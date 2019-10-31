Log in
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY

(3323)
China National Building Material : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019

0
10/31/2019 | 08:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 4 June 2019, 6 June 2019, 11 June 2019, 31 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 6 August 2019, 14 August 2019, 16 August 2019, 20 August 2019, 26 August 2019, 28 August 2019, 4 September 2019, 10 September 2019, 12 September 2019 and 17 September 2019, and the circular of the Company dated 25 April 2018 and 3 April 2019.

On 19 April 2018, the Company carried out Unified Registration of Debt Financing Instruments (DFI) (including Super Short-term Commercial Paper, Short-term Commercial Paper, Medium-term Debentures and Perpetual Medium-term Debentures) in the China inter-bank bond market, which were issuable in different types and separate tranches. Since the announcement of the first quarterly report of 2019 of the Company dated 29 April 2019 and up to the date of this announcement, three tranches of Super Short-term Commercial Paper and four tranches of Medium-term Debentures have been issued by the Company.

- 1 -

The issue of the third tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 7 May 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 200 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.70%. The issue of the fourth tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 14 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1.5 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 78 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.10%. The issue of the fifth tranche of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper in 2019 was completed on 16 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of 248 days and an annual coupon rate of 2.40%.

The issue of the first tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 30 April 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.65%. The issue of the second tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 8 July 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.70%. The issue of the third tranche of Medium-term Debentures in 2019 was completed on 15 August 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB1 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.35%. The issue of the fourth tranche of Medium-term Debentures (Perpetual Medium-term Debentures) in 2019 was completed on 21 October 2019, with an aggregate principal amount of RMB2 billion, among which: the type 1 issuance had a size of RMB1.5 billion, par value of RMB100, basic maturity period of three years, with every three interest-accruing years constituting one term, and with an option on the part of the Company (the issuer) to elect, at the end of each term, to extend the bonds of such type for an additional term (three years), or to redeem the bonds of such type in full as they fall due at the end of that term, and with an annual coupon rate of 3.96%; the type 2 issuance had a size of RMB5 million, par value of RMB100, basic maturity period of five years, with every five interest-accruing years constituting one term, and with an option on the part of the Company (the issuer) to elect, at the end of each term, to extend the bonds of such type for an additional term (five years), or to redeem the bonds of such type in full as they fall due at the end of that term, and with an annual coupon rate of 4.28%.

- 2 -

On 31 October 2018, the Company was approved to publicly issue corporate bonds with a par value of not exceeding RMB15 billion in aggregate within 24 months from that date. The issue of the fourth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 10 June 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB1.2 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.80%. The issue of the fifth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 5 August 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB2.3 billion, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of ten years and an annual coupon rate of 4.55%. The issue of the sixth tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 19 August 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB800 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of five years and an annual coupon rate of 3.69%. The issue of the seventh tranche of the corporate bonds in 2019 was completed on 16 September 2019, with an actual size of issuance of RMB1.5 billion, among which: the type 1 issuance had a size of RMB800 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of three years and an annual coupon rate of 3.42%; the type 3 issuance had a size of RMB700 million, par value of RMB100, a maturity period of ten years and an annual coupon rate of 4.38%.

Relevant documents containing the details of the issue of the Super Short-term Commercial Paper and Medium-term Debentures are available on the websites of China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (http:// www.shclearing.com).

Relevant documents containing the details of the issue of the above corporate bonds are available on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/ disclosure/bond/announcement/company/).

According to the relevant PRC regulations, the Company is required to publish the quarterly results on the websites of China Money, China Bond (http://www.chinabond. com.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House during the term of the above Medium-term Debentures and Super Short-term Commercial Paper, and to publish the interim results and annual results of the Company on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange during the term of the above corporate bonds.

The following is the financial information of the Group and the Company for the third quarter ended 31 October 2019, which have been prepared under the PRC GAAP. Relevant financial information are also available at the websites of China Money (http:// www.chinamoney.com.cn), China Bond (http://www.chinabond.com.cn/) and Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com/).

