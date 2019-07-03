Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  China New Borun Corp    BORN

CHINA NEW BORUN CORP

(BORN)
No quotes available
-- USD   0.00%
02:18pCHINA NEW BORUN : Form 25-nse
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China New Borun : FORM 25-NSE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:18pm EDT
Form 25-NSE - Notification filed by national security exchange to report the removal from listing and registration of matured, redeemed or retired securities:
SEC Accession No. 0000876661-19-000718
Filing Date
2019-07-03
Accepted
2019-07-03 13:44:52
Documents
2
Effectiveness Date
2019-07-03

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 primary_doc.html 25-NSE
1 primary_doc.xml 25-NSE 1119
2 ruleprovisionnotice.htm EX-99.25 2107
Complete submission text file 0000876661-19-000718.txt 5014
Mailing Address 11 WALL STREETNEW YORK NY 10005
Business Address 11 WALL STREETNEW YORK NY 10005 212-656-2060
NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE LLC (Filed by) CIK: 0000876661 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: NY
Type: 25-NSE

Mailing Address BOHAI INDUSTRIAL PARKYANGKOU TOWNSHOUGUANG, SHANDONG F4 262715
Business Address BOHAI INDUSTRIAL PARKYANGKOU TOWNSHOUGUANG, SHANDONG F4 262715 86 536 545 1199
CHINA NEW BORUN Corp (Subject) CIK: 0001490366 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: E9 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 25-NSE | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-34754 | Film No.: 19941094
SIC: 2082 Malt Beverages
Assistant Director 9

Disclaimer

China New Borun Corporation published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA NEW BORUN CORP
02:18pCHINA NEW BORUN : Form 25-nse
PU
More news
Chart CHINA NEW BORUN CORP
Duration : Period :
China New Borun Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Miao Wang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xiu Song Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jijuan Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Qi Chief Technology Officer
Bin Bin Jiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA NEW BORUN CORP0.00%4
DIAGEO22.75%102 487
PERNOD RICARD12.63%48 168
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION18.01%26 861
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED37.70%15 464
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA19.77%11 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About