the Board

China National Building Material Company Limited*

Yu Kaijun

Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC

6 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Zhan Yanjing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Qian Fengsheng and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:17:06 UTC
