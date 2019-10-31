China National Building Material : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019
0
10/31/2019 | 08:27am EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 June 2019, 6 June 2019, 11 June 2019, 31 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 6 August 2019, 14 August 2019, 16 August 2019, 20 August 2019, 26 August 2019, 28 August 2019, 4 September 2019, 10 September 2019, 12 September 2019 and 17 September 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2018 and 3 April 2019.
On 19 April 2018, the Company carried out Unified Registration of Debt Financing Instruments (DFI) (including Super Short-term Commercial Paper, Short-term Commercial Paper, Medium-term Debentures and Perpetual Medium-term Debentures) in the China inter-bank bond market, which were issuable in different types and separate tranches. Since the announcement of the first quarterly report of 2019 of the Company dated 29 April 2019 and up to the date of this announcement, three tranches of Super Short-term Commercial Paper and four tranches of Medium-term Debentures have been issued by the Company.
The issue of the third tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 7 May 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 200 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.70%. The issue of the fourth tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 14 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1.5 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 78 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.10%. The issue of the fifth tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 16 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 248 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.40%.
The issue of the first tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 30 April 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.65%. The issue of the second tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 8 July 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.70%. The issue of the third tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 15 August 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.35%. The issue of the fourth tranche of Medium-term Debentures (Perpetual Medium-term Debentures) in 2019 was completed on 21 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, among which: the type 1 issuance had a size of RMB1.5 billion, par value of RMB100, basic maturity period of three years, with every three interest-accruing years constituting one term, and with an option on the part of the Company (the issuer) to elect, at the end of each term, to extend the bonds of such type for an additional term (three years), or to redeem the bonds of such type in full as they fall due at the end of that term, and with an annual coupon rate of 3.96%; the type 2 issuance had a size of RMB5 million, par value of RMB100, basic maturity period of five years, with every five interest-accruing years constituting one term, and with an option on the part of the Company (the issuer) to elect, at the end of each term, to extend the bonds of such type for an additional term (five years), or to redeem the bonds of such type in full as they fall due at the end of that term, and with an annual coupon rate of 4.28%.
On 31 October 2018, the Company was approved to publicly issue corporate bonds with a par value of not exceeding RMB15 billion in aggregate within 24 months from that date. The issue of the fourth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 10 June 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB1.2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.80%. The issue of the fifth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 5 August 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB2.3 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of ten years and an annual coupon rate of 4.55%. The issue of the sixth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 19 August 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB800 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of five years and an annual coupon rate of 3.69%. The issue of the seventh tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 16 September 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB1.5 billion, among which: the type 1 issuance had a size of RMB800 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.42%; the type 3 issuance had a size of RMB700 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of ten years and an annual coupon rate of 4.38%.
Relevant documents containing the details of the issue of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper and Medium-term Debentures are available on the websites of China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http:// www.shclearing.com).
Relevant documents containing the details of the issue of the above corporate bonds are available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/ disclosure/bond/announcement/company/).
According to the relevant PRC regulations, the Company is required to publish the quarterly results on the websites of China Money, China Bond (http://www.chinabond. com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House during the term of the above Medium-term Debentures and Super Short-term Commercial Paper, and to publish the interim results and annual results of the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange during the term of the above corporate bonds.
The following is the financial information of the Group and the Company for the third quarter ended 31 October 2019, which have been prepared under the PRC GAAP. Relevant financial information are also available at the websites of China Money (http:// www.chinamoney.com.cn), China Bond (http://www.chinabond.com.cn/) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com/).
1. THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at 30 September 2019
Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*
Currency: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Current assets:
Cash and bank balance
32,754,981,682.35
27,758,136,443.57
27,758,136,443.57
Financial assets held for trading
9,585,477,004.38
8,713,397,099.49
8,713,397,099.49
Financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
Derivative financial assets
Notes receivable
20,931,612,620.27
20,979,748,517.24
20,979,748,517.24
Accounts receivable
52,079,825,854.53
40,835,460,765.11
40,835,460,765.11
Financing receivable
Prepayments
16,185,105,871.75
14,313,897,587.66
14,320,920,094.76
Other receivables
9,581,171,853.28
10,371,123,322.76
10,373,052,984.76
Inventories
22,410,543,187.85
19,724,166,188.28
19,724,166,188.28
Contract assets
9,809,505,868.35
8,365,143,201.42
8,365,143,201.42
Assets held-for-sale
11,187,862.86
11,187,862.86
11,187,862.86
Non-current assets due within
one year
813,484,398.93
918,753,682.13
918,753,682.13
Other current assets
2,906,608,274.68
3,826,079,726.27
3,827,525,914.53
Total current assets
177,069,504,479.23
155,817,094,396.79
155,827,492,754.15
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Non-current assets:
Debt investments
Available-for-sale financial
assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity investments
Long-term receivables
5,239,580,547.24
4,979,356,441.40
4,979,356,441.40
Long-term equity investments
15,587,199,258.42
13,709,234,240.55
13,709,234,240.55
Investments in other equity
instruments
8,262,392.60
7,879,743.20
7,879,743.20
Other non-current financial assets
384,260,571.00
384,260,571.00
Investment properties
930,177,705.85
900,283,494.25
900,283,494.25
Fixed assets
158,179,024,595.69
159,244,873,716.18
159,244,873,716.18
Construction in progress
19,283,980,836.04
13,210,331,795.61
13,371,848,705.49
Productive biological assets
Oil and gas assets
Right-to-use assets
1,597,478,566.94
1,647,359,063.65
Intangible assets
29,112,852,451.99
28,522,519,709.13
28,522,519,709.13
Development expenses
328,552,489.16
273,046,752.46
273,046,752.46
Goodwill
42,655,071,702.09
43,579,437,590.57
43,579,437,590.57
Long-term deferred expenditures
3,721,662,331.92
3,728,207,423.38
3,775,222,464.08
Deferred income tax assets
6,112,400,890.83
5,911,906,660.65
5,911,906,660.65
Other non-current assets
5,537,169,035.47
5,828,966,877.16
5,839,256,941.28
Total non-current assets
288,293,412,804.24
281,927,664,079.19
280,499,127,030.24
Total assets
465,362,917,283.47
437,744,758,475.98
436,326,619,784.39
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
72,618,170,140.81
63,372,661,509.84
63,372,661,509.84
Held-for-trading financial
liabilities
14,205,200.00
52,889.00
52,889.00
Financial liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss
Derivative financial liabilities
11,034,872.77
11,034,872.77
11,034,872.77
Notes payable
16,622,092,557.35
15,261,772,174.89
15,261,772,174.89
Accounts payable
40,908,566,963.61
33,338,386,880.88
33,348,663,154.67
Payment received in advance
Contract liabilities
16,326,389,761.45
13,766,051,857.73
13,766,051,857.73
Payroll payable
1,423,079,737.20
2,184,720,377.98
2,184,720,377.98
Taxes payable
5,744,780,507.42
7,034,986,458.80
7,034,986,458.80
Other payables
15,142,215,072.73
13,387,641,552.35
13,392,549,805.75
Liabilities held-for-sale
Non-current liabilities due within
one year
16,628,363,530.10
29,264,865,750.46
28,951,594,447.37
Other current liabilities
23,418,584,331.26
34,016,936,072.44
34,016,936,072.44
Total current liabilities
208,857,482,674.70
211,639,110,397.14
211,341,023,621.24
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
37,985,213,544.95
34,693,124,546.81
34,693,124,546.81
Debentures payables
53,407,109,597.60
43,118,806,992.22
43,118,806,992.22
Lease liabilities
1,208,142,800.86
