China Nonferrous Gold : Willow No.2 (Ireland) plc - IRSH Announcement

Euronext Dublin Announcement
Dated: 11 September 2019
ANNOUNCEMENT
WILLOW NO.2 (IRELAND) PLC (the 'Issuer')
(incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
Series 66 EUR 25,000,000 Secured Limited Recourse Notes due 2035 (the 'Notes')
issued under its
Multi Issuer Secured Transaction Programme
The Issuer wishes to announce that the Notes have been repurchased and cancelled in full on 11 September 2019.
This notice is given by the Issuer.
For further information contact:
WILLOW NO. 2 (IRELAND) PLC
32 Molesworth Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
Attention: The Directors
Facsimile No: +353 1 697 3300
Telephone No: +353 1 697 3200