- 3 -

1. THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 September 2019

Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*

Currency: RMB

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Current assets:

Cash and bank balance

32,754,981,682.35

27,758,136,443.57

27,758,136,443.57

Financial assets held for trading

9,585,477,004.38

8,713,397,099.49

8,713,397,099.49

Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

Derivative financial assets

Notes receivable

20,931,612,620.27

20,979,748,517.24

20,979,748,517.24

Accounts receivable

52,079,825,854.53

40,835,460,765.11

40,835,460,765.11

Financing receivable

Prepayments

16,185,105,871.75

14,313,897,587.66

14,320,920,094.76

Other receivables

9,581,171,853.28

10,371,123,322.76

10,373,052,984.76

Inventories

22,410,543,187.85

19,724,166,188.28

19,724,166,188.28

Contract assets

9,809,505,868.35

8,365,143,201.42

8,365,143,201.42

Assets held-for-sale

11,187,862.86

11,187,862.86

11,187,862.86

Non-current assets due within

one year

813,484,398.93

918,753,682.13

918,753,682.13

Other current assets

2,906,608,274.68

3,826,079,726.27

3,827,525,914.53

Total current assets

177,069,504,479.23

155,817,094,396.79

155,827,492,754.15

- 4 -

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Non-current assets:

Debt investments

Available-for-sale financial

assets

Other debt investments

Held-to-maturity investments

Long-term receivables

5,239,580,547.24

4,979,356,441.40

4,979,356,441.40

Long-term equity investments

15,587,199,258.42

13,709,234,240.55

13,709,234,240.55

Investments in other equity

instruments

8,262,392.60

7,879,743.20

7,879,743.20

Other non-current financial assets

384,260,571.00

384,260,571.00

Investment properties

930,177,705.85

900,283,494.25

900,283,494.25

Fixed assets

158,179,024,595.69

159,244,873,716.18

159,244,873,716.18

Construction in progress

19,283,980,836.04

13,210,331,795.61

13,371,848,705.49

Productive biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Right-to-use assets

1,597,478,566.94

1,647,359,063.65

Intangible assets

29,112,852,451.99

28,522,519,709.13

28,522,519,709.13

Development expenses

328,552,489.16

273,046,752.46

273,046,752.46

Goodwill

42,655,071,702.09

43,579,437,590.57

43,579,437,590.57

Long-term deferred expenditures

3,721,662,331.92

3,728,207,423.38

3,775,222,464.08

Deferred income tax assets

6,112,400,890.83

5,911,906,660.65

5,911,906,660.65

Other non-current assets

5,537,169,035.47

5,828,966,877.16

5,839,256,941.28

Total non-current assets

288,293,412,804.24

281,927,664,079.19

280,499,127,030.24

Total assets

465,362,917,283.47

437,744,758,475.98

436,326,619,784.39

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

- 5 -

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

72,618,170,140.81

63,372,661,509.84

63,372,661,509.84

Held-for-trading financial

liabilities

14,205,200.00

52,889.00

52,889.00

Financial liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss

Derivative financial liabilities

11,034,872.77

11,034,872.77

11,034,872.77

Notes payable

16,622,092,557.35

15,261,772,174.89

15,261,772,174.89

Accounts payable

40,908,566,963.61

33,338,386,880.88

33,348,663,154.67

Payment received in advance

Contract liabilities

16,326,389,761.45

13,766,051,857.73

13,766,051,857.73

Payroll payable

1,423,079,737.20

2,184,720,377.98

2,184,720,377.98

Taxes payable

5,744,780,507.42

7,034,986,458.80

7,034,986,458.80

Other payables

15,142,215,072.73

13,387,641,552.35

13,392,549,805.75

Liabilities held-for-sale

Non-current liabilities due within

one year

16,628,363,530.10

29,264,865,750.46

28,951,594,447.37

Other current liabilities

23,418,584,331.26

34,016,936,072.44

34,016,936,072.44

Total current liabilities

208,857,482,674.70

211,639,110,397.14

211,341,023,621.24

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

37,985,213,544.95

34,693,124,546.81

34,693,124,546.81

Debentures payables

53,407,109,597.60

43,118,806,992.22

43,118,806,992.22

Lease liabilities

1,208,142,800.86

1,282,005,915.69

Long-term payables

5,003,490,281.69

5,592,704,033.98

5,754,658,033.98

Long-term employees'