1,282,005,915.69
Long-term payables
5,003,490,281.69
5,592,704,033.98
5,754,658,033.98
Long-term employees'
remuneration payable
352,691,177.36
339,989,779.12
339,989,779.12
Accrued liabilities
1,163,199,791.14
854,143,499.91
854,143,499.91
Deferred income
1,773,057,382.79
1,697,648,678.84
1,697,648,678.84
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,953,887,014.51
2,090,983,838.40
2,090,983,838.40
Other non-current liabilities
69,715,026.77
80,597,319.81
80,597,319.81
Total non-current liabilities
102,916,506,617.67
89,750,004,604.78
88,629,952,689.09
Total liabilities
311,773,989,292.37
301,389,115,001.92
299,970,976,310.33
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity):
Paid-up capital (or share capital)
8,434,770,662.00
8,434,770,662.00
8,434,770,662.00
Other equity instruments
22,158,987,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
Including: Preferential shares
Perpetual debentures
22,158,987,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
Capital reserve
13,544,965,402.12
14,012,939,206.21
14,012,939,206.21
Less: Treasury stock
Other comprehensive income
-168,024,236.26
-291,554,307.21
-291,554,307.21
Including: Currency translation
differences
-156,068,667.86
-259,601,297.05
-259,601,297.05
Special reserve
504,084,429.43
418,605,210.30
418,605,210.30
Surplus reserve
2,058,203,133.88
2,058,203,133.88
2,058,203,133.88
Undistributed profit
56,526,116,118.44
47,747,539,045.77
47,747,539,045.77
Total owners' equity attributable
to the Company
103,059,102,509.61
93,045,579,950.95
93,045,579,950.95
Minority interests
50,529,825,481.49
43,310,063,523.11
43,310,063,523.11
Total owners' equity
153,588,927,991.10
136,355,643,474.06
136,355,643,474.06
Total liabilities and owners'
equity
465,362,917,283.47
437,744,758,475.98
436,326,619,784.39
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*
Currency: RMB
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
(restated)
I.
Total operating revenue
183,143,231,381.46
156,806,359,467.10
Including: Operating revenue
183,143,231,381.46
156,806,359,467.10
II.
Total operating costs
158,669,878,746.38
137,712,921,859.51
Including: Operating cost
128,255,300,009.94
108,557,612,965.27
Tax and auxiliary charges
2,132,652,483.41
2,158,818,905.76
Selling expenses
9,511,790,646.95
8,329,528,410.03
Administrative expenses
9,875,321,131.43
9,051,834,792.46
R&D expenses
1,577,768,558.93
1,183,983,116.97
Finance costs
7,317,045,915.72
8,431,143,669.02
Others
Add:
Other income
1,024,029,645.83
811,981,696.51
Investment income
(loss stated with "-")
1,565,194,759.73
1,382,617,893.08
Net gain from exposure
hedging (loss stated
with "-")
Gains on fair value changes
(loss stated with "-")
556,407,025.00
-1,230,340,655.59
Impairments loss on assets
(loss stated with "-")
-1,891,660,738.68
-1,232,721,240.99
Impairments loss on credits
(loss stated with "-")
-2,248,198,296.17
-1,935,908,427.07
Gains on disposal of
assets(loss stated
with "-")
24,638,603.12
143,408,636.11
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
(restated)
III. Operating profit (loss stated with "-")
23,503,763,633.91
17,032,475,509.64
Add: Non-operating income
555,361,883.98
340,962,253.52
Less: Non-operating expense
2,378,581,797.69
322,180,495.59
IV. Total profit (total loss stated with "-")
21,680,543,720.20
17,051,257,267.57
Less: Income tax expense
6,300,394,589.85
4,942,036,903.29
V. Net profit (net loss stated with "-")
15,380,149,130.35
12,109,220,364.28
Net profit attributable to the owners
of the Company
10,428,172,287.83
7,659,727,827.47
Minority interests
4,951,976,842.52
4,449,492,536.81
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*
Currency: RMB
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
(restated)
Cash flow from operating activities:Cash received from product sales and
rendering services
179,095,554,485.16
