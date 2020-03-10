China National Building Material : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESULTS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2020 CORPORATE BONDS (FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION AND CONTROL)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESULTS OF THE ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2020 CORPORATE BONDS

(FOR COVID-19 PREVENTION AND CONTROL)

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to (i) the announcement on the issuance of the First Tranche of 2020 corporate bonds (For COVID-19 Prevention and Control) of China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 4 March 2020; and (ii) the announcement on the coupon rate of the issuance of the first tranche of 2020 corporate bonds (For COVID-19 Prevention and Control) of the Company dated 6 March 2020. According to relevant laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, the Company published the "Announcement on the Results of the Public Issuance of the First Tranche of 2020 Corporate Bonds (For COVID-19 Prevention and Control) by China National Building Material Company Limited" on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.