China National Building Material : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members) THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019 Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 June 2019, 6 June 2019, 11 June 2019, 31 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 6 August 2019, 14 August 2019, 16 August 2019, 20 August 2019, 26 August 2019, 28 August 2019, 4 September 2019, 10 September 2019, 12 September 2019 and 17 September 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2018 and 3 April 2019. On 19 April 2018, the Company carried out Unified Registration of Debt Financing Instruments (DFI) (including Super Short-term Commercial Paper, Short-term Commercial Paper, Medium-term Debentures and Perpetual Medium-term Debentures) in the China inter-bank bond market, which were issuable in different types and separate tranches. Since the announcement of the first quarterly report of 2019 of the Company dated 29 April 2019 and up to the date of this announcement, three tranches of Super Short-term Commercial Paper and four tranches of Medium-term Debentures have been issued by the Company. - 1 - The issue of the third tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 7 May 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 200 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.70%. The issue of the fourth tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 14 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1.5 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 78 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.10%. The issue of the fifth tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 16 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 248 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.40%. The issue of the first tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 30 April 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.65%. The issue of the second tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 8 July 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.70%. The issue of the third tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 15 August 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.35%. The issue of the fourth tranche of Medium-term Debentures (Perpetual Medium-term Debentures) in 2019 was completed on 21 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, among which: the type 1 issuance had a size of RMB1.5 billion, par value of RMB100, basic maturity period of three years, with every three interest-accruing years constituting one term, and with an option on the part of the Company (the issuer) to elect, at the end of each term, to extend the bonds of such type for an additional term (three years), or to redeem the bonds of such type in full as they fall due at the end of that term, and with an annual coupon rate of 3.96%; the type 2 issuance had a size of RMB5 million, par value of RMB100, basic maturity period of five years, with every five interest-accruing years constituting one term, and with an option on the part of the Company (the issuer) to elect, at the end of each term, to extend the bonds of such type for an additional term (five years), or to redeem the bonds of such type in full as they fall due at the end of that term, and with an annual coupon rate of 4.28%. - 2 - On 31 October 2018, the Company was approved to publicly issue corporate bonds with a par value of not exceeding RMB15 billion in aggregate within 24 months from that date. The issue of the fourth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 10 June 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB1.2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.80%. The issue of the fifth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 5 August 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB2.3 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of ten years and an annual coupon rate of 4.55%. The issue of the sixth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 19 August 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB800 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of five years and an annual coupon rate of 3.69%. The issue of the seventh tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 16 September 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB1.5 billion, among which: the type 1 issuance had a size of RMB800 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.42%; the type 3 issuance had a size of RMB700 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of ten years and an annual coupon rate of 4.38%. Relevant documents containing the details of the issue of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper and Medium-term Debentures are available on the websites of China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http:// www.shclearing.com). Relevant documents containing the details of the issue of the above corporate bonds are available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/ disclosure/bond/announcement/company/). According to the relevant PRC regulations, the Company is required to publish the quarterly results on the websites of China Money, China Bond (http://www.chinabond. com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House during the term of the above Medium-term Debentures and Super Short-term Commercial Paper, and to