160,265,646,483.65
Refund of taxes and levies received
1,806,036,707.20
1,681,260,223.26
Cash received relating to other
operating activities
7,274,681,431.17
5,660,678,085.45
Sub-total of cash inflows from
operating activities
188,176,272,623.53
167,607,584,792.36
Cash paid for purchase of goods and
receipt of services
114,699,742,996.29
103,276,191,533.90
Cash paid to and paid for employees
13,831,408,903.87
12,237,844,181.59
Taxes and auxiliary charges paid
17,398,298,036.44
15,793,656,871.47
Cash paid relating to other operating
activities
11,890,582,300.11
9,065,386,585.47
Sub-total of cash outflow from
operating activities
157,820,032,236.71
140,373,079,172.43
Net cash flows from operating
activities
30,356,240,386.82
27,234,505,619.93
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
(restated)
II. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of
investments
14,883,592,421.73
9,537,383,508.11
Cash received from returns on
investments
658,442,617.00
574,819,092.66
Net cash received from disposal of
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
1,096,616,285.88
393,466,825.83
Net cash received from disposal of
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
8,540,797.69
Cash received relating to other
investing activities
36,109,870.58
200,000,000.00
Sub-total of cash inflows from
investment activities
16,674,761,195.19
10,714,210,224.29
Cash paid for acquiring fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term
assets
13,440,659,658.56
9,553,591,460.86
Cash paid for investment
15,801,256,599.58
9,731,530,393.71
Net cash paid for acquisition of
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
143,034,977.74
144,894,843.50
Cash paid relating to other investment
activities
825,111,940.84
574,704,082.34
Sub-total of cash outflows from
investing activities
30,210,063,176.72
20,004,720,780.41
Net cash flows from investing
activities
-13,535,301,981.53
-9,290,510,556.12
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
(restated)
III. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from investments
5,528,113,400.00
3,846,780,800.00
Cash received from borrowings
142,270,788,207.87
156,801,677,261.37
Cash received relating to other
financing activities
1,135,131,265.74
1,088,392,899.65
Sub-total of cash inflow from
financing activities
148,934,032,873.61
161,736,850,961.02
Cash paid for repayments of liabilities
137,009,158,059.91
152,341,218,491.83
Cash paid for dividend, profit
distribution or interest repayment
21,026,512,764.01
10,833,589,129.83
Cash paid relating to other financing
activities
8,998,246,927.58
13,507,588,317.72
Sub-total of cash outflow from
financing activities
167,033,917,751.50
176,682,395,939.38
Net cash flows from financing
activities
-18,099,884,877.89
-14,945,544,978.36
IV. Effect of foreign exchange rates
under changes on cash and cash
equivalents
114,224,139.52
88,464,109.32
V. Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
-1,164,722,333.08
3,086,914,194.77
Add: Balance of cash and cash
equivalents at the beginning of
the period
20,911,727,594.31
23,374,543,634.43
VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period
19,747,005,261.23
26,461,457,829.20
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
2. FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
BALANCE SHEET
As at 30 September 2019
Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*
Currency: RMB
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Cash and bank balance
1,243,237,203.14
2,225,227,617.09
2,225,227,617.09
Financial assets held for trading
2,000,715.34
2,059,867,820.47
2,059,867,820.47
Financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss
Derivative financial assets
Notes receivable
Accounts receivable
Financing Receivable
Prepayments
7,705,250.00
Other receivables
73,974,216,726.13
69,853,009,305.79
69,853,009,305.79
