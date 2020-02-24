Log in
CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED

(CNG)
02:39a CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : 2019 Production Update
PU
2019CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
2019CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
China Nonferrous Gold : 2019 Production Update

02/24/2020 | 02:39am EST
Regulatory Story
2019 Production Update
Released 07:35 24-Feb-2020

2019 Production Update

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

China Nonferrous Gold Limited
('CNG' or the 'Company')

2019 Production Update

China Nonferrous Gold Limited 中国有色黄金有限公司 (AIM: CNG), the mineral exploration and mining company currently mining the Pakrut gold project in the Republic of Tajikistan, announces its annual gold production from its mine in Pakrut for the period January to December 2019.

The Company made significant achievements in 2019 and became an important Gold-production enterprise in Tajikistan.

Pakrut gold mine achieved its internal production targets for 2019. From January to December 2019, a total of 731,600 tons of ore was extracted from Pakrut gold mine through this twelve-month period:

  • 690,300 tons of ore was processed (the original internal estimate by the Company was for 660,000 tons per year); and
  • 37,552.02 oz gold ingots were poured, with an average grade of 99.97%.

The Company intends to implement a further efficiency plan to improve the production capacity and reduce costs. Further updates will be made as appropriate.

Consent for release

Xiuzhi Shi (Phd Mining Engineering; member of the mining committee of the Nonferrous Metals Society of China) is a director of the Company. He has reviewed the update and consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears here.

For further information please visit the Company's website (www.cnfgold.com) or contact:

China Nonferrous Gold Limited
Yu Lixian, Managing Director
Tel: +86 10 8442 6681

WH Ireland Limited (NOMAD & Broker)
Katy Mitchell, James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 (0)207 220 1666

Blytheweigh (PR)
Tim Blythe, Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 (0)20 7138 3224

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200223005048/en/

China Nonferrous Gold Limited

Source: China Nonferrous Gold Limited


2019 Production Update - RNS

Disclaimer

China Nonferrous Gold Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 07:38:05 UTC