publish the interim results and annual results of the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange during the term of the above corporate bonds. The following is the financial information of the Group and the Company for the third quarter ended 31 October 2019, which have been prepared under the PRC GAAP. Relevant financial information are also available at the websites of China Money (http:// www.chinamoney.com.cn), China Bond (http://www.chinabond.com.cn/) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com/). - 3 - 1. THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 30 September 2019 Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited* Currency: RMB Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Current assets: Cash and bank balance 32,754,981,682.35 27,758,136,443.57 27,758,136,443.57 Financial assets held for trading 9,585,477,004.38 8,713,397,099.49 8,713,397,099.49 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial assets Notes receivable 20,931,612,620.27 20,979,748,517.24 20,979,748,517.24 Accounts receivable 52,079,825,854.53 40,835,460,765.11 40,835,460,765.11 Financing receivable Prepayments 16,185,105,871.75 14,313,897,587.66 14,320,920,094.76 Other receivables 9,581,171,853.28 10,371,123,322.76 10,373,052,984.76 Inventories 22,410,543,187.85 19,724,166,188.28 19,724,166,188.28 Contract assets 9,809,505,868.35 8,365,143,201.42 8,365,143,201.42 Assets held-for-sale 11,187,862.86 11,187,862.86 11,187,862.86 Non-current assets due within one year 813,484,398.93 918,753,682.13 918,753,682.13 Other current assets 2,906,608,274.68 3,826,079,726.27 3,827,525,914.53 Total current assets 177,069,504,479.23 155,817,094,396.79 155,827,492,754.15 - 4 - Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Non-current assets: Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables 5,239,580,547.24 4,979,356,441.40 4,979,356,441.40 Long-term equity investments 15,587,199,258.42 13,709,234,240.55 13,709,234,240.55 Investments in other equity instruments 8,262,392.60 7,879,743.20 7,879,743.20 Other non-current financial assets 384,260,571.00 384,260,571.00 Investment properties 930,177,705.85 900,283,494.25 900,283,494.25 Fixed assets 158,179,024,595.69 159,244,873,716.18 159,244,873,716.18 Construction in progress 19,283,980,836.04 13,210,331,795.61 13,371,848,705.49 Productive biological assets Oil and gas assets Right-to-use assets 1,597,478,566.94 1,647,359,063.65 Intangible assets 29,112,852,451.99 28,522,519,709.13 28,522,519,709.13 Development expenses 328,552,489.16 273,046,752.46 273,046,752.46 Goodwill 42,655,071,702.09 43,579,437,590.57 43,579,437,590.57 Long-term deferred expenditures 3,721,662,331.92 3,728,207,423.38 3,775,222,464.08 Deferred income tax assets 6,112,400,890.83 5,911,906,660.65 5,911,906,660.65 Other non-current assets 5,537,169,035.47 5,828,966,877.16 5,839,256,941.28 Total non-current assets 288,293,412,804.24 281,927,664,079.19 280,499,127,030.24 Total assets 465,362,917,283.47 437,744,758,475.98 436,326,619,784.39 Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan - 5 - Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 72,618,170,140.81 63,372,661,509.84 63,372,661,509.84 Held-for-trading financial liabilities 14,205,200.00 52,889.00 52,889.00 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities 11,034,872.77 11,034,872.77 11,034,872.77 Notes payable 16,622,092,557.35 15,261,772,174.89 15,261,772,174.89 Accounts payable 40,908,566,963.61 33,338,386,880.88 33,348,663,154.67 Payment received in advance Contract liabilities 16,326,389,761.45 13,766,051,857.73 13,766,051,857.73 Payroll payable 1,423,079,737.20 2,184,720,377.98 2,184,720,377.98 Taxes payable 5,744,780,507.42 7,034,986,458.80 7,034,986,458.80 Other payables 15,142,215,072.73 13,387,641,552.35 13,392,549,805.75 Liabilities held-for-sale Non-current liabilities due within one year 16,628,363,530.10 29,264,865,750.46 28,951,594,447.37 Other current liabilities 23,418,584,331.26 34,016,936,072.44 34,016,936,072.44 Total current liabilities 208,857,482,674.70 211,639,110,397.14 211,341,023,621.24 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 37,985,213,544.95 34,693,124,546.81 34,693,124,546.81 Debentures payables 53,407,109,597.60 43,118,806,992.22 43,118,806,992.22 Lease liabilities 1,208,142,800.86 1,282,005,915.69 Long-term payables 5,003,490,281.69 5,592,704,033.98 5,754,658,033.98 Long-term employees' remuneration payable 352,691,177.36 339,989,779.12 339,989,779.12 Accrued liabilities 1,163,199,791.14 854,143,499.91 854,143,499.91 Deferred income 1,773,057,382.79 1,697,648,678.84 1,697,648,678.84 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,953,887,014.51 2,090,983,838.40 2,090,983,838.40 Other non-current liabilities 69,715,026.77 80,597,319.81 80,597,319.81 Total non-current liabilities 102,916,506,617.67 89,750,004,604.78 88,629,952,689.09 Total liabilities 311,773,989,292.37 301,389,115,001.92 299,970,976,310.33 - 6 - Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity): Paid-up capital (or share capital) 8,434,770,662.00 8,434,770,662.00 8,434,770,662.00 Other equity instruments 22,158,987,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 Including: Preferential shares Perpetual debentures 22,158,987,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 Capital reserve 13,544,965,402.12 14,012,939,206.21 14,012,939,206.21 Less: Treasury stock Other