Inventories
Contract assets
Assets held-for-sale
Non-current assets due within
one year
Other current assets
183,474.43
183,474.43
Total current assets
75,227,159,894.61
74,138,288,217.78
74,138,288,217.78
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Non-current assets:
Debt investments
Available-for-sale financial
assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity investments
Long-term receivables
535,130,000.00
535,130,000.00
Long-term equity investments
55,947,928,629.95
53,058,682,454.68
53,058,682,454.68
Investments in other equity
instruments
Other non-current financial assets
Investment properties
Fixed assets
1,166,826,031.73
1,204,256,759.90
1,204,256,759.90
Construction in progress
Productive biological assets
Oil and gas assets
Intangible assets
1,511,010.37
2,662,178.72
2,662,178.72
Development expenses
Goodwill
Long-term deferred expenditures
Deferred income tax assets
Other non-current assets
220,000.00
220,000.00
Total non-current assets
57,116,265,672.05
54,800,951,393.30
54,800,951,393.30
Total assets
132,343,425,566.66
128,939,239,611.08
128,939,239,611.08
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
11,390,000,000.00
8,500,000,000.00
8,500,000,000.00
Held-for-trading financial
liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss
Derivative financial liabilities
Notes payable
Accounts payable
481,132.07
481,132.07
481,132.07
Payment received in advance
Contract liabilities
Payroll payable
5,372,880.76
9,411,100.90
9,411,100.90
Taxes payable
495,086.26
17,465,666.77
17,465,666.77
Other payables
2,202,209,903.68
4,230,038,033.74
4,230,038,033.74
Liabilities held-for-sale
Non-current liabilities due within
one year
3,509,669,951.78
11,191,375,021.54
11,191,375,021.54
Other current liabilities
5,158,670,893.90
11,963,637,728.98
11,963,637,728.98
Total current liabilities
22,266,899,848.45
35,912,408,684.00
35,912,408,684.00
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
8,752,200,000.00
6,871,600,000.00
6,871,600,000.00
Debentures payable
39,806,695,035.47
31,831,224,933.04
31,831,224,933.04
Lease liabilities
Long-term payables
Long-term employees'
remuneration payable
25,753,868.37
27,833,000.00
27,833,000.00
Accrued liabilities
Deferred income
Deferred income tax liabilities
Other non-current liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
48,584,648,903.84
38,730,657,933.04
38,730,657,933.04
Total liabilities
70,851,548,752.29
74,643,066,617.04
74,643,066,617.04
Item
30 September 2019
1 January 2019
31 December 2018
Owners' equity: (or shareholders'
equity):
Paid-up capital (share capital)
8,434,770,662.00
8,434,770,662.00
8,434,770,662.00
Other equity instruments
22,158,987,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
Including: Preference shares
Perpetual debentures
22,158,987,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
20,665,077,000.00
Capital reserve
17,149,169,608.17
17,147,891,549.39
17,147,891,549.39
Less: Treasury stock
Other comprehensive income
-25,628,515.60
-56,068,602.67
-56,068,602.67
Including: Currency translation
differences
Special reserve
Surplus reserve
1,681,991,814.71
1,681,991,814.71
1,681,991,814.71
Undistributed profit
12,092,586,245.09
6,422,510,570.61
6,422,510,570.61
Total owners' equity
attributable to the Company
61,491,876,814.37
54,296,172,994.04
54,296,172,994.04
Minority interests
Total owners' equity
61,491,876,814.37
54,296,172,994.04
54,296,172,994.04
Total liabilities and owners'
equity
132,343,425,566.66
128,939,239,611.08
128,939,239,611.08
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
INCOME STATEMENT OF THE COMPANY
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*
Currency: RMB
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
I.
Total operating revenue
95,379,080.84
45,074,722.52
Including: Operating revenue
95,379,080.84
45,074,722.52
II.
