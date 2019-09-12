China Nonferrous Gold : Willow No.2 (Ireland) plc - IRSH Announcement

Euronext Dublin Announcement

Dated: 11 September 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

WILLOW NO.2 (IRELAND) PLC (the 'Issuer')

(incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Series 66 EUR 25,000,000 Secured Limited Recourse Notes due 2035 (the 'Notes')

issued under its

Multi Issuer Secured Transaction Programme

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Notes have been repurchased and cancelled in full on 11 September 2019.

This notice is given by the Issuer.

For further information contact:

WILLOW NO. 2 (IRELAND) PLC

32 Molesworth Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

Attention: The Directors

Facsimile No: +353 1 697 3300

Telephone No: +353 1 697 3200

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.