comprehensive income -168,024,236.26 -291,554,307.21 -291,554,307.21 Including: Currency translation differences -156,068,667.86 -259,601,297.05 -259,601,297.05 Special reserve 504,084,429.43 418,605,210.30 418,605,210.30 Surplus reserve 2,058,203,133.88 2,058,203,133.88 2,058,203,133.88 Undistributed profit 56,526,116,118.44 47,747,539,045.77 47,747,539,045.77 Total owners' equity attributable to the Company 103,059,102,509.61 93,045,579,950.95 93,045,579,950.95 Minority interests 50,529,825,481.49 43,310,063,523.11 43,310,063,523.11 Total owners' equity 153,588,927,991.10 136,355,643,474.06 136,355,643,474.06 Total liabilities and owners' equity 465,362,917,283.47 437,744,758,475.98 436,326,619,784.39 Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan - 7 - CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited* Currency: RMB January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 (restated) I. Total operating revenue 183,143,231,381.46 156,806,359,467.10 Including: Operating revenue 183,143,231,381.46 156,806,359,467.10 II. Total operating costs 158,669,878,746.38 137,712,921,859.51 Including: Operating cost 128,255,300,009.94 108,557,612,965.27 Tax and auxiliary charges 2,132,652,483.41 2,158,818,905.76 Selling expenses 9,511,790,646.95 8,329,528,410.03 Administrative expenses 9,875,321,131.43 9,051,834,792.46 R&D expenses 1,577,768,558.93 1,183,983,116.97 Finance costs 7,317,045,915.72 8,431,143,669.02 Others Add: Other income 1,024,029,645.83 811,981,696.51 Investment income (loss stated with "-") 1,565,194,759.73 1,382,617,893.08 Net gain from exposure hedging (loss stated with "-") Gains on fair value changes (loss stated with "-") 556,407,025.00 -1,230,340,655.59 Impairments loss on assets (loss stated with "-") -1,891,660,738.68 -1,232,721,240.99 Impairments loss on credits (loss stated with "-") -2,248,198,296.17 -1,935,908,427.07 Gains on disposal of assets(loss stated with "-") 24,638,603.12 143,408,636.11 - 8 - January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 (restated) III. Operating profit (loss stated with "-") 23,503,763,633.91 17,032,475,509.64 Add: Non-operating income 555,361,883.98 340,962,253.52 Less: Non-operating expense 2,378,581,797.69 322,180,495.59 IV. Total profit (total loss stated with "-") 21,680,543,720.20 17,051,257,267.57 Less: Income tax expense 6,300,394,589.85 4,942,036,903.29 V. Net profit (net loss stated with "-") 15,380,149,130.35 12,109,220,364.28 Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company 10,428,172,287.83 7,659,727,827.47 Minority interests 4,951,976,842.52 4,449,492,536.81 Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan - 9 - CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited* Currency: RMB January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 (restated) Cash flow from operating activities: Cash received from product sales and rendering services 179,095,554,485.16 160,265,646,483.65 Refund of taxes and levies received 1,806,036,707.20 1,681,260,223.26 Cash received relating to other operating activities 7,274,681,431.17 5,660,678,085.45 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 188,176,272,623.53 167,607,584,792.36 Cash paid for purchase of goods and receipt of services 114,699,742,996.29 103,276,191,533.90 Cash paid to and paid for employees 13,831,408,903.87 12,237,844,181.59 Taxes and auxiliary charges paid 17,398,298,036.44 15,793,656,871.47 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 11,890,582,300.11 9,065,386,585.47 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 157,820,032,236.71 140,373,079,172.43 Net cash flows from operating activities 30,356,240,386.82 27,234,505,619.93 - 10 - January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 (restated) II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 14,883,592,421.73 9,537,383,508.11 Cash received from returns on investments 658,442,617.00 574,819,092.66 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 1,096,616,285.88 393,466,825.83 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities 8,540,797.69 Cash received relating to other investing activities 36,109,870.58 200,000,000.00 Sub-total of cash inflows from investment activities 16,674,761,195.19 10,714,210,224.29 Cash paid for acquiring fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 13,440,659,658.56 9,553,591,460.86 Cash paid for investment 15,801,256,599.58 9,731,530,393.71 Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other operating entities 143,034,977.74 144,894,843.50 Cash paid relating to other investment activities 825,111,940.84 574,704,082.34 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 30,210,063,176.72 20,004,720,780.41 Net cash flows from investing activities -13,535,301,981.53 -9,290,510,556.12 - 11 - January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 (restated) III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from investments 5,528,113,400.00 3,846,780,800.00 Cash received from borrowings 142,270,788,207.87 156,801,677,261.37 Cash received relating to other financing activities 1,135,131,265.74 1,088,392,899.65 Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 148,934,032,873.61 161,736,850,961.02 Cash paid for repayments of liabilities 137,009,158,059.91 152,341,218,491.83 Cash paid for dividend, profit distribution or interest repayment 21,026,512,764.01 10,833,589,129.83 Cash paid relating to other financing activities 8,998,246,927.58 13,507,588,317.72 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 167,033,917,751.50 176,682,395,939.38 Net cash flows from financing activities -18,099,884,877.89 -14,945,544,978.36 IV. Effect of foreign exchange rates under changes on cash and cash equivalents 114,224,139.52 88,464,109.32 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -1,164,722,333.08 3,086,914,194.77 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 20,911,727,594.31 23,374,543,634.43 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 19,747,005,261.23 26,461,457,829.20 Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan - 12 - 2. FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY BALANCE SHEET As at 30 September 2019 Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited* Currency: RMB Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Cash and bank balance 1,243,237,203.14 2,225,227,617.09 2,225,227,617.09 Financial assets held for trading 2,000,715.34 2,059,867,820.47 2,059,867,820.47 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial assets Notes receivable Accounts receivable Financing Receivable Prepayments 7,705,250.00 Other receivables 73,974,216,726.13 69,853,009,305.79 69,853,009,305.79 Inventories Contract assets Assets held-for-sale Non-current assets due within one year Other current assets 183,474.43 183,474.43 Total current assets 75,227,159,894.61 74,138,288,217.78 74,138,288,217.78 - 13 - Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Non-current assets: Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables 535,130,000.00 535,130,000.00 Long-term equity investments 55,947,928,629.95 53,058,682,454.68 53,058,682,454.68 Investments in other equity instruments Other non-current financial assets Investment properties Fixed assets 1,166,826,031.73 1,204,256,759.90 1,204,256,759.90 Construction in progress Productive biological assets Oil and gas assets Intangible assets 1,511,010.37 2,662,178.72 2,662,178.72 Development expenses Goodwill Long-term deferred expenditures Deferred income tax assets Other non-current assets 220,000.00 220,000.00 Total non-current assets 57,116,265,672.05 54,800,951,393.30 54,800,951,393.30 Total assets 132,343,425,566.66 128,939,239,611.08 128,939,239,611.08 Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan - 14 - Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 11,390,000,000.00 8,500,000,000.00 8,500,000,000.00 Held-for-trading financial liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities Notes payable Accounts payable 481,132.07 481,132.07 481,132.07 Payment received in advance Contract liabilities Payroll payable 5,372,880.76 9,411,100.90 9,411,100.90 Taxes payable 495,086.26 17,465,666.77 17,465,666.77 Other payables 2,202,209,903.68 4,230,038,033.74 4,230,038,033.74 Liabilities held-for-sale Non-current liabilities due within one year 3,509,669,951.78 11,191,375,021.54 11,191,375,021.54 Other current liabilities 5,158,670,893.90 11,963,637,728.98 11,963,637,728.98 Total current liabilities 22,266,899,848.45 35,912,408,684.00 35,912,408,684.00 - 15 - Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 8,752,200,000.00 6,871,600,000.00 6,871,600,000.00 Debentures payable 39,806,695,035.47 31,831,224,933.04 31,831,224,933.04 Lease liabilities Long-term payables Long-term employees' remuneration payable 25,753,868.37 27,833,000.00 27,833,000.00 Accrued liabilities Deferred income Deferred income tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities 48,584,648,903.84 38,730,657,933.04 38,730,657,933.04 Total liabilities 70,851,548,752.29 74,643,066,617.04 74,643,066,617.04 - 16 - Item 30 September 2019 1 January 2019 31 December 2018 Owners' equity: (or shareholders' equity): Paid-up capital (share capital) 8,434,770,662.00 8,434,770,662.00 8,434,770,662.00 Other equity instruments 22,158,987,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 Including: Preference shares Perpetual debentures 22,158,987,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 20,665,077,000.00 Capital reserve 17,149,169,608.17 17,147,891,549.39 17,147,891,549.39 Less: Treasury stock Other comprehensive income -25,628,515.60 -56,068,602.67 -56,068,602.67 Including: Currency translation differences Special reserve Surplus reserve 1,681,991,814.71 1,681,991,814.71 1,681,991,814.71 Undistributed profit 12,092,586,245.09 6,422,510,570.61 6,422,510,570.61 Total owners' equity attributable to the Company 61,491,876,814.37 54,296,172,994.04 54,296,172,994.04 Minority interests Total owners' equity 61,491,876,814.37 54,296,172,994.04 54,296,172,994.04 Total liabilities and owners' equity 132,343,425,566.66 128,939,239,611.08 128,939,239,611.08 Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan - 17 - INCOME STATEMENT OF THE COMPANY For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited* Currency: RMB January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 I. Total operating revenue 95,379,080.84 45,074,722.52 Including: Operating revenue 95,379,080.84 45,074,722.52 II. Total operating costs 237,225,545.06 404,106,920.44 Including: Operating cost Tax and auxiliary charges 13,012,547.11 9,006,503.66 Selling expenses Administrative expenses 201,060,442.41 146,474,149.68 R&D expenses Finance costs 23,152,555.54 248,626,267.10 Others Add: Other income 7,371,998,590.60 2,513,377,073.09 Investment income (loss stated with "-") Net gain from exposure hedging (loss stated with "-") 111,886,432.74 -180,904,686.66 Gains on fair value changes (loss stated with "-") Impairments loss on assets (loss stated with "-") Impairments loss on credits (loss stated with "-") -468,214.59 Gains on disposal of assets (loss stated with "-") - 18 - January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 III. Operating profit (loss stated with "-") 7,341,570,344.53 1,973,440,188.51 Add: Non-operating income 798,859.02 Less: Non-operating expense 23,309,454.89 15,793,430.49 IV. Total profit (total loss stated with "-") 7,318,260,889.64 1,958,445,617.04 Less: Income tax expense -384,488,540.19 V. Net profit (net loss stated with "-") 7,318,260,889.64 2,342,934,157.23 Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company 7,318,260,889.64 2,342,934,157.23 Minority interests Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan - 19 - CASH FLOW STATEMENT For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited* Currency: RMB January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 Cash flow from operating activities: Cash received from product sales and rendering services 75,267,280.66 Refund of taxes and levies received 785,959.02 Cash received relating to other operating activities 11,391,002,750.69 5,082,161,822.00 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 11,466,270,031.35 5,082,947,781.02 Cash paid for purchase of goods and receipt of services Cash paid to and paid for employees 129,614,515.88 52,760,602.28 Taxes and auxiliary charges paid 113,377,894.26 71,543,275.80 Cash paid relating to other operating activities 16,386,555,520.67 10,694,520,787.01 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 16,629,547,930.81 10,818,824,665.09 Net cash flows from operating activities -5,163,277,899.46 -5,735,876,884.07 - 20 - January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 II. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 118,000,000.00 Cash received from returns on investments 7,037,180,676.21 1,778,748,304.29 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 2,400.00 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities Cash received relating to other investing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from investment activities 7,155,183,076.21 1,778,748,304.29 Cash paid for acquisition and construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 2,834,894.07 881,616.14 Cash paid for investment 1,994,753,920.88 3,003,870,018.76 Net cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries and other operating entities Cash paid relating to other investment activities Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 1,997,588,814.95 3,004,751,634.90 Net cash flows from investing activities 5,157,594,261.26 -1,226,003,330.61 - 21 - January to January to Item September 2019 September 2018 III. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from investments 1,500,000,000.00 2,549,750,000.00 Cash received from borrowings 38,790,000,000.00 53,530,000,000.00 Cash received relating to other financing activities 55,886,130.16 Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 40,290,000,000.00 56,135,636,130.16 Cash paid for repayments of liabilities 37,225,610,000.00 45,777,000,000.00 Cash paid for dividend, profit distribution or interest repayment 3,956,239,846.81 3,154,062,162.78 Cash paid relating to other financing activities 84,452,942.09 66,401,203.03 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 41,266,302,788.90 48,997,463,365.81 Net cash flows from financing activities -976,302,788.90 7,138,172,764.35 IV. Effect of foreign exchange rates under changes on cash and cash equivalents -3,986.85 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -981,990,413.95 176,292,549.67 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,025,227,617.09 896,037,200.32 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,043,237,203.14 1,072,329,749.99 Head of the Accounting Legal Representative: Chief Accountant: Department: Cao Jianglin Chen Xuean Pei Hongyan This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The financial information in this announcement is prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and has not been audited. The shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. - 22 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following terms shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: "Company" China National Building Material Company Limited* ( 中 國 建 材 股 份 有 限 公 司), a joint stock limited company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, the H shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "PRC" the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the purpose of this announcement only, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special Administrative Region, and Taiwan "PRC GAAP" the relevant accounting principles and financial regulations as promulgated in the PRC "RMB" Renminbi yuan, the lawful currency of the PRC. By order of the Board China National Building Material Company Limited* Yu Kaijun Secretary to the Board Beijing, the PRC 31 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Xu Weibing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Qian Fengsheng and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non-executive directors. For identification only - 23 - Attachments Original document