remuneration payable

352,691,177.36

339,989,779.12

339,989,779.12

Accrued liabilities

1,163,199,791.14

854,143,499.91

854,143,499.91

Deferred income

1,773,057,382.79

1,697,648,678.84

1,697,648,678.84

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,953,887,014.51

2,090,983,838.40

2,090,983,838.40

Other non-current liabilities

69,715,026.77

80,597,319.81

80,597,319.81

Total non-current liabilities

102,916,506,617.67

89,750,004,604.78

88,629,952,689.09

Total liabilities

311,773,989,292.37

301,389,115,001.92

299,970,976,310.33

- 6 -

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Owners' equity (or shareholders'

equity):

Paid-up capital (or share capital)

8,434,770,662.00

8,434,770,662.00

8,434,770,662.00

Other equity instruments

22,158,987,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

Including: Preferential shares

Perpetual debentures

22,158,987,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

Capital reserve

13,544,965,402.12

14,012,939,206.21

14,012,939,206.21

Less: Treasury stock

Other comprehensive income

-168,024,236.26

-291,554,307.21

-291,554,307.21

Including: Currency translation

differences

-156,068,667.86

-259,601,297.05

-259,601,297.05

Special reserve

504,084,429.43

418,605,210.30

418,605,210.30

Surplus reserve

2,058,203,133.88

2,058,203,133.88

2,058,203,133.88

Undistributed profit

56,526,116,118.44

47,747,539,045.77

47,747,539,045.77

Total owners' equity attributable

to the Company

103,059,102,509.61

93,045,579,950.95

93,045,579,950.95

Minority interests

50,529,825,481.49

43,310,063,523.11

43,310,063,523.11

Total owners' equity

153,588,927,991.10

136,355,643,474.06

136,355,643,474.06

Total liabilities and owners'

equity

465,362,917,283.47

437,744,758,475.98

436,326,619,784.39

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

- 7 -

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*

Currency: RMB

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

(restated)

I.

Total operating revenue

183,143,231,381.46

156,806,359,467.10

Including: Operating revenue

183,143,231,381.46

156,806,359,467.10

II.

Total operating costs

158,669,878,746.38

137,712,921,859.51

Including: Operating cost

128,255,300,009.94

108,557,612,965.27

Tax and auxiliary charges

2,132,652,483.41

2,158,818,905.76

Selling expenses

9,511,790,646.95

8,329,528,410.03

Administrative expenses

9,875,321,131.43

9,051,834,792.46

R&D expenses

1,577,768,558.93

1,183,983,116.97

Finance costs

7,317,045,915.72

8,431,143,669.02

Others

Add:

Other income

1,024,029,645.83

811,981,696.51

Investment income

(loss stated with "-")

1,565,194,759.73

1,382,617,893.08

Net gain from exposure

hedging (loss stated

with "-")

Gains on fair value changes

(loss stated with "-")

556,407,025.00

-1,230,340,655.59

Impairments loss on assets

(loss stated with "-")

-1,891,660,738.68

-1,232,721,240.99

Impairments loss on credits

(loss stated with "-")

-2,248,198,296.17

-1,935,908,427.07

Gains on disposal of

assets(loss stated

with "-")

24,638,603.12

143,408,636.11

- 8 -

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

(restated)

III. Operating profit (loss stated with "-")

23,503,763,633.91

17,032,475,509.64

Add: Non-operating income

555,361,883.98

340,962,253.52

Less: Non-operating expense

2,378,581,797.69

322,180,495.59

IV. Total profit (total loss stated with "-")

21,680,543,720.20

17,051,257,267.57

Less: Income tax expense

6,300,394,589.85

4,942,036,903.29

V. Net profit (net loss stated with "-")

15,380,149,130.35

12,109,220,364.28

Net profit attributable to the owners

of the Company

10,428,172,287.83

7,659,727,827.47

Minority interests

4,951,976,842.52

4,449,492,536.81

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

- 9 -

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*

Currency: RMB

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

(restated)

