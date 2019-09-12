Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  China Nonferrous Gold Ltd    CNG   KYG215771042

CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LTD

(CNG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/11 11:35:19 am
13.7 GBp   +1.86%
12:07aCHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Willow No.2 (Ireland) plc - IRSH Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Nonferrous Gold : Willow No.2 (Ireland) plc - IRSH Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Euronext Dublin Announcement

Dated: 11 September 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT

WILLOW NO.2 (IRELAND) PLC (the 'Issuer')
(incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Series 66 EUR 25,000,000 Secured Limited Recourse Notes due 2035 (the 'Notes')
issued under its
Multi Issuer Secured Transaction Programme

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Notes have been repurchased and cancelled in full on 11 September 2019.

This notice is given by the Issuer.

For further information contact:

WILLOW NO. 2 (IRELAND) PLC
32 Molesworth Street
Dublin 2
Ireland

Attention: The Directors
Facsimile No: +353 1 697 3300
Telephone No: +353 1 697 3200

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

Disclaimer

China Nonferrous Gold Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LTD
12:07aCHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Willow No.2 (Ireland) plc - IRSH Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 52,4 M
Chart CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LTD
Duration : Period :
China Nonferrous Gold Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Xian Yu Managing Director & Director
Xi Ang Wu Chairman
You Yu Li Chief Operating Officer
Hao Zhang Director
Xiu Zhi Shi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LTD51.80%64
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.75%31 279
BARRICK GOLD CORP24.25%30 199
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED56.70%17 971
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 866
SHANDONG GOLD MINING73.51%14 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group