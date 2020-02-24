China Nonferrous Gold : 2019 Production Update

Regulatory Story Go to market news section China Nonferrous Gold - CNG - CNG 2019 Production Update Released 07:35 24-Feb-2020

2019 Production Update

China Nonferrous Gold Limited

('CNG' or the 'Company')

2019 Production Update

China Nonferrous Gold Limited 中国有色黄金有限公司 (AIM: CNG), the mineral exploration and mining company currently mining the Pakrut gold project in the Republic of Tajikistan, announces its annual gold production from its mine in Pakrut for the period January to December 2019.

The Company made significant achievements in 2019 and became an important Gold-production enterprise in Tajikistan.

Pakrut gold mine achieved its internal production targets for 2019. From January to December 2019, a total of 731,600 tons of ore was extracted from Pakrut gold mine through this twelve-month period:

690,300 tons of ore was processed (the original internal estimate by the Company was for 660,000 tons per year); and

37,552.02 oz gold ingots were poured, with an average grade of 99.97%.

The Company intends to implement a further efficiency plan to improve the production capacity and reduce costs. Further updates will be made as appropriate.

