MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China National Building Material Company Limited    3323   CNE1000002N9

CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY

(3323)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China National Building Material : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - RELATING TO THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2017 CORPORATE BONDS

07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO

THE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2017 CORPORATE BONDS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the overseas regulatory announcements relating to the first tranche of 2017 corporate bonds by China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 12 July 2017, 14 July 2017, 18 July 2017, 10 June 2020, 12 June 2020,17 June 2020 and 23 June 2020. The Company has published the "Announcement on the Early Redemption and Delisting of the First Tranche of 2017 Corporate Bonds (Type one) Publicly Issued by China National Building Material Company Limited" on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Please refer to http://www.sse.com.cn/disclosure/bond/announcement/company/for details and for reference only.

Beijing, the PRC

28 July 2020

By order of the Board

China National Building Material Company Limited*

Yu Kaijun

Secretary of the Board

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Zhan Yanjing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non- executive directors.

CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:15:20 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 256 B 36 522 M 36 522 M
Net income 2020 11 704 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
Net Debt 2020 159 B 22 693 M 22 693 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,64x
Yield 2020 4,45%
Capitalization 76 269 M 10 903 M 10 883 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 155 606
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China National Building Material Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,45 CNY
Last Close Price 9,04 CNY
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shou Peng President & Executive Director
Jiang Lin Cao Chairman
Xin Hua Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue An Chen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Xing Tai Cui Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED15.17%10 903
CRH PLC-8.02%29 942
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-11.01%16 856
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-4.60%14 606
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-18.47%13 920
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-19.77%11 972
