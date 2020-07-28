China National Building Material : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - RELATING TO THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2017 CORPORATE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO

THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2017 CORPORATE BONDS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcements relating to the first tranche of 2017 corporate bonds by China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 12 July 2017, 14 July 2017, 18 July 2017, 10 June 2020, 12 June 2020,17 June 2020 and 23 June 2020. The Company has published the "Announcement on the Early Redemption and Delisting of the First Tranche of 2017 Corporate Bonds (Type one) Publicly Issued by China National Building Material Company Limited" on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.