  1. Cash flow from operating activities: Cash received from product sales and

rendering services

179,095,554,485.16

160,265,646,483.65

Refund of taxes and levies received

1,806,036,707.20

1,681,260,223.26

Cash received relating to other

operating activities

7,274,681,431.17

5,660,678,085.45

Sub-total of cash inflows from

operating activities

188,176,272,623.53

167,607,584,792.36

Cash paid for purchase of goods and

receipt of services

114,699,742,996.29

103,276,191,533.90

Cash paid to and paid for employees

13,831,408,903.87

12,237,844,181.59

Taxes and auxiliary charges paid

17,398,298,036.44

15,793,656,871.47

Cash paid relating to other operating

activities

11,890,582,300.11

9,065,386,585.47

Sub-total of cash outflow from

operating activities

157,820,032,236.71

140,373,079,172.43

Net cash flows from operating

activities

30,356,240,386.82

27,234,505,619.93

- 10 -

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

(restated)

II. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of

investments

14,883,592,421.73

9,537,383,508.11

Cash received from returns on

investments

658,442,617.00

574,819,092.66

Net cash received from disposal of

fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

1,096,616,285.88

393,466,825.83

Net cash received from disposal of

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

8,540,797.69

Cash received relating to other

investing activities

36,109,870.58

200,000,000.00

Sub-total of cash inflows from

investment activities

16,674,761,195.19

10,714,210,224.29

Cash paid for acquiring fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term

assets

13,440,659,658.56

9,553,591,460.86

Cash paid for investment

15,801,256,599.58

9,731,530,393.71

Net cash paid for acquisition of

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

143,034,977.74

144,894,843.50

Cash paid relating to other investment

activities

825,111,940.84

574,704,082.34

Sub-total of cash outflows from

investing activities

30,210,063,176.72

20,004,720,780.41

Net cash flows from investing

activities

-13,535,301,981.53

-9,290,510,556.12

- 11 -

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

(restated)

III. Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from investments

5,528,113,400.00

3,846,780,800.00

Cash received from borrowings

142,270,788,207.87

156,801,677,261.37

Cash received relating to other

financing activities

1,135,131,265.74

1,088,392,899.65

Sub-total of cash inflow from

financing activities

148,934,032,873.61

161,736,850,961.02

Cash paid for repayments of liabilities

137,009,158,059.91

152,341,218,491.83

Cash paid for dividend, profit

distribution or interest repayment

21,026,512,764.01

10,833,589,129.83

Cash paid relating to other financing

activities

8,998,246,927.58

13,507,588,317.72

Sub-total of cash outflow from

financing activities

167,033,917,751.50

176,682,395,939.38

Net cash flows from financing

activities

-18,099,884,877.89

-14,945,544,978.36

IV. Effect of foreign exchange rates

under changes on cash and cash

equivalents

114,224,139.52

88,464,109.32

V. Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents

-1,164,722,333.08

3,086,914,194.77

Add: Balance of cash and cash

equivalents at the beginning of

the period

20,911,727,594.31

23,374,543,634.43

VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period

19,747,005,261.23

26,461,457,829.20

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

- 12 -

2. FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY

BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 September 2019

Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*

Currency: RMB

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Cash and bank balance

1,243,237,203.14

2,225,227,617.09

2,225,227,617.09

Financial assets held for trading

2,000,715.34

2,059,867,820.47

2,059,867,820.47

Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

Derivative financial assets

Notes receivable

Accounts receivable

Financing Receivable

Prepayments

7,705,250.00

Other receivables

73,974,216,726.13

69,853,009,305.79

69,853,009,305.79

Inventories

Contract assets

Assets held-for-sale

Non-current assets due within

one year

Other current assets

183,474.43

183,474.43

Total current assets

75,227,159,894.61

74,138,288,217.78

74,138,288,217.78

- 13 -

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Non-current assets:

Debt investments

Available-for-sale financial

assets

Other debt investments

Held-to-maturity investments

Long-term receivables

535,130,000.00

535,130,000.00

Long-term equity investments

55,947,928,629.95

53,058,682,454.68

53,058,682,454.68

Investments in other equity

instruments

Other non-current financial assets

Investment properties

Fixed assets

1,166,826,031.73

1,204,256,759.90

1,204,256,759.90

Construction in progress

Productive biological assets

Oil and gas assets

Intangible assets

1,511,010.37

2,662,178.72

2,662,178.72

Development expenses

Goodwill

Long-term deferred expenditures

Deferred income tax assets

Other non-current assets

220,000.00

220,000.00

Total non-current assets

57,116,265,672.05

54,800,951,393.30

54,800,951,393.30

Total assets

132,343,425,566.66

128,939,239,611.08

128,939,239,611.08

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

- 14 -

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

11,390,000,000.00

8,500,000,000.00

8,500,000,000.00

Held-for-trading financial

liabilities

Financial liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss

Derivative financial liabilities

Notes payable

Accounts payable

481,132.07

481,132.07

481,132.07

Payment received in advance

Contract liabilities

Payroll payable

5,372,880.76

9,411,100.90

9,411,100.90

Taxes payable

495,086.26

17,465,666.77

17,465,666.77

Other payables

2,202,209,903.68

4,230,038,033.74

4,230,038,033.74

Liabilities held-for-sale

Non-current liabilities due within

one year

3,509,669,951.78

11,191,375,021.54

11,191,375,021.54

Other current liabilities

5,158,670,893.90

11,963,637,728.98

11,963,637,728.98

Total current liabilities

22,266,899,848.45

35,912,408,684.00

35,912,408,684.00

- 15 -

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

8,752,200,000.00

6,871,600,000.00

6,871,600,000.00

Debentures payable

39,806,695,035.47

31,831,224,933.04

31,831,224,933.04

Lease liabilities

Long-term payables

Long-term employees'

remuneration payable

25,753,868.37

27,833,000.00

27,833,000.00

Accrued liabilities

Deferred income

Deferred income tax liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

Total non-current liabilities

48,584,648,903.84

38,730,657,933.04

38,730,657,933.04

Total liabilities

70,851,548,752.29

74,643,066,617.04

74,643,066,617.04

- 16 -

Item

30 September 2019

1 January 2019

31 December 2018

Owners' equity: (or shareholders'

equity):

Paid-up capital (share capital)

8,434,770,662.00

8,434,770,662.00

8,434,770,662.00

Other equity instruments

22,158,987,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

Including: Preference shares

Perpetual debentures

22,158,987,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

20,665,077,000.00

Capital reserve

17,149,169,608.17

17,147,891,549.39

17,147,891,549.39

Less: Treasury stock

Other comprehensive income

-25,628,515.60

-56,068,602.67

-56,068,602.67

Including: Currency translation

differences

Special reserve

Surplus reserve

1,681,991,814.71

1,681,991,814.71

1,681,991,814.71

Undistributed profit

12,092,586,245.09

6,422,510,570.61

6,422,510,570.61

Total owners' equity

attributable to the Company

61,491,876,814.37

54,296,172,994.04

54,296,172,994.04

Minority interests

Total owners' equity

61,491,876,814.37

54,296,172,994.04

54,296,172,994.04

Total liabilities and owners'

equity

132,343,425,566.66

128,939,239,611.08

128,939,239,611.08

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

- 17 -

INCOME STATEMENT OF THE COMPANY

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*

Currency: RMB

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

I.

Total operating revenue

95,379,080.84

45,074,722.52

Including: Operating revenue

95,379,080.84

45,074,722.52

II.

Total operating costs

237,225,545.06

404,106,920.44

Including: Operating cost

Tax and auxiliary charges

13,012,547.11

9,006,503.66

Selling expenses

Administrative expenses

201,060,442.41

146,474,149.68

R&D expenses

Finance costs

23,152,555.54

248,626,267.10

Others

Add:

Other income

7,371,998,590.60

2,513,377,073.09

Investment income (loss

stated with "-")

Net gain from exposure

hedging (loss stated with

"-")

111,886,432.74

-180,904,686.66

Gains on fair value changes

(loss stated with "-")

Impairments loss on assets

(loss stated with "-")

Impairments loss on credits

(loss stated with "-")

-468,214.59

Gains on disposal of assets

(loss stated with "-")