Total operating costs
237,225,545.06
404,106,920.44
Including: Operating cost
Tax and auxiliary charges
13,012,547.11
9,006,503.66
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
201,060,442.41
146,474,149.68
R&D expenses
Finance costs
23,152,555.54
248,626,267.10
Others
Add:
Other income
7,371,998,590.60
2,513,377,073.09
Investment income (loss
stated with "-")
Net gain from exposure
hedging (loss stated with
"-")
111,886,432.74
-180,904,686.66
Gains on fair value changes
(loss stated with "-")
Impairments loss on assets
(loss stated with "-")
Impairments loss on credits
(loss stated with "-")
-468,214.59
Gains on disposal of assets
(loss stated with "-")
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
III. Operating profit (loss stated with "-")
7,341,570,344.53
1,973,440,188.51
Add: Non-operating income
798,859.02
Less: Non-operating expense
23,309,454.89
15,793,430.49
IV. Total profit (total loss stated with "-")
7,318,260,889.64
1,958,445,617.04
Less: Income tax expense
-384,488,540.19
V. Net profit (net loss stated with "-")
7,318,260,889.64
2,342,934,157.23
Net profit attributable to the
owners of the Company
7,318,260,889.64
2,342,934,157.23
Minority interests
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*
Currency: RMB
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
Cash flow from operating activities:Cash received from product sales and
rendering services
75,267,280.66
Refund of taxes and levies received
785,959.02
Cash received relating to other
operating activities
11,391,002,750.69
5,082,161,822.00
Sub-total of cash inflows from
operating activities
11,466,270,031.35
5,082,947,781.02
Cash paid for purchase of goods and
receipt of services
Cash paid to and paid for employees
129,614,515.88
52,760,602.28
Taxes and auxiliary charges paid
113,377,894.26
71,543,275.80
Cash paid relating to other operating
activities
16,386,555,520.67
10,694,520,787.01
Sub-total of cash outflow from
operating activities
16,629,547,930.81
10,818,824,665.09
Net cash flows from operating
activities
-5,163,277,899.46
-5,735,876,884.07
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
II. Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of
investments
118,000,000.00
Cash received from returns on
investments
7,037,180,676.21
1,778,748,304.29
Net cash received from disposal of
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
2,400.00
Net cash received from disposal of
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
Cash received relating to other
investing activities
Sub-total of cash inflows from
investment activities
7,155,183,076.21
1,778,748,304.29
Cash paid for acquisition and
construction of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term
assets
2,834,894.07
881,616.14
Cash paid for investment
1,994,753,920.88
3,003,870,018.76
Net cash paid for acquisition of
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
Cash paid relating to other investment
activities
Sub-total of cash outflows from
investing activities
1,997,588,814.95
3,004,751,634.90
Net cash flows from investing
activities
5,157,594,261.26
-1,226,003,330.61
January to
January to
Item
September 2019
September 2018
III. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from investments
1,500,000,000.00
2,549,750,000.00
Cash received from borrowings
38,790,000,000.00
53,530,000,000.00
Cash received relating to other
financing activities
55,886,130.16
Sub-total of cash inflow from
financing activities
40,290,000,000.00
56,135,636,130.16
Cash paid for repayments of liabilities
37,225,610,000.00
45,777,000,000.00
Cash paid for dividend, profit
distribution or interest repayment
3,956,239,846.81
3,154,062,162.78
Cash paid relating to other financing
activities
84,452,942.09
66,401,203.03
Sub-total of cash outflow from
financing activities
41,266,302,788.90
48,997,463,365.81
Net cash flows from financing
activities
-976,302,788.90
7,138,172,764.35
IV. Effect of foreign exchange rates
under changes on cash and cash
equivalents
-3,986.85
V. Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
-981,990,413.95
176,292,549.67
Add: Balance of cash and cash
equivalents at the beginning
of the period
2,025,227,617.09
896,037,200.32
VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period
1,043,237,203.14
1,072,329,749.99
Head of the Accounting
Legal Representative:
Chief Accountant:
Department:
Cao Jianglin
Chen Xuean
Pei Hongyan
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The financial information in this announcement is prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and has not been audited. The shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following terms shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:
"Company"
China National Building Material Company Limited*
( 中 國 建 材 股 份 有 限 公 司), a joint stock limited
company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, the
H shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of
Hong Kong Limited
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The
Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the
purpose of this announcement only, the Hong Kong
Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special
Administrative Region, and Taiwan
"PRC GAAP"
the relevant accounting principles and financial
regulations as promulgated in the PRC
"RMB"
Renminbi yuan, the lawful currency of the PRC.
By order of the Board
China National Building Material Company Limited*
Yu Kaijun
Secretary to the Board
Beijing, the PRC
31 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Xu Weibing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Qian Fengsheng and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non-executive directors.
