China New Borun : FORM 25-NSE

Form 25-NSE - Notification filed by national security exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities:
SEC Accession No. 0000876661-19-000718
Filing Date
2019-07-03
Accepted
2019-07-03 13:44:52
Documents
2
Effectiveness Date
2019-07-03
Mailing Address 11 WALL STREETNEW YORK NY 10005
Business Address 11 WALL STREETNEW YORK NY 10005 212-656-2060
Mailing Address BOHAI INDUSTRIAL PARKYANGKOU TOWNSHOUGUANG, SHANDONG F4 262715
Business Address BOHAI INDUSTRIAL PARKYANGKOU TOWNSHOUGUANG, SHANDONG F4 262715 86 536 545 1199
CHINA NEW BORUN Corp (Subject) CIK: 0001490366 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: E9 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 25-NSE | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-34754 | Film No.: 19941094
SIC: 2082 Malt Beverages
Assistant Director 9
Disclaimer