- 18 -

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

III. Operating profit (loss stated with "-")

7,341,570,344.53

1,973,440,188.51

Add: Non-operating income

798,859.02

Less: Non-operating expense

23,309,454.89

15,793,430.49

IV. Total profit (total loss stated with "-")

7,318,260,889.64

1,958,445,617.04

Less: Income tax expense

-384,488,540.19

V. Net profit (net loss stated with "-")

7,318,260,889.64

2,342,934,157.23

Net profit attributable to the

owners of the Company

7,318,260,889.64

2,342,934,157.23

Minority interests

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

- 19 -

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Prepared by: China National Building Material Company Limited*

Currency: RMB

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

  1. Cash flow from operating activities: Cash received from product sales and

rendering services

75,267,280.66

Refund of taxes and levies received

785,959.02

Cash received relating to other

operating activities

11,391,002,750.69

5,082,161,822.00

Sub-total of cash inflows from

operating activities

11,466,270,031.35

5,082,947,781.02

Cash paid for purchase of goods and

receipt of services

Cash paid to and paid for employees

129,614,515.88

52,760,602.28

Taxes and auxiliary charges paid

113,377,894.26

71,543,275.80

Cash paid relating to other operating

activities

16,386,555,520.67

10,694,520,787.01

Sub-total of cash outflow from

operating activities

16,629,547,930.81

10,818,824,665.09

Net cash flows from operating

activities

-5,163,277,899.46

-5,735,876,884.07

- 20 -

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

II. Cash flows from investing activities:

Cash received from disposal of

investments

118,000,000.00

Cash received from returns on

investments

7,037,180,676.21

1,778,748,304.29

Net cash received from disposal of

fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

2,400.00

Net cash received from disposal of

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

Cash received relating to other

investing activities

Sub-total of cash inflows from

investment activities

7,155,183,076.21

1,778,748,304.29

Cash paid for acquisition and

construction of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-term

assets

2,834,894.07

881,616.14

Cash paid for investment

1,994,753,920.88

3,003,870,018.76

Net cash paid for acquisition of

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

Cash paid relating to other investment

activities

Sub-total of cash outflows from

investing activities

1,997,588,814.95

3,004,751,634.90

Net cash flows from investing

activities

5,157,594,261.26

-1,226,003,330.61

- 21 -

January to

January to

Item

September 2019

September 2018

III. Cash flows from financing activities:

Cash received from investments

1,500,000,000.00

2,549,750,000.00

Cash received from borrowings

38,790,000,000.00

53,530,000,000.00

Cash received relating to other

financing activities

55,886,130.16

Sub-total of cash inflow from

financing activities

40,290,000,000.00

56,135,636,130.16

Cash paid for repayments of liabilities

37,225,610,000.00

45,777,000,000.00

Cash paid for dividend, profit

distribution or interest repayment

3,956,239,846.81

3,154,062,162.78

Cash paid relating to other financing

activities

84,452,942.09

66,401,203.03

Sub-total of cash outflow from

financing activities

41,266,302,788.90

48,997,463,365.81

Net cash flows from financing

activities

-976,302,788.90

7,138,172,764.35

IV. Effect of foreign exchange rates

under changes on cash and cash

equivalents

-3,986.85

V. Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents

-981,990,413.95

176,292,549.67

Add: Balance of cash and cash

equivalents at the beginning

of the period

2,025,227,617.09

896,037,200.32

VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period

1,043,237,203.14

1,072,329,749.99

Head of the Accounting

Legal Representative:

Chief Accountant:

Department:

Cao Jianglin

Chen Xuean

Pei Hongyan

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The financial information in this announcement is prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP and has not been audited. The shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

- 22 -

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following terms shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

"Company"

China National Building Material Company Limited*

( 中 國 建 材 股 份 有 限 公 司), a joint stock limited

company incorporated under the laws of the PRC, the

H shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, excluding, for the

purpose of this announcement only, the Hong Kong

Special Administrative Region, the Macau Special

Administrative Region, and Taiwan

"PRC GAAP"

the relevant accounting principles and financial

regulations as promulgated in the PRC

"RMB"

Renminbi yuan, the lawful currency of the PRC.

By order of the Board

China National Building Material Company Limited*

Yu Kaijun

Secretary to the Board

Beijing, the PRC

31 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Xu Weibing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Qian Fengsheng and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification only

- 